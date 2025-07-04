Dispatch Reports Published 12:53 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

June 22 — Caller would like to talk to an officer about abandoned vehicles at his deceased brother-in-law’s house.

Caller reported having a problem with the neighbor’s dogs. Their dogs are out currently, and the caller doesn’t want to get out of his car at the moment. The dogs have been aggressive in the past.

Caller texted 9-1-1 that he heard an explosion an hour ago, but he was busy so he couldn’t report it then. It sounded like it came from outside the apartment complex. He also heard a plane twice today.

June 23 — Caller said her boyfriend has locked her and the kids out of the house. He has a gun in his hand. He was sitting on the couch and he pointed a gun at the caller’s daughter. It is a silver gun. There are two guns he has access to inside the house. One is a Glock 9 mm, and the other is a pistol of unknown size.

Fraud: Caller said someone fraudulently used the caller’s card online at Walmart. The caller would like a phone call.

June 24 — Caller said his neighbor is harassing the caller’s wife. He does this every year when the caller goes to Alaska. The caller said they have gone through property surveying, but the neighbor keeps sending his minions to violate the property line. The caller’s wife said she won’t go to the police.

Public nuisance: Caller reported an illegal bonfire, and the subjects are being noisy, and working with a backhoe. The caller wants to speak to an officer. He thinks they are doing it on purpose, because they have complained before.

June 25 — Intoxicated Person: Caller said that when a man driving a little blue Kia with Idaho plates walked into his apartment, the caller could smell intoxicants on the person. The subject left about 5 minutes ago, heading south.

Parking problem: There is a motorhome parked since Saturday. The caller is unsure if anyone is inside.

Mental subject: Caller said a friend is going through a mental breakdown, and is naked at this time, and is not very with it. She has been drinking, and when she drinks she gets out of control. The caller is trying to get the subject dressed at this time.

June 26 — Caller said their daughter called to advise the caller that a subject was hitting her and to call 9-1-1. The caller said there has been drinking today. It’s unknown if there are any weapons, as the caller is not on the scene.

Disorderly conduct: Caller wants the guests who are arguing in the parking lot removed. They are out arguing at a white Dodge Ram pickup with a broken window. There’s nothing physical, just verbal. It’s one male one female.

Caller wants a welfare check on their daughter, who was in an altercation this morning, but refused to go to hospital. The caller has been calling her all day, and she hasn’t answered or called back. The caller would like a phone call after the welfare check.

June 27 — Caller reported drunk people are parked and blasting music. They’re in a red sedan.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller advised there were two young male children that were dropped off over an hour ago, with no supervision. The youngest is wearing a yellow sweatshirt, and the other is in a grey shirt. A white SUV dropped off the children. The children told the caller that the parents went to look for bike rentals. The children are at the edge of the water.

Caller advised there are four or five people possibly doing a drug deal. There was a burgundy Camaro that was there. The caller requested a phone contact.

Theft: Caller was staying with two subjects, and they took her bank card and used it. The caller is at the Sheriff’s Office for contact.

Caller believes that powerful people have been messing with her, and that people have hacked her online. The caller doesn’t trust local cops, she needs help from someone who believes in American values.

Caller reported a drunk driver. He’s the caller’s neighbor, and is driving a white Geo Metro. It’s unknown where the neighbor is now.

Animal noise: Caller advised there’s a dog at a white house with a gate out front. There is a dog in their yard that’s been barking for the last couple of days. The caller said the owners are out of town, and left their dog out, and it is howling.

June 28 — Caller reported ongoing telephone harassment from an unknown person, and is requesting phone contact from an officer.

Threats: Caller said a former tenant, who was evicted at the beginning of this year, has been coming there regularly. The caller told the former tenant he was trespassed, and then he threatened the caller, saying “you are next.” It felt like a threat to the caller. He would like to see if an officer can visit him and “call him off.”

Caller heard fireworks going off, and just wanted to report it. They were pretty loud explosions.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

June 22 — Caller reported that the neighbors have been setting off fireworks since 10 p.m. They just set off a really big one.

Caller said there’s a car in a ditch, and on fire. The occupant is out of vehicle with the caller. Her face and nose are bleeding, she has bruising on her right leg, her right arm is scraped up, and she has a laceration on her right knee.

Prowler: Caller witnessed someone with a flashlight at the neighbor’s house on Friday night. Nobody is supposed to be there. The caller also witnessed somebody with a flashlight at another neighbor’s house again last night. She is concerned someone is casing homes in the neighborhood. She has footage, and requests contact from an officer.

