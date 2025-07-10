Dispatch Reports – June 29 to July 5 Published 3:04 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

June 29 — 9-1-1 Hangup: Kids playing with the phone called four times. Dispatch called back, and they stated the kids were playing with the phone in the room, and calling the front desk as well. The kids were stating there is an emergency, and there is a fire, and then said “just kidding, I am a kid, and you are stupid.”

Caller said his debit Visa card is being used in Ilwaco, and he lives in Portland, Oregon. He identified the person using the card. The caller said the card was in Portland with him, so he was advised to report it to the Portland police.

Intoxicated Person: An ambulance was requested. The caller says she has been drinking and needs help, and is feeling shaky. She doesn’t want to drink any more, she just wants help. She is in a white Toyota Corolla.

June 30 — Caller reported vandalism at her house that happened in the garage. Her light is on, and now her weed eater isn’t working fine.

Caller said that a subject is at her house, and she has a protection order against her. The caller said the subject has been drinking. The subject arrived two hours ago, and she won’t leave. The caller has been trying to get her to leave.

July 1 — Caller can hear people in the room above her. They have been loud for a couple of hours. She heard a male’s voice get loud, and a female said she was sorry. The caller would like a welfare check done, the male sounds inebriated.

Disorderly conduct: A disorderly female subject pushed the caller out of the way through stuff in the restaurant. The subject is now standing in front of the business. She is older and wearing a black jacket.

Caller reported a female sitting in the road, crying. He saw her earlier and thought she was being harassed by a male. She is white, with a dark coat, and is pushing a cart of belongings.

July 2 — Caller told a subject to leave, and he left. She said that “he had her cornered, yelled and spit in her face,” then she rambled on and talked about her dad, daughter, and said he was talking about his ex-wife. He’s gone, so she’s fine.

Caller would like to talk to an officer about two kids who hang out in the Long Beach area who are up to no good, and they now carry guns with them at all times.

Someone left a suitcase sitting on the corner. The caller said it has been there for a few hours.

Caller wants to know where he can use his firearm locally for target shooting.

Structure fire: Everyone is out of the building. The fire is getting into the hallway. There are no other structures nearby.

Female caller said, “my girlfriend hit me.” The person in the background said, “No, I didn’t do anything.” The person in the background also said that she refused to hug her, and that the caller said she was going to call the law.

Caller said she can’t be within 300 feet of a subject, and wants her removed from her residence. The caller advised there is a protection order, and she will be at the front office for contact.

A subject is outside “freaking out,” and the caller doesn’t want him around. She asked him to leave. She also said that he has some guy in the back of his truck. She said she is staying inside and has locked everything up.

Female caller was irate about fireworks, but didn’t know the location. She was told by the manager nothing would be done about the fireworks.

A male in a white small car with a bike rack on the back of it was opening the driver’s door and kicking his leg towards the caller.

July 3 — Caller wanted to report sex trafficking. A subject and some other people are doing it. The caller thinks they are in an apartment, and says they have his daughter, but he’s not sure of her exact name or age.

A welfare check was requested on a subject who has been in the restrooms for quite a while.

Parking problem: A black WRX four-door hatchback with no plates on it is partially blocking fire

department access, and also has illegally tinted windows.

Children are camped out at the school field, and late last night they were lighting off fireworks.

A customer started yelling at staff members. The caller asked him to leave. The subject is out in front of the store, still yelling at customers. He smelled of alcohol. He was white and bald-headed, and wearing a black shirt and black glasses.

Caller called earlier about fireworks. The people who were lighting them off are doing it again. They are just firecrackers, nothing big that the caller can see. The caller went and told them the rules, and they told the caller they know the rules. They’re lighting them in the practice field. The caller does not require contact, only if the officer wants to.

A business is open without passing an inspection. The sewer is all backed up, and there is no water. They were told by the county that if they have water running, they could open.

Caller reported a subject is in their ex-girlfriend’s apartment, laying naked in bed and refusing to leave and screaming at the ex. She had been drinking. There are no weapons, and the subject has not been physical.

An intoxicated female is walking in the middle of traffic. She fell, but got up. She’s wearing white pants and a black T-shirt. An additional caller reported she is now trying to get in the door of a business.

