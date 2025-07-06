Wildfire forces evacuations, SR4 closure just east of Cathlamet Published 6:19 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

State Route 4 (SR4) near Cathlamet reopened for overnight-travel only on July 5 at 9:30 p.m. after being closed for more than 24 hours due to a fire at Nassa Point. The fire erupted in brush on July 4 at 6:11 p.m. near the highway.

Initially estimated to be 150×150 feet, it quickly began to spread, and is now up to around 8 acres. It is estimated to be 50% contained.

Wahkiakum Emergency Management Agency issued Level 3 evacuation orders for the areas of Maple Ridge Road and Nasse Point, instructing residents to leave immediately, followed by Wildwood Land, before canceling the orders around 10 p.m. on July 4.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 4 will close each morning at 9:30 a.m. It will remain closed until nightfall, allowing crews to continue containment and begin cleanup efforts.

There is no current estimate for how long the day closures will remain in place.

Daytime travelers have to take a detour over Beaver Creek. The Cathlamet-Westport Ferry is operating around the clock to help travelers bypass the road closure.