Domestic violence: Caller wants her ex-fiance to get out of her car. He won’t get out of the vehicle. It’s a blue Expedition. He did get physical last night, but there was nothing physical today, and he has no weapons.

Criminal trespass: Someone has been dumping grass and a plant on property on a public access. It’s unknown who dumped the stuff; there are no associated people or vehicles.

Caller took a photo of someone in her neighbor’s house on Friday night. The person had black hair and was looking out the window. The caller would like to speak with an officer about the photo. The caller stated the neighbor spoke to an officer about this previously, but the officer said he did not.

Washington State Patrol is following white Honda Accord going very slowly, and going over the line, heading south on State Route 103.

Caller wants clarification on drones flying over for a couple weeks. It’s unknown what they might be doing.

Caller’s son is interested in purchasing a vehicle, and the caller wants to know if the police department can run a VIN number check and tell her if the vehicle is stolen. The caller would like a phone call.

Intoxicated person: Caller reported a subject wearing flannel, boots and a brown cap, laying in bushes outside of the house, with alcohol bottles in his pocket.

Caller has been living with her brother and his wife for three months. The wife has been sending her texts telling her to move out. The caller wants to know what her rights are.

Caller reported a two-vehicle accident. The caller is a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Caller found a bunch of keys in his stuff that belong to the courthouse. The caller wants to know if a deputy could pick them up.

Traffic stop: Unlicensed minor driver out for a brief drive. The officer called her mom to come pick her up. She was given a verbal warning.

Caller said a dirt bike that is going back and forth at a high rate of speed “is going to get somebody killed.” The caller says this is at the “problem house.” The caller also says it is not necessary to be contacted, she will be able to see the officer. It’s a yellow and white dirt bike, and the rider is wearing a full-face mask/helmet.

Caller is requesting a welfare check on her daughter. She is at her dad’s house this week, per the parenting plan. The caller has not heard from her daughter since Friday. The father has a history of abuse.

Caller reported a suspicious car parked on the street in the neighborhood. There is a female sitting in the car, who said she is waiting for her boyfriend. The caller said that after speaking with her, she moved the car just down the street, and it seems suspicious, as there is rarely anybody parking their cars on the street there. The caller did not get a plate number.

June 23 — Caller said a whole bunch of people are revving their engines in the trailer park. The caller cannot get any sleep. They are being really loud — playing loud music and talking loud. The caller would like a phone contact.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol and Medix: Dispatch received a message that the owner of an iPhone has been in a severe car crash and is not responding. Dispatch heard nothing, and there was no answer on callback.

Caller showed up at their daughter’s house, and someone had changed the lock. The caller is also advising that cat litter has been poured around the front and back entry, and the neighbors have been causing the daughter trouble. The caller would like a phone call when a deputy is available.

Scam: Caller said he is being extorted. There is a person online who is trying to leak pictures of the caller for money. They are asking for $500, and if he doesn’t pay they will send the pictures to his family and the kids’ school.

Theft: Caller owns property, and the neighbors living near there have a family who, in the last few weeks, have been living in a tent in the back yard. Last night the male came and took firewood off the caller’s front porch, she saw them on camera. She is not at the property now.

Caller has a video of two men trying to get gas out of a Port vehicle. It’s unknown if they got any fuel out, but the gas cap was off this morning. The caller also has a video of the vehicle they were driving.

Welfare check: Caller said a nurse gave sedation to a patient for a procedure at the clinic. The patient assured them they had a ride home, as the nurse instructed the patient she could not drive. The patient was in the passenger seat, but switched with the driver as they left. The vehicle is a light blue four-door sedan. The patient left 5 minutes ago, and the caller believes she is headed home.

Someone purchased boots on a card in the caller’s name, but the caller does not have the card that was used. He believes someone may have set up a card in his name without his

permission. The boots were shipped to an address in Everett.

Malicious harassment: A man approached the caller’s child, and asked her if her dad was home. She was outside, and when she said that her Dad was home, in the bathroom, the man took off. He has been harassing the caller for a while. There is no current restraining order with this subject.

An agency is requesting assistance in locating next of kin for a trooper who was involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Caller said “I have burglars” in his house. He was not answering questions, and hung up on Dispatch. An officer was advised of the call.

Suicidal subject: A subject is making threats to kill himself. He just sent the caller a message of him cocking a gun. He has made threats in the past. He lives with his parents. He is known to have a handgun, but is not supposed to have guns.

Mental subject: Caller said his partner is going nuts. She has dementia, and she is not listening. She peed the bed and her clothes, and is now outside in the dark somewhere on the property. The caller is requesting that law enforcement and aid respond because he cannot handle her any more.

