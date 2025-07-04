Long Beach Police Blotter Published 12:48 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

June 23 — Caller stated that a man was intoxicated, and locked her and her kids out of the house. She stated that the man was inside with at least two guns, and one of the guns was in his hand. The man allegedly pointed the gun at a daughter and told her that she was never coming into the house. Two officers met with the caller at the Lost Roo parking lot. She stated that the man has been on an alcohol bender for days, and was “pickled.” They were going to the house to get their belongings, and she said he had barricaded the doors. They saw him through the window, and that’s when she alleges he pointed his gun at her. One of the officers made a decision, for safety reasons, not to have the officers contact the man in his drunken state, with him possibly being armed with a firearm.

June 25 — Caller reported that someone took his parked silver moped. He thinks it could have happened last night. They noticed it was missing, and found a free sign laying on the ground next to it. They don’t know where it came from. He said he has never seen it before. He said the moped was gifted to them about two weeks ago, and he doesn’t have a bill of sale. He will call back when he has the bill of sale in hand, to have it entered as stolen. He said he might be able to get it by tomorrow.

Caller reported that a subject was drunk and having a mental breakdown. Two officers responded. When they first arrived, the subject was laying in bed screaming at nothing. The caller explained that the subject had just left Free by the Sea the day before. The subject had not consumed that much alcohol, but the caller did not know what to do with the subject, who had not made any suicidal statements or threats towards others. The caller said nothing physical between the two had happened today.

One of the officers noticed the caller’s left hand was swollen, but she explained it was a previous injury and she had already received treatment for it at Ocean Beach Hospital. An officer asked the subject if she had any thoughts of self harm, or harm to others, and she said no.

The officer told her that he had no legal authority to take the subject to the hospital against her will, and no reason to arrest her, but she could be transported if she went voluntarily. An officer had Medix respond to the scene, and they were able to convince the subject to go to the hospital voluntarily. The caller was happy that she agreed to go.

As the caller was helping the subject get dressed, however, she started to complain to the subject about how awful the hospital was, and about how poorly they treated her. An officer pulled the caller aside and told her to stop trying to convince the subject to stay, as the only other solution would be for the officers to leave her there. The subject was compliant the entire time, and the officer followed Medix to the hospital. He cleared after she had settled into her bed.

June 26 — There was a report of a domestic violence assault. Stephanie L. Power allegedly slapped the victim. Power was arrested and booked for fourth degree assault (domestic violence).

There was a report of two subjects arguing by a white Dodge truck with a broken-out window. When an officer arrived, the male half walked back toward the motel. The female half told the officer they lost their keys to the truck, and he was going to see if they left the keys at the coffee stand. He never came back, and the officer thought she was lying to him. She confirmed that there was no physical assault. The motel gave her until 1 p.m. to move the truck or it would be towed.

A victim reports that sometime since last month, 11 gold coins were taken out of his unlocked, but hidden, safe. There are no suspects. The total loss to the victim is $35,200. He is going to

to try and send an officer a photo of one of the coins.

June 28 — An officer was dispatched to a call where the elderly neighbor walked into the caller’s house, and was claiming her son was going to kill her.

The officer arrived and made contact with the woman as she waited inside the house. She stated her son, Michael Agbanlog, had been drinking last night, it was her birthday, and he grabbed her arms and hit her in the mouth.

Then early this morning he came into her room and pulled her out of her bed, and was yelling at her that everything is her fault. While they were talking with the woman in the neighbor’s house, Michael left in a Toyota 4-Runner. An officer attempted phone contact with him multiple times, and even called from different phones, but as soon as the officer identified himself, he would hang up.

Another officer contacted the Crisis Support Network, and they also reached out to some other family members in Olympia to inquire if she could stay there for a while. CSN agreed to transport her if the officers could find a place for her.

The mother stated that Michael has been extremely paranoid since the last time the officer was there, and has since barricaded the front door, so they have to use the back door now.

She was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital to wait for CSN in their lobby.

June 29 — There was a 911 hang up. It was children playing with the phone, who said there was a fire, then said not really. The young children and their parents were spoken to, and they apologized.