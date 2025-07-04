Jail Bookings Published 12:47 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Blair, Matthew G. — May 2, Ocean Park; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Castillo, Pamela L. — June 25, Tokeland; harassment (domestic violence), fugitive from justice.

Clark, Richard W. — June 25, Ocean Park; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), harassment, interfering with a domestic violence report.

Dungey, Jordan W. — June 28, Grayland; driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition lock, reckless endangerment.

Johnston, Aimee A. — June 20, Ocean Park; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

MacDonald, Jeff W. — June 28, Ocean Park; first-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing a public servant.

Orozco, Gerardo A. Jr. — June 26, South Bend; third-degree assault (domestic violence), resisting arrest.

Power, Stephanie L. — June 26, Long Beach; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Wright, Jerry L. — June 23, Ilwaco; first-degree assault (domestic violence).