There are a lot of fireworks going on in Long Beach, and the caller was told they were not allowed within the city limits.

Caller reported a car sitting with two dogs in there for three hours. It’s a black Subaru with a cargo rack on top and an Oregon plate.

Caller said his son is threatening to kick his ass. The son does not have any weapons, he is just talking crap. He has not been physical.

Caller hears someone in her house. She thinks she knows who it is, and they have an old Ford black truck. She has only heard them.

July 4 — Caller said a subject is yelling at her. It’s just verbal, currently. The subject is throwing stuff around, but has no weapons. The subject left on foot, last seen wearing a black shirt and brown pants.

A patient walked out of the hospital. She was being held, and wouldn’t stay. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white pants. The caller didn’t see which way she headed.

Caller advised “someone is at my house being a total …” A female in the background advised “hang up the phone, hang up the phone.” The caller wouldn’t provide a name or space, and said “nothing” is going on.

Caller said he found an attempted arson at the Bolstad Beach approach bathroom. There was burned paper, and the toilet seat was melted. It’s the southwest corner bathroom facing the water. The caller locked the door.

Welfare check: Caller hasn’t heard from her brother since Monday. She called him this morning and it just goes to voicemail. He was supposed to visit the caller this weekend, and no one is able to reach him. He drives a Nissan Murano. The caller would like a call back.

Caller is following a grey Ford ST that keeps going fast and slow. The caller can hear the engine revving in the background.

Man with gun: Caller said a subject was pointing a black pistol at people this morning, two or three hours ago. He was wearing a grey zip-up hood and grey pants, white Air Force 1 shoes and had a grey and blue backpack. The caller believes he lives with his dad.

Caller said his son came into the house a couple of months ago, while he was away, and took the caller’s three rifles and threatened the caller’s girlfriend. He says his son is a volunteer, and is there right now. All of the rifles are registered to the caller. He would like a phone contact.

Juvenile runaway: Caller reported a juvenile left the house within the last three hours. His father was at the beach and left son home alone, and when he came back the son was gone. The son is white, has brown hair, weighs about 165 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing flannel, a T-shirt, shorts and a silver necklace, and was carrying a black backpack. He also ran away last night.

Caller reported people in a brown truck with an American flag were shooting off fireworks. It sounds like an M-80.

Caller’s mountain bike was stolen. It’s black and red with long handle bars. It was leaned up against the wall. The caller has no idea who took it, they were at the go-carts when it happened.

Caller said a child was run over on the beach, and is laying down not making any noise. The phone was disconnected two times.

Custodial interference: Caller’s ex-wife called the cops on the caller’s ex-mother-in-law for taking her kids without permission. The caller said that the mother-in-law did have permission, and that the mother’s friend was being verbally abusive to the younger daughter.

Open line: Caller said “hey excuse me,” over and over again, and was arguing with no one.

Caller reported there is a fight, and six people are involved right now. They went into the tavern.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A male in a white Ford Ranger got out puked, then staggered around a bit, and is getting back into his vehicle and driving onto the beach. The caller didn’t get the plate number.

Caller said people are shooting fireworks off into the trees.

A patient in the emergency room wanted to report a motor vehicle accident. The patient says he was dragged by a vehicle. There was no patient information.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller reported two groups of people were throwing mortars at each other. The caller advised she is unable to leave due to morters being shot at them.

Caller said her son was attacking her. He is riding away now on his bike. He has no weapons, but has a bong in his pocket. He left toward Ilwaco on a dark-colored bike. He’s wearing a white beanie cap and a dark jacket and dark pants.

Disorderly conduct: Caller reported a fight happened, and a male was knocked out. They left and are going to the hospital now in a gray Subaru. Another caller said a male in a red truck knocked another male out.

Burn victim: Caller said their son got burnt and they are trying to get out of the area. Something shot at the caller blew up, and the child’s legs were injured. They have a black van with flashers on, but their vehicle is being blocked in by traffic. They are still attempting to make their way off the beach. The caller was advised to make contact with a first responder.

An officer pulled over a vehicle en route to the hospital. She was in Long Beach, and a firework went off in her face. She arrived at the hospital and is saying that it might have been intentional. The officer wants an officer to respond to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Clatsop County.

