Threatening to stab family dog and mother land woman in jail Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TOKELAND — A woman was arrested June 25 in Tokeland after she allegedly threatened to stab and kill a dog.

Pacific County 911 Communications Center received a 1:13 a.m. call from Pamela L. Castillo, 39, stating she had gotten into an argument with her mom and was “going to stab a dog.”

According to court records, the sheriff’s office responded and a deputy was on scene by 1:37 a.m. He learned Castillo made the threat because she wanted the “f**k out of there” and also was “going to kill someone.”

“I asked if anyone had gotten injured which both parties had explained there were no injuries,” Deputy Lucas Marthaller stated in court documents. “I asked Pamela if she had a weapon, which she stated she did not. It was pointed out to me that Pamela had thrown something through the front window of the residence at this time.”

“I asked [her mother] to go back inside the residence while I spoke with Pamela due to me being by myself. Speaking with Pamela, I had asked her what the reason for me being there was. Pamela goes on to explain that she struggles with ‘bipolar,’ and she needed to get out of there. While speaking with Pamela, she was calm and would look at me directly when speaking.”

“Pamela goes on to explain that her and her mother had gotten into an argument, and that she was going to stab the family dog. I asked Pamela how the front window was broken, which she stated she had thrown something through the window from the outside of the residence,” Marthaller added.

Castillo was placed into Marthaller’s patrol vehicle. She was not patted down because she was a female and he was a male law enforcement officer. He did not observe any weapons on her.

According to Castillo’s mother, her daughter suffers from mental health issues and was also previously incarcerated for several years. Castillo reportedly went to live with her mom in hopes her life could be turned around — but her presence there no longer made her mother feel safe.

“[Her mother] showed me that the damage that was done to the front window was caused by a concrete raccoon statue that was out on the porch,” Marthaller stated in court documents. “I observed glass from the window to be scattered, covering the couch and the floor on the inside of the residence. I also observed the statue, that was laying on the floor of the living room. I also pointed out closed doors that were lying on the ground, which [her mother] later explained Pamela had thrown to the ground as well.”

The entire incident began after Castillo slammed a door, and she and her mother argued about it. During the argument, Castillo allegedly made the threat to the family dog, and Marthaller learned Castillo previously harmed the dog.

“[Her mother] later explains Pamela had used scissors in the past to cut on of [the dog’s] ears,’ Marthaller stated in court documents.

Castillo, the originating 911 caller, went downstairs following the argument and called 911. While on the call, her mother allegedly yelled, “Send a medical team.”

“I went back to speak with Pamela and asked her again about wanting to kill the [family dog],” Marthaller stated in court documents. “Pamela, again, calm and collected, looking directly at me, stated she was going to kill the dog. I then asked her about wanting to kill her mother, which she said something to the effect of, she was having homicidal thoughts and that she was going to kill somebody. Pamela stated she had been to prison and that she needed to go back because she was having these thoughts and she was going to kill somebody.”

Castillo was subsequently arrested for threatening to harm the dog and her mother. She was booked into Pacific County Jail for felony harassment. She appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Pacific County Superior Court on June 25, and Judge Donald J. Richter set her bail at $5,000.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 27.

According to court documents, Castillo has a felony warrant out of Fort Worth, Texas, for taking a motor vehicle without permission on Feb. 14. She is facing an order for extradition.