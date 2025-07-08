Long Beach Police Blotter: July 1-6 Published 9:20 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

July 1 — Disturbance: An employee stated there was an older female who pushed him and threw things in the restaurant. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black and white striped shirt and brown pants. They want her trespassed. They saw her by the Long Beach Tavern. An officer went to the LBT and it was closed for the day. Another officer joined him and they searched the area, but were unable to locate her. Her picture is on the white board if anyone can identify her.

A reporting party came in to report that less than an hour ago two bikes were stolen from outside his house while he was home. They were a blue Schwinn women’s bike and a black Mongoose children’s bike. An officer stopped a female subject riding a blue bike. It was a different brand, and he let her go. He checked the area for other bikes, but was unable to locate the stolen ones.

July 2 — Caller stated that a random lady verbally assaulted her when she entered and exited McDonald’s. She also said that the woman was with a man in a blue Tahoe, and they blocked them from leaving for a short time. The caller was no longer on scene, and she did not get a plate number. An officer told her that they could attempt to make contact with the subject and see what was going on, and that the complaint would be documented.

Caller reported that her girlfriend slapped her in the face. When an officer arrived on the scene and contacted the caller, she was naked and laying in the back room bed of the RV. She said the­ girlfriend just came up to her after being away, and slapped her, then ran away. The officer did not observe any marks on her. She said she was not hurt and denied aid. No report was developed for a domestic violence assault. The officer was unable to locate the girlfriend. The caller appeared to be obviously intoxicated. Another officer was on the scene, as well.

Caller wanted a subject removed from her trailer. An officer arrived on the scene and she again told him that there was a no contact order in place. The officer ran both names, and there is no order in the system. He explained to her again that if there was an order in place she needed to stay away from the subject. He also told her that she needed to stop letting the subject inside her RV.

He asked the caller about the incident from earlier, and she said that she never put her hands on the subject. A friend was sitting next to her, and said he witnessed everything and nothing physical had happened. The caller went to a friend’s trailer and said she would stay there until the subject left. The officer told her he would try and convince the subject to leave the RV willingly.

Just as the officer walked away, Mobile Crisis arrived on the scene. They were called by the caller’s mother to do an evaluation. The officer stood by while they evaluated her. Another officer also responded to the scene at the first officer’s request, in the event the caller would have to be held for involuntary treatment.

Mobile Crisis convinced the caller to voluntarily go to Ocean Beach Hospital for an evaluation. The officer had Medix respond to the scene and transport her. The officer followed them and Mobile Crisis to the hospital. She was calm and compliant at the hospital.

The officer spoke with the mother on the phone, as well. She stated she wanted help for the caller but was unable to care for her. She mentioned where a family member can request an involuntary hold through the state.

The officer told her she could call the office on Monday and make a public records request for all of their contacts with the caller if it would help her out.

July 3 — Caller stated that there was a male, last seen wearing white sweats, a white sweatshirt, and a black backpack, looked into her truck windows, but her dog scared him off. He never tried to enter the vehicle, like it’s noted in the call details. An officer drove around and was unable to locate the subject.

An employee at a bakery stated that there was an intoxicated white, bald male, last seen wearing a black shirt and glasses, who was yelling at the staff. He was gone prior to the officer’s arrival, and left in an unknown direction of travel. She was advised to call back if he returns.

July 4 — Caller reported the theft of an unlocked bicycle valued at approximately $100. No serial number was available. He left the bicycle unattended at about 7:15, and it was gone when he returned to the area at 7:30. The bike was described as a red Felt Mountain Bike with long handle bars and 29-inch wheels.

Disorderly conduct: There was a report of multiple people fighting. Upon arrival, an officer contacted Parker A. Greenawald, who was intoxicated, belligerent, and had fresh scratch marks on his left arm. Greenawald admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with a subject who made a written statement indicating a female had told a subject that Greenawald had hit her. She and Greenawald have been involved in a dating relationship. She had no visible signs of injury and refused to speak with officers on-scene or cooperate with the investigation. The subject did not witness the alleged assault, but stated he confronted Greenawald 10 minutes later and told him to leave.

Greenawald got into the subject’s face and fell down when the subject pushed him away. Greenawald then got up and started swinging to punch the subject. Long Beach Tavern employees stated they were unable to review the video surveillance until the next day.

Greenawald was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the Long Beach Police Department. Greenawald was issued a notice prohibiting entry to LBT, and was issued a citation with a court date of July 21.

Caller reported that her son came home intoxicated and was upset. She said he pushed her and then took off on his bicycle. She said she did not want to fill out a statement. An officer verified there were no marks or complaints of pain. He told her to call back if the son returns and there is a problem.

Caller said she was at Ocean Beach Hospital, and reported she had been “drug by a vehicle.” An officer responded to the hospital and contacted her and her husband. She said she was at her friend’s house and the parents were also there. She said a subject was attempting to drive the children home, but she believed he was too intoxicated to do so. She put her arms up to her elbows inside the car on the passenger side, to prevent him from leaving. He then began driving west on Lake Street with her hanging onto the window. She fell off the vehicle and sustained multiple abrasions as well as a fractured nose.

She signed a waiver to release her medical records as well as a signed written statement. The officer then responded to the listed address and spoke with the people there. They both told similar stories but thought the subject was OK to drive. Someone tried to pull the caller off the vehicle before it pulled away. Neither wanted to sign witness statements. The officer will follow up with the caller.

There was a report of an assault with a knife. Raymond Police Department units handled it, and there was no knife. It was a mutual fight.

Fight on the beach. Beach units handled it. There were no arrests.

July 5 — Caller reported that Whitney Rose was at her trailer acting psychotic, and wanted her to leave. Two officers arrived and contacted the caller, who ended up showing them her right arm, which had fresh scratch marks on it that were bleeding. Rose was in the back room laying down, and one officer asked the other one to get the caller out of the trailer as she did not have any pants on at the time again.

Rose was escorted out of the trailer and detained at the time for four degree assault (domestic violence). Rose understood her rights, but did not want to say anything about what had happened. Rose was extremely intoxicated, per usual, and could barely stand on her own. One of the officers transported her to Ocean Beach Hospital for prior medical clearance before being transported to jail.

An officer was dispatched to a stolen vehicle report from the Bolstad Approach. He contacted the caller, and she suspected a subject of taking it. She did not have any of the car’s paperwork with her, so the officer couldn’t enter it as stolen. She called back later and said she found her car.

July 6 — The manager of Driftwood RV Park reported that someone took $1,725 out of her purse that was in her trailer. She suspected a male subject, because he was the only one around, but she did not see him go into the trailer. She reported she was sitting about 10 feet from the door in front of the trailer when he allegedly went inside.

There is also a camera in the main office that was pointed at her trailer. It worked the day before and today, but not yesterday, when the money was taken. Two officers contacted the subject at his trailer. He denied taking the money. The officer informed the manager of what he said, and told her there would be a log entry on the incident for now. If more information came up, she should call back.

Jay T. Morehead took approximately $430 in clothes from the Dennis Company. He got into a truck and left. An officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Marshes. Morehead was found and placed under arrest for third-degree theft, and booked into the Pacific County Jail. The clothes were returned to Dennis Company.