A large group of teens in cars are using their bodies to block traffic. They are cutting people off, and almost causing accidents by ignoring people. Caller said they are “rioting,” touching peoples’ cars, and not letting anyone get in line to get off the beach.

Medical emergency: Firework injury to eye.

A fire erupted from the back end of a Chrysler Pacifica van, which is parked. The caller’s husband/boyfriend tried to break the window, and smoke is now pouring out, and they are unsure if anyone is inside. A male caller said the van is parked and the engine block is cold.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A male subject in a white Honda mid-sized SUV pulled a gun on the caller after he asked the subject to pick up his trash. The subject is wearing a red MAGA hat.

Caller said that while they were away from the campsite, someone dumped a car at their campsite. It’s a Saturn with a Washington plate. The caller hasn’t seen an owner.

Caller said a subject lady “over here,” who is totally nuts, keeps showing up. Another person and the caller said the subject won’t leave. The caller said she gave the subject something to eat, “ this and that, this and that,” then the subject went crazy. The caller also said the subject got crazy earlier and hurt her.

Caller reported there is a silver Mercedes with a person laying next to it, covered with a blanket and plastic. The caller isn’t sure if they are awake or not. The caller is standing next to the subject, and they aren’t moving.

Caller reported a white Rav4-looking SUV, riding people’s bumpers and going back and forth, acting like he is going to pass. He is driving dangerously. It’s unknown where he went now. The caller pulled over to a parking lot on Howerton Way by the waterfront.

The caller’s rental car caught fire last night, and the caller doesn’t know where it is. They request that an officer contact them.

July 5 — Caller is trying to get information on some laws, they are planning on camping in Long Beach next month.

A green 2002 Ford Mustang with a racing stripe, and a temporary tag in the back window has been stolen. The caller is down on the beach with people, and requests a phone call.

Caller said her neighbor left for work, and there was a guy around the house like he was going to crawl through a window. When he saw the caller, the subject grabbed his two bags and went around the back of the house. He’s wearing a camo jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes and a hat. He has a scruffy beard, and is thin and around 5 feet 7 inches, and thin. The caller did a video on him.

Caller reported a bunch of kids on their bicycles “being pieces of sh*t,” and the caller is tired of them antagonizing her. She says she is a local, and is sick of this. Three minutes later she was yelling at the kids.

Theft: Caller reported a theft. They came and took her purse, and now they have the title to the house. She has been looking for three days for the purse. She just looked at the title, and they have their names on the title now.

Caller said embers and paper are landing in the trailer park and the nearby woods.

Caller reported a dog was hit in the middle of the roadway. The caller was not giving any information, but advised there was an officer with her, and hung up.

Caller advised she was just hit trying to get out of the fireworks. There are no injuries, and no need for aid.

An officer advised he’s heading to the North Long Beach area for a fireworks complaint.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

June 29 — Caller said they just hit a deer, and the deer is still alive in the middle of the roadway. The caller is not injured, and the car is driveable, so there is no need for aid. The caller was transferred to Washington State Patrol. The baby deer was hit by the caller’s friend.

There is a black Lab, with a faded orange Cabela’s collar and no tag. The caller is currently at the location with the dog, in a grayish/black Ford F-150. The caller would like a call from an officer letting him know if he should stay there or leave.

Caller said a homeless man is standing outside a location. The “stick guy” is inside with the windows locked. The man outside has “several knives.”

Caller reported hearing violent yelling and screaming. There are young children also in the mix. It’s unknown if there is drug/alcohol use or weapons involved. The caller said it sounds like more than two people, but the caller can only hear them, and cannot see anything at this time.

Caller reported that a male subject assaulted her. She assumes he has been drinking. He is supposed to be packing his stuff and leaving. She advised that they are separated. The neighbors are egging him on to hit her. There are no weapons involved.

Open line: There are many 9-1-1 open lines from this number with someone on lawn equipment. They are not answering on callback. Dispatch has called back several times, but it goes to a subject’s voicemail. Dispatch spoke to the subject, and he does not have an emergency.

Caller said the dog got out, and the neighbor came after her like he was going to attack her. The dog is back inside now and the neighbor is back at his house. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller wondered if there’s a procedure to remove a possible dead deer off the property. The caller would like a phone call.