Caller suspects someone is doing “drug activity” in a black Dodge Ram with a canopy on the back and glass missing. It’s a white male, 30 years old, possibly. He’s met a couple of different cars there tonight, and the caller advised there is no reason why anyone should be there tonight. The caller doesn’t want to be contacted.

June 24 — Three teenage kids are climbing on the band room roof. They also knocked on the caller’s door. He stated they are on the west side of the band room roof. He called back and said to go to the back of the gym now, they ran to the back of the gym.

Caller has a party on the other line who works with family resource home care. She would like a welfare check on a subject who lives in a really big metal shed. He had a caregiver come four days a week, and they had a falling out. He had a new caregiver come, and he put a chain link across his driveway.

Disorderly conduct: Caller said there is a lady spewing nasty things and profanity, and who wants to fight. She’s yelling at everyone, and asked the caller if she wanted to fight. The

subject is wearing all black clothes, has reddish blonde hair and is white. The subject doesn’t live across the street, she was supposed to be watching the property owner’s dogs.

Caller said their grandfather is at the end of life, but he is not under hospice care. He does have a doctor who is overseeing the end of life process. The caller has questions about the process because the grandfather is not under hospice care.

Caller said one of their neighbors is having problems. The caller has found things in the yard, and thinks the neighbor might be lurking around the yard.

Domestic violence: Caller said a client called and said she is scared for her life. Her husband is running around the house with an axe. The caller tried to call her back, and she won’t answer the phone. The husband struggles with mental health. The caller said there may be a no contact order through probation.

Animal Problem: Caller reported there are a couple of peacocks on the side of U.S. Highway 101 in the area of Mile Post 46. They are off on the shoulder.

Welfare check: Caller said her father has some health problems, like low bIood pressure, and he doesn’t get around well. He lives by himself, and drives a blue wheelchair van. He was supposed to get to Beaverton between 9 and 10, and he never arrived, and is not answering his phone.

Unattended death: The caller’s grandfather has passed away. He was not on hospice and is beyond help.

Burglary: Caller said five people are out trying to steal his new tractor, and to put a rush on it.

Domestic violence: Caller got a text from a subject about 20 minutes ago who said her ex was there. He threatened to kill himself, and burn the house down. The caller is not on the scene, and didn’t witness anything. She doesn’t know if there are any weapons, and it’s unknown if he has been drinking or doing drugs.

Caller said her mom is being mean to her, and said she is going to stab a dog because of it. She said her mom has problems, and she doesn’t know what her problem is. She wants the f**k out of there.

Traffic hazard: A large German shepherd is wandering in the road by Beach Barons.

June 25 — Caller reported the theft of parts off his boat that was on the trailer in the storage yard. Someone opened the engine compartment, stole the two marine batteries, poked a hole in the fuel tank and took the fuel. He stores his boat there for the off season, and found out about this last weekend.

9-1-1 open line: On recall, Dispatch reached an open line, with what sounded like moaning. The line disconnected again. Dispatch recalled again, and there was no answer. It was an elderly lady who accidentally called 9-1-1. She stated she was fine, and did not need help.

A rust-colored GMC truck was abandoned in a ditch for the last three days. Part of the vehicle is in the road.

Threats: Caller said a male subject came into the caller’s trailer and threatened to hurt the caller. It’s unknown if there are any weapons. The subject is outside now.

Caller thinks someone stole something through one of her windows. She left a ring on the bathroom counter with her window open, and now it’s gone.

Caller has an employee who was hired last Wednesday, and she is making “weird” comments. Something about hitchhiking. She also said she was sex-trafficked. The caller would like to speak to someone.

Someone told the caller that the police were looking around in the neighborhood early in the morning. The caller is requesting to be contacted.

A car crashed into the water, and everyone is out of the vehicle. The car is still in the water.

Agency assistance: Deputy contact is requested regarding a text to 9-1-1 about an accident in the woods near Pe Ell. Aid was unable to locate anything. The phone number that sent text last pinged near the county line about 20 minutes ago.

Caller reported that a white male, balding, with salt and pepper hair, carrying a blue and green pack, is going through people’s trash cans and eating things.

Illness: Caller said a subject has a bladder problem, and defecated all over the place. She has been combative with her granddaughter today, and has a possible urinary tract infection.

Caller said someone stole stuff out of the shop. She was gone for seven weeks, and people took hand tools out.

Agency assistance: Park ranger needs assistance to locate a missing child in the park. He will be at the main office.

