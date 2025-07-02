Three surf fishermen drown north, south along the coast Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

SEASIDE and OCEAN SHORES — A man drowned in Seaside Wednesday, June 25, and two others died the same day in Ocean Shores.

Seaside Fire & Rescue and Seaside Police responded to a report of a shore fisherman in distress in the water at 8:38 a.m. on Seaside Beach near 5th Avenue.

Police officers spotted the victim about 25 feet offshore, drifting south in the surf near 3rd Avenue. Fire & Rescue arrived shortly after and rescue swimmers entered the water, reaching the victim by 8:52 a.m. in the water just south of the Turnaround.

The male victim was transported by ambulance with CPR in progress to Providence Seaside Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

The Ocean Shores Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-fatality drowning incident at Copalis Beach.

Two surf fishermen were submerged in the breakers. The initial report indicated that one fisherman was pulled to shore and CPR was in progress and that the second victim was also pulled to shore and CPR was initiated. Both victims perished.

Agencies did not immediately release the victims’ names, pending notification of loved ones.