There’s a dark gray Ford Ranger ”doing burnouts” in the parking lot.

Caller has a question. She is trying to leave the country, and has a child who is underage and she has resources, no money, no job and no family. The caller’s partner is American, and says that the caller won’t be able to leave with the child. The caller says they are not married, but the partner is the child’s father.

June 30 — An officer received an email stating there is an inmate in custody at the jail violating a court order. No callback number was provided.

Caller requested a welfare check on a friend. The last time the caller spoke to her was about two weeks ago, and they have been calling non-stop for a week now on both her home phone and cell phone. The friend is starting to get forgetful, and the caller is very worried.

Caller reported he loaded his truck for a dump run, and his son went and dumped it for him. It was more expensive than normal. His son told him that two large black bags were inside the truck, but the caller didn’t put them there. When the son went to throw out the bangs, one busted open. Inside the bags were white powder.

Caller had a client on the line who said they were cutting themselves, that they don’t feel good and are hurting. The client said they didn’t know where they were, only that they could see trees. They said they were in Pacific County but gave no specific location. The caller had the client’s name and phone number.

Abandoned vehicle: Caller said a vehicle has been parked for almost a month. It’s a two-tone old Jeep. There are no plates and no passenger window.

The caller’s daughter just told the caller she had a fender bender about an hour ago. The caller wants to know if anyone reported this. The caller only knows it’s a red car, and when the daughter drove to find a safe place to turn around, when she came back the red car was gone. The caller would like a call from an officer.

Caller said that on a dead end road, the drivers in the new houses at the end of the road are speeding. The caller believes they are going upwards of 50 mph. The cars are a light blue Honda van and a Silver prius. The caller does not need to be contacted.

Two guys are trespassing on the caller’s property and are peeling cascara bark. The caller does not want to try to make contact on his own. A beige Tahoe is parked down the road, and the caller thinks they got dropped off.

A male at city hall said his car was stolen “across the bridge” at Dismal Nitch. The vehicle is a Dodge Caravan. He said he swam across from the rest stop, and was picked up by a boat in the river. He will be at the bus stop near the Ilwaco City Hall wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants.

Caller wants extra patrols, or to have a speedometer machine put in, and wants to be contacted.

Caller wants to make a report for insurance purposes, as they didn’t initially report the incident. It’s a vehicle vs. building accident the caller thinks occured on June 9. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller reported that the neighbors behind her have three dogs that bark. They live on the hill, on the ridge, looking down over Ocean Park. These dogs can see everything, and they bark at everything. This has been going on for years. The caller did try to speak to them. She would like to be contacted.

Female caller says she needs assistance. Her son is insisting on being an a**hole. He is burning the wood because “he” bought the wood. He isn’t listening to his mom, and she said she needs help. He is being “against the grain.”

Caller reported a male screaming in the area. She can’t see him, but he is screaming profanities. He’s not yelling for help or anything, just “screaming to the top of his lungs.”

Caller advised of a person who tried to commit suicide. The caller just had to kick him off the tree he was hanging from on a rope. He is breathing, but he needs mental health care.

Caller was coming home, and a group of the neighbor’s donkeys plowed into the caller’s car. The caller needs a police officer to file a report. There are two donkeys in the road.

Caller was in a dispute with the neighbor. He was recently diagnosed with dementia. Earlier, the neighbor was driving very fast. He came home and was taking things out of his shop and throwing them into the driveway. He was verbally assaulting the caller’s son. The neighbor’s daughter is now with the caller, and is very scared.

A caller’s friend’s partner “left the house” and the caller is calling for help for her friend. The caller was not involved, but her friend who was in the argument asked her to call. The partner left in an old Bronco.

July 1 — Caller said he went out to his dad’s garage, and a subject has stolen a bunch

of stuff. There is Torturewear on him, and they rape around him, and he’s ready to kill him. The caller’s wallet is stolen. The subject comes and “rapes” on the property. The caller says he is outside because the subject stole his keys.

Caller thinks the neighbors’ property was broken into yesterday. The caller is across the street, and neighbors’ gate was open and the lock was damaged. The chain that held the gate together is broken, and on the ground.

