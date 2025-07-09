Seasonal burn ban starts Saturday, July 12 Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Pacific County will be implementing burning restrictions (Burn Ban) effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, until further notice.

The burn ban applies to outdoor debris burning.

Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, and state parks and in commercial campgrounds. On private land, recreational fires are permitted when built according to the following regulations:

• Recreational fires must be in a metal, stone, or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.

• Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.

• Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.

• Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.

• Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

• Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.

Contact your local fire district for further information and also the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at: www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions. You can also contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.

To contact the county community development office, call 360-642-9382 for Long Beach or 360-875-9356 for South Bend.