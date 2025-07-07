Boardwalk closes as renovations begin Published 5:45 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Three decades of use and hard North Pacific weather took a toll on the Long Beach Boardwalk, which is about to be partially demolished and rebuilt.

LONG BEACH — A project years in the making to restore a peninsula landmark to its former glory has officially commenced.

The work to reconstruct the Long Beach Boardwalk got underway immediately following the Fourth of July weekend, after city councilors at a July 1 special meeting authorized the mayor to contract with Snohomish County-based Woodridge Construction for the project.

The renovation will see the replacement of all of the boardwalk’s decking, as well as basically everything else above the piling — including the railings, and the lighting on the east railings. The 35-year-old structure will also be raised in some areas, and a stainless steel water fountain will be installed at the south platform.

Woodridge was the lowest of 12 bidders for the project, coming in at about $2.26 million — over $900,000 less than what the city’s engineer, Gray & Osborne, estimated the project would cost. Following a vetting period, Gray & Osborne recommended that Long Beach enter into agreement with Woodridge.

The city in 2022 was awarded a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the project, which came via the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law in 2021. It was a crucial development for the project to be able to move forward after several years of Long Beach trying to secure state or federal funding.

In a July 2 notice, the city said Woodridge cited July 7 as the start date in an initial timeline it provided for the project.

“As of that date, the contractor will move onsite and start setting up for the demolition and then reconstruction of the boardwalk,” Long Beach stated. “The city expects the boardwalk to be closed starting that Monday.”

The section of Discovery Trail between Bolstad Avenue and Sid Snyder Drive may also be closed during portions of the project, the city added. Plans for the project can be accessed at tinyurl.com/4vb9vedh.