Caller said her dad is going crazy. He is screaming at her grandma, and so is his girlfriend. He spit in the caller’s face and pushed his fiancee.

Caller reported the neighbors have domestic violence issues. The caller can hear yelling, and thinks the brothers are fighting.

There’s a female yelling on the baseball field.

Caller said a male subject is throwing garbage and everything onto the property. The caller cannot get out of their trailer because the subject is out there. The caller is afraid of the subject. The property belongs to someone else, but the caller has permission to be there, and would like an officer contact.

Threats: Caller said a subject was posting 18 hours ago, and she has an active restraining order against the subject. She said that this is the sixth time that this has happened. She would like to be contacted. This is ongoing.

Caller wants a welfare check on a tenant. He has never not paid his bill, which was due May 26, and he has not paid. She called him, and his phone just keeps ringing, with no answer. Her husband went to the tenant’s home, and there is a newer SUV and a trailer with tarps over it there.

A male subject is back, and is mad, because the caller put away the generator that belongs to the caller. He told her that he “has something for her that will make her go to jail.”

A call with no voice, nothing, came into Dispatch from Grays Harbor 9-1-1. There is a history of false calls from that number, but no additional calls were received.

Welfare check: At about 8:30 p.m. a male subject texted the caller and stated he was in the hospital. She called the hospital, and they told her he is not there. She is unable to reach the subject on either one of his phones. She would like a call back with the findings. She is his only living relative in Washington.

July 2 — Caller reported the dog next door has been barking all night, and will not stop. An officer attempted to contact the caller via cell phone unsuccessfully.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A subject, possibly a male, wearing jeans, is laying in the grass on the side of the highway.

There is a person in a silver car selling firewood. It’s a possible homeless issue.

Caller reported that a strange male got out of his truck and tried to talk to the caller, but the caller kept walking. The caller took a picture, and the man became confrontational and told the caller to delete the photo. He left driving an older maroon Jeep Cherokee. He was a big white male with a beard.

Caller reported that a male subject who had been trespassed from the cemetery was doing something at a grave site. He had tons of sticks with him, and was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans. He has saws and knives for carving, and is currently at the cemetery gate.

Caller overheard the neighbors talking about dumping vehicles. They said they dropped one already that’s been marked. The caller wants to talk to a deputy about it.

Caller said his daughter called his wife this morning, and the daughter and her husband are both high on meth today. There is one child in the home, and the caller is concerned about the boy.

Caller wants to get her dad possible mental help. She said he made a joking threat to an ex of his, that if her husband doesn’t want to have sex with her, he will, and they can kill him. She said said he also made jokes about raping. The caller is concerned for his cognitive/neurological condition.

Callers at the health department reported that at the rock pile behind the South County office there is a male holding a baby. He walked up to a vehicle and put an animal skull on the vehicle. He is toward the back of the building by the blackberry bushes, and is wearing green shorts and a green shirt. He has shaggy hair and looks about 6 feet tall.

Caller said a shoplifter ran after stealing a black satchel. He was a white male, now walking up Pacific. He’s wearing a brown sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, and he has neck tattoos.

Caller said a white male is walking up and down being belligerent, cussing and threatening. He’s chubby, under 6 feet tall, carrying a backpack, and is wearing long board shorts and possibly red and white shoes.

Suspicious person/circumstance: Caller advised there’s a guy in a dark gray old Dodge truck, that looks beat up, who has driven by their properties three times. He stopped, and was looking at the houses. He also looked around at the other houses. The caller doesn’t think there was a license plate on the truck, and also said there are a lot of vacant houses there.

Caller has railings on her property, and someone backed into them. The person is no longer there, but the caller has the person’s information.

Caller said there is a black and white spotted dog outside, and it has tags on the collar. An officer spoke with the caller, who was requesting animal control come and pick up the anxious dog.

Caller can hear fireworks, and doesn’t think they are legal. They were very loud and shook their RV.

July 3 — Caller said that a male showed up at the station who said that someone came into his garage, and cut some wires, but nothing was on fire. He wanted the caller to call the police for him. The male also thinks a subject came to his house and was stealing. The caller would like a phone call.