Caller is in an RV, and thinks people are on top of it, because it’s shaking. She thinks there may be one or two up there, but she can’t hear anyone. She can just hear the thumping.

Intoxicated person: Caller said their neighbor is on a tractor in the caller’s front yard and is as drunk as a skunk.

Caller said a blue and white truck has been driving up and down the street multiple times the last few days. He is now parked across the street with a flashlight, looking all over in the road and along the road. The caller is very scared. She is elderly and home alone.

Caller wants to make a report of a juvenile who is posting on Instagram of himself with a gun. There are five different videos. The caller has an active order against this subject, and it was noted in the order that he should have no weapons. The caller has copies of the video to show the deputy.

Caller said two people are out there with flashlights just sitting there. The caller is unsure what they are doing. The caller came home from work at about 9:30, and they are still just sitting there.

June 26 — Caller said someone is filling his house with poison. It’s an ongoing mental health issue. Officers did not respond to the scene.

There was a loud music complaint about the house next door to the caller’s address. She wants the music turned down. She asked them, but they turned it up louder. An officer advised the subject to turn the music down.

Caller said that she was told her belongings were outside, and all of her stuff is outside. There are two guitars, a keyboard and an amplifier. She was storing stuff there.

Litter: Caller said she saw a lady pull out of a gravel pull off area heading towards Naselle, and watched her take two black garbage bags out of a Subaru and throw them in the bushes. This happened Monday morning.

Vehicle theft: Caller had a kid come and stay with him, and he’s been driving the caller’s truck for work. The caller told him he couldn’t drive it any more, and the kid took off in the truck. The kid said his boss died, and he has gone off the deep end. The caller thinks he’s into drugs. It’s a white Chevy S-10. The caller also said the kid has been talking to himself.

Scam: Caller said about a week and half ago, a subject contacted her husband to see if he can sell him a spot for $340 a year. When the wife spoke with the subject yesterday, about 2 minutes into the conversation, he was already asking for a credit card. She thinks this guy might be a scammer.

Caller said yesterday there was a male driving a black motorcycle up and down the street at about 90 mph. He was wearing a black helmet and a grey jacket with black sleeves.

Caller reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s chihuahua dogs barking all day.

Caller said he called about a kid who took his truck. The kid came back and left again. The caller wants that kid arrested now.

People are spraying poison on the trees. They are under the house and they won’t leave. The caller would like a call, or for them to stop.

Sex offense: Caller reported a subject is in her home and fondling a girl. It’s unknown who the girl is. The caller advised that she has been there for days, and the caller wants them gone.

Threats: Caller said the roommate is threatening to shoot. The police were there earlier. He has a gun, but the caller cannot see it. The caller in the yard out back, and the subject is in the house.

Someone contacted the caller saying there is someone at the caller’s mom’s house. The house is unoccupied. A gold car with a man and woman is parked outside the house. The brother is going to be going there to check on things. He’s driving a red four-door Toyota Tacoma. The caller is in Florida.

Dispatch reported the caller said, “I am trying to report, dimwits,”; “you know what’s going on, you know.” The caller then went on to say, “all you guys are going to be looked into.” When asked if she wanted to be contacted, “Yes, great.”

Caller advised he has an issue with a neighbor. He walked to his truck, and she “started in on him.” He said she burnt his hand three weeks ago, and there is an arrest warrant for her.

Caller was rear-ended, and the vehicle left the scene, heading west towards the ocean. The caller says he doesn’t think he is injured, but his vehicle is blocking traffic.

June 27 — Animal Problem: Three dark brown horses are running loose. The caller said she followed them.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller’s bag, with her phone and driver’s license, was taken while she was on the beach two or three days ago. The caller is currently at the Sheriff’s Office.

There’s a tree in the road blocking the northbound lane towards Raymond. The caller said she had to go into the other lane to go around it. The address given was the closest address to the tree.

House check: Caller is leaving for a few days. The gate at the bottom of the driveway will be open, and there will be battery-operated lights that will come on at night. Only one person will be at the house to do quick checks.

Caller said there is an ongoing issue with people speeding in the area, and the caller wants a speed trap set up.

Malicious harassment: Caller is trying to move out of their brother’s place, but two subjects are harassing the caller. The caller would like a phone contact; they need a civil standby.

Burglary: Caller said a blue van with two or more people in it broke into the caller’s property and left in an unknown direction of travel. They were seen carrying things out. The caller is not on the scene.

Fraud: Caller has a moving company there. The workers are there, but they are not following the contract. It seems to be a possible scam.

