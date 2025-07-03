Bark fire battled at Weyco mill Published 2:53 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

RAYMOND — Pacific County Fire District 3 and the Raymond Fire Department responded to a bark fire at the powerhouse at the Weyerhaeuser mill in Raymond at approximately 4:45 p.m. on July 1.

Firefighters were escorted back by a forklift operator and a front loader pulled out loads of bark for firefighters to douse with water. The process took an extended amount of time due to the amount of bark.

Crews were there well into the late night and then some had to stay overnight doing fire watch.