Caller would like to have an officer present when they pull a water meter from some properties, and would like a phone contact. Officer said there was nothing to report, the Surfside Home Owners Association pulled meters on two properties.

Washington State Patrol was notified that the county will check out a motorhome camping on the side of the road.

Two females in a Subaru Outback hit a deer, and there are possible injuries. Both passengers hit the dashboard, and the airbags deployed. The car is blocking traffic.

Caller at the fire department is requesting contact regarding someone putting chemicals on his house and messing with him. He requested contact at the office. An officer called back and was advised that the caller is no longer there, and that he probably returned home.

Caller reported there is a dark grey truck with a tool box parked at the same spot for three

weeks. The truck hasn’t moved, and the caller hasn’t seen anyone around the truck.

Scam: A customer received a call stating she owed thousands of dollars, and the caller instructed her to go to the bank and get money. She is currently in the bank. An officer spoke to her via phone.

Malicious harassment: Caller is staying at an Airbnb, and her ex, located in Washington County, Oregon, has been calling over 30 times. The caller has four kids with her. The ex is the father of one of the children, and he has made threats before and has broken her nose in the past.

Caller said she is concerned because her ex posted a video on Facebook, and is making videos while driving with their daughter. He has primary custody, and she is concerned.

Caller reported her ex-boyfriend showed up and had their son in his vehicle. She takes care of the son. She had a protection order against the ex, but it’s no longer in effect. He has no weapons, but he tried pulling her wig off when she covered his camera.

Caller said the neighbor across the street walks his dog with a leash, and then the owner lets the dog off the leash and it goes poop in the caller’s yard. The caller picked up the poop and put it on the neighbor’s porch.

Traffic stop: Officer is with a vehicle that had a cracked front windshield, and the driver failed to transfer the title in 45 days. The driver did have a trip permit, and will correct the issue.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller in a white Toyota Tacoma on Pacific headed south near 196th Street is following a Lincoln Navigator driving with extreme lane travel. While on the phone with Dispatch, the caller said the Lincoln almost hit a bicyclist.

Caller reported a squatter is causing “havoc,” getting loud and causing an issue. The property owner is trying to get them to leave the property, and they are not leaving, just yelling.

Caller advised that people are setting off illegal fireworks. It’s extremely loud and “making me jump out of my skin and pee my pants.” It’s a green house, with the whole family out on the lawn. If they deny it, they have more in their garage!

People are trespassing on property on old forest land that has a gate for entry. The caller is in Astoria, and expects to arrive in 15 minutes. The caller is the caretaker for the property. Two males are deep into the property, and the caller is getting photos sent to him. The caller will be driving a silver Mercedes E 500 sedan.

Caller said people are lighting off M-80s, and it’s shaking her windows. Her grandson has earphones on, and he is crying. She wants someone to talk to them.

Caller received a ticket on his vehicle that is reported stolen. He does not have the vehicle, and wants to know if an officer can go by where the vehicle was ticketed to see if it’s there. It’s a 2010 blue four-door Honda Civic.

Caller just saw a reckless vehicle driven by children going 50 mph past the house. It was a silver Lexus sedan. The caller knows which house it came from.

There is someone in the neighborhood lighting off fireworks that are shaking the caller’s windows,

Caller complained that a male and a boy are setting off fireworks in Surfside.

Caller said he has an order against a female who is supposed to be 1,000 feet away from him, and she has been served. She walked over with a torch and started a fire in a pit where the caller was sitting. The caller said she stayed in the fire pit area, and the caller had to walk away.

July 4 — Caller was awakened by a phone call: “Please come pick me up from daddy’s, he is touching me.” The caller didn’t recognize the phone number but gave it to Dispatch. The caller said it sounded like a small child on the phone. The caller doesn’t need to be contacted.

Caller said she heard someone outside. She’s not sure if it’s an animal or a person, but it sounded like it came up onto the porch. She would just like someone to swing by and check it out. There’s no need for phone contact.

Caller reported there is a female in the restroom who is extremely intoxicated and unable to stand.

Caller requested a welfare check on his late wife’s nephew. The caller hasn’t had contact with the nephew in over two weeks, and requests a phone call.

