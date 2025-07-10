House prices take big jump up in June Published 2:15 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

LONG BEACH — Pacific County house prices jumped 37% in June compared to a year earlier, although the sales volume remained slow, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

The spike in prices was greatest in south county — the peninsula, plus Chinook and Naselle — where houses went for a median of $470,000, more than 39% higher than in June 2024.

The median in Tokeland — the county’s other beach real estate market, where there were five sales — was $365,000, a nearly 18% increase.

Seventeen house sales were completed in south county in June, 35% fewer than the 26 sales in June 2024. Countywide, 26 houses were sold last month, down from 35 in June 2026.

Elsewhere in the county, two houses were sold in Raymond, same as the year before, at an average of $347,500, a 10.4% increase. One house sold in Bay Center for $280,000, and one in Lebam for $415,000.

Pending sales — agreed-upon deals awaiting final details — were a positive sign in June. There were 45 overall including 33 in south county, up from 37 overall and 21 in south county a year earlier.

The inventory of unsold houses continued to grow in June, with 255 on the market countywide, including 204 in south county, up from 162 the year before.

South county’s condo market shows some signs of life, with five completed and four pending sales, up from one completion and three pending in June 2024. The median sales price was $265,000. Twenty-eight condos remained on the market, up from 26 in June 2024.

According to NWMLS’s monthly recap, Inflation and unemployment concerns prompted the Federal Reserve to maintain the federal funds rate at its current level, “giving a general indication of trends that may affect mortgage rates,” said Steven Bourassa, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research (WCRER). Mortgage rates remain stubbornly high at 6.77%, making affordability a challenge for prospective buyers. “The continued anticipation of inflation and concerns about increasing government debt suggests that mortgage interest rates are not likely to go down any time soon,” continued Bourassa.

However, June did show some positive signs for future buyers. The number of active listings reached 19,837, marking the first time since September 2022 that all 27 counties in the NWMLS service area experienced double-digit, year-over-year increases in inventory. In addition, the median home price remained relatively stable from May 2025 (increasing 1.52% from $660,000 to $670,000 in June 2025) and increased just 3.08% year-over-year from June 2024’s median price of $650,000.

“Median price” means half sold for more and half for less. NWMLS sales represent a large share of local markets, but do not include sales by owner or by non-NWMLS members.