Threats: Caller said a subject showed up again with no call, threatened the caller and tried to sneak into the caller’s house. The subject left in a grey car with a friend, heading towards Long Beach.

Theft: About an hour ago, someone stole a shih tzu out of the caller’s car. She is 2.5 years old, and her name is Missy. She’s wearing a pink collar. There aren’t any cameras in the area where the caller parked his car. The caller would like a call.

Malicious harassment: A subject has been harassing the caller for months through texts. The caller is currently at the Sheriff’s Office for contact.

Vehicle theft: Caller reported their 2016 Subaru Forester was taken about a week ago. Two suspects supposedly sent the car off to a mechanic. The caller is at the Sheriff’s Office for contact.

Assault: A subject came at the caller and ripped his shirt. The subject took off in a black Chevy pickup. The caller was also punched and scratched.

A car is on fire. Nobody is inside of the car, but there’s a propane tank in the front seat.

Unconscious person: Caller’s father-in-law was on the toilet and the caller thinks he is dying. His eyes are open, and he’s sitting on the toilet. He is breathing, but there is a DNR.

Caller left her cell phone in the bathroom at the courthouse when paying for license tabs this afternoon. It’s the public restroom next to the security podium, and it’s high on a ledge near a window.

Caller said he is hearing “firearms” close by. He doesn’t think they were fireworks. An officer checked, and there were no fireworks or gunshots in the area.

Caller reported a dog screaming and howling, and it’s keeping her up. An officer attempted to contact the owners.

June 28 — Caller said the neighbors removed the caller’s post office box and put their own on the caller’s property. It’s an ongoing issue with them. They’ve removed it before and were told not to do so.

Caller said her ex is outside her house, knocking on walls and windows, threatening her and yelling at her that she cheated on him. He was asked to leave a year ago, and is not supposed to be on the property. The subject is on a bike.

Caller reported that her daughter is out of control and yelling and screaming. The daughter has gotten physical. This has been going on for about the last hour-ish. There are no weapons beside kitchen knives. She was drinking earlier.

Caller thought she saw someone come out from under her porch. She heard some weird noises, and now thinks a flashlight was shining on the front of her house. She was wondering if someone could come and check it out.

There is a Tahoe camping trailer at Dismal Nitch that has been there since Wednesday. The male in the trailer was asked to leave yesterday. There is no truck with the trailer, which is at the west end of the rest stop.

Caller said they had a bike stolen last night. The daughter’s bike looked like it was dragged across the field. It is a gray Avalanche GTO 3.0.

Welfare check: Caller hasn’t spoken with her friend in about a week. She called the friend six times yesterday, but there was no answer. The friend had knee surgery three weeks ago, and the caller is concerned because this isn’t like her friend to not respond. She drives a 2020 Honda CRV.

Theft: Two Segway electric scooters and two electric bikes were stolen last night. The caller has the serial numbers. There are no suspects.

Traffic stop: A Volkswagen’s wheels were left of center, and the driver was all over the road, but there were no obvious signs of impairment.

Sex offence: Caller has a rape kit ready for pickup.

There was a dog in the road. The owners were contacted to come and get the dog.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A truck hit a deer and took off. The deer is still alive on the side of the road.

Caller is a realtor who was taking pictures of a house. The owner of the property is threatening the caller, but doesn’t have weapons. The caller left the scene, and the homeowner went back inside. The caller is requesting a phone call.

Accident: On an open line, Dispatch heard a horn and a female saying “geez, people.” There has been a bad non-injury accident. The caller advised there were two vehicles involved, a gray Ram and a light green Toyota Camry.

Caller believes she sees the guy from the break-in this morning. He is currently wearing a red sleeveless T-shirt and jeans.

Caller said there has been gunfire on the street this week every single day. Today it has been three times. The caller thinks it could possibly be the new people who moved in recently. An officer was unable to locate any fireworks or gunshots in the area.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A Chevy van went off the road, and is not visible. It was speeding and tailgating. The occupants are outside the vehicle, and it’s unsure if there are any injuries.

Texter wrote that a subject was driving a black car with Oregon plates that is trying to head back towards Oregon. The subject has been drinking, and the texter is worried he will kill someone, since he is drinking and driving. He left his wife and kid at his previous location. The texter would like a response.

Caller said someone is lighting off fireworks. The sound was so loud it knocked her remote off the arm of the chair.

Caller arrived home, and his neighbor came at him. The caller just wants it on record. There’s no need for a deputy to come out, but he would like a phone call.

Someone just looked in the caller’s daughter’s awning. They left in a car that was parked down the street.