Welfare check: Caller’s father is out of control, and he started a big bonfire. He took off about 10 minutes ago in his truck because he became angry. It’s a blue and white F-l50, possibly headed toward Raymond. On Monday he assaulted the neighbors, and it was reported. He has early dementia symptoms.

Caller was pumping gas yesterday, and set his wallet on the bumper. He forgot about it and drove off. He was calling to see if anyone had turned one in. He also left his contact info at the gas station in case it was found.

Criminal trespass: Two unknown males are cutting a green belt between the caller’s property and the neighbor’s property. They are in a tan-colored early 2000s Explorer.

Caller lives in Olympia, but owns property in Surfside. They want to purchase a side by side/ATV, and would like to know the laws in Pacific County about driving them if they are licensed.

Agency assistance: Officers are backing a parks unit in Grays Harbor for an altercation at a state park about a mile north of Grayland Beach State Park.

Threats: Caller reported that his neighbor is threatening to break into the caller’s shed. Last night he was physically threatening the caller. The neighbor’s name is unknown, and he has no weapons. The neighbor was standing over in his own yard, saying that if the caller is going to get evicted, then he is going to break into the shed and bring everything to the dump.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller is on U.S. Highway 101 and has been behind a car whose driver is all over the road, swerving into oncoming traffic. It’s a, white four-door.

Caller reported that their neighbor is lighting off what she believes are illegal fireworks. They are very loud and very explosive.

Caller can hear screaming and yelling “I’m gonna kill you” from the neighbor’s yard. It’s unknown if there are weapons, and there are possibly children on the property.

Caller said a customer paid with a fake $100 bill approximately 30 minutes ago. A couple of kids didn’t realize the $100 was a fake. The caller pulled it to make sure it was out of circulation.

Vicious animal: Caller was walking down the street and their dog was attacked by a loose dog, and made a small puncture. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller reported that someone is shooting a cannon or blowing up dynamite, and it was so loud that she covered herself because she thought a tree was going to fall on her. She would like a contact from an officer.

Caller said someone is launching off mortars just down the street. There are a dozen people in the front yard. The caller thinks they are illegal fireworks.

Caller reported kids sitting in a running vehicle without parents present. They are parked in a line of cars where the crabbing dock is. It’s a silver Toyota Land Cruiser.

Caller advised that a neighbor was hit in the head with fireworks from people staying nearby. The caller is denying aid, but would like law to respond. The caller thinks the neighbors are using illegal fireworks.

Caller complained that her neighbors have been blasting their boom box for hours now, and it’s shaking her windows.

Caller said there are people on the beach lighting fireworks and throwing them at each other. Another caller said they are lighting fireworks off in the dunes, and fighting each other.

There’s a fire, possibly in the area of Port of Nahcotta. The fire was confirmed as attended. It was a large bonfire along the bay.

Mental subject: Caller reported a male going crazy with residents, but not violent at this time. It’s unknown if he has smoked marijuana. An officer contacted the male, but he wasn’t answering questions. He passed the phone to his wife, who says it’s OK now.

Shots Fired: Caller said as he was driving, he heard rapid fire, and heard a whiz by their truck. They know pistol sounds. No one is injured, but the caller wants it reported. They are no longer in the area.

Caller’s ex stole the caller’s black Jeep Cherokee plate from his mother’s house earlier, and now he is out driving around. An officer spoke with the caller about the ongoing issue with her ex.

Narcotics complaint: Caller has knowledge that subjects have illegal firearms and methamphetamines. There are nine people at the residence, and one subject has possession of the firearms.

Raymond issued an aid request and also wanted a welfare check. An officer found the subject had fallen. Raymond Aid arrived and transported the subject.

July 5 — Missing person: Caller has a relative who crashed her car. She was being disorderly, and walked into the woods across the street. Now they don’t know where she is. The caller will be waiting for an officer to show up.

The Raymond Fire Department received a phone call saying that there was a person sitting on the outer rail, facing the river, of the South Fork Bridge. It’s unknown what the person’s intentions are or what they look like.

Caller said her mom’s boyfriend is extremely agitated and aggressive. It’s just three females and him, and he is under the influence of alcohol. He is white, 5 feet 7 inches and is heavy set. He’s verbally aggressive as of now, and has no access to weapons.

Dispatch received a hang up, and called back. A male said a female hit him, but “never mind.” The female in the background said he is drunk. Then he was saying he doesn’t want to call the cops on her. “I apologize.” Both were arguing, the male said “take her to jail, she hit me.” The female asked the male to move so she could leave.

Caller was parked at the Texaco, and reported a red Toyota four-door pickup driving recklessly. The driver thinks it’s a possible DUI.

Disorderly conduct: Caller reported that a full grown naked man just came into the caller’s trailer. He’s black, and has dreadlocks. He has no shirt on and his pants are down.

Washington State Patrol is enroute from Chinook to the Ocean Park approach for a report of a man who is waving a hatchet and has a flare gun.

Caller reported the theft of two e-bikes during the night. The bikes’ chain was cut. They were Lectric brand, model 3.0. Both bikes are black.

Suicidal subject: Caller said he has a 9 mm gun in his hands, and is about to commit suicide. Nobody is there. He said he is depressed, has been drinking and took some sleep meds. It’s unknown the amount of sleep meds or when he took them, but he said he took a lot. He was slurring his words.

Caller requested a welfare check on their neighbor. The caller has not heard from her in about two days. It’s a cream-colored trailer with a maroon stripe. There should be a gray Toyota in the driveway. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller reported a man dragging a woman around. He dragged the woman inside. He is a muscly guy wearing a T-shirt and jeans. She has a long dress on and has blonde hair. They parked on the side of the building in an unknown vehicle.

Fraud: Caller thinks his bank account has been accessed. He can’t call out on his phone. He said his phone number has been paid for, but this number is no longer active. He said he was getting weird messages from Timberland Bank, and other weird numbers too. He would like contact from an officer.

Criminal trespass: Caller reported seeing someone with a shovel on cameras walking near a cabin on her property. He is white, buffed and had long black hair and a black mustache. He was carrying a green backpack and had tattoos on his right arm. The caller has no trespassing signs on the gate.

Caller reported there’s a tethered kite, balloon or some object way up in the sky, and an airplane went under it. It’s pretty good sized, probably 6 feet. The caller is concerned a plane will crash into it.

Caller wants a welfare check on her friend. She doesn’t have an exact location for her friend, she just has a 360 screenshot location. The friend is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has black hair and tattoos. No one has spoken to her since 10 a.m. yesterday, and she is always on her phone.

Shoplifter: Caller reported a theft in progress. A female has a bag full of items. She tried to run the caller over with her Jeep.

Caller said her boyfriend’s dad has been drinking, and is not willing to tell her what’s going on. There is lots of yelling and arguing in the background. The female just keeps saying “one second,” and is not answering questions. Then she hung up.

Caller advised there are three elk dead in the dunes and one down by the water.

Caller said his drunk girlfriend took off with the caller’s son, who is a child. She is driving a red 2005 Scion and she just took off two minutes ago. She just had a DUI last year.

Caller reported that a neighbor who is harassing the caller is on the caller’s property, and has been asked to leave. He has been drinking, and said he is supposed to be taking pictures, etc. This has been going on for a couple of days.

Caller said there has been a prowler on property twice today. The subject stopped the caller and said she was at the wrong property, and was looking for work. The caller told her that she needed to get off the property. The caller’s son just heard a noise outside and said that the woman is outside. The caller wants someone to know that the subject is going through properties in the area.

There is a vehicle pulled onto the caller’s property. The people in it said they were out of gas, but it looks like they are getting ready to camp. There are two vehicles altogether, an older beat-up purple Dodge truck and a white Ford F-150 towing a 1990s trailer.

Fireworks complaint: Caller reported people are setting off fireworks in the area for the last 15 to 20 minutes. They are lighting up the caller’s bedroom. An officer checked the area. No fireworks were heard or seen.

Caller said there are fireworks going off in the area, and they want a patrol to come around.

Caller said there are a bunch of people out letting off fireworks. They can hear people outside yelling, or possibly fighting. The caller doesn’t know what is really going on.

Some neighbors were upset at people who let off fireworks in the road. An officer spoke with both parties.

A patient is at the hospital because she was bitten by her own dog. The dog is vaccinated. They are treating the patient for a laceration, and will be discharging her.