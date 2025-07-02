Letters to the Editor Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Bill will come due for no-rules society

Ah, the MAGA-nificence is at high tide these days. Bullying behavior of the utterly self-centered is at full crest — the “Inalienable Plight” of every responsible person. The rolling incandescence of a no-rules society is a bill that will come due — bigly, I hate to say.

The envelope, please — just one — your Insurance bill … rent … or own — the Corporate knows all. They know that FEMA is now in the business of denying, not approving disaster declarations. They know the Consumer Protection Agency is being decimated. They DO know of the accelerating temperatures of climate change. And locally, they know everything about us — the insured.

Somehow, the assumption that we are unaffected, as the last great place to blow up stuff is, I’m afraid, a folly. Just like tracking everything about your driving habits, they are minutely computational of every risk. So, the Long Beach Police chief opines he will not bother to enforce a greater distance from fireworks, not wanting arguments. (A bar fight, however, would be responded to, I presume.)

This is just one example and I would put it all where it belongs: Pacific County Commissioners. You put us all at risk. The stunning official fireworks displays of Long Beach and Ilwaco serve the visitors who come to our home well.

The free-for-all ordinance is the “Jaws” you just haven’t opened for us yet. Cancel that bill — now.

JAMES TONGUE

Seaview

•••

Would drowning-victim photos change behavior?

The other day I was taking a stroll along the sands at Klipsan Beach and noticed two youngsters cavorting in the waves while a couple adults looked on. Guess they may have been young teens to adolescents. Could not help but think, “Well, summer is here and I wonder how many more heartbreaking incidents will we have like the one Memorial weekend and what can be done.”

Then the two adults watching them turned away and walked back to their little family group of maybe seven adults total and a few more kiddoes. I thought, “I wonder if they even know what beach approach they are at if they ended up calling 911.” And of course, also thought about the countless times we gently remind visitors about the dangers and are recipients of rather unpleasant responses. Yes, I could have said something. But some little old 4-foot 10-inch silver-haired lady is one to be ignored. The kids came out, ran back to their group, and before I left the beach, they had returned again to the water. And I saw waves breaking around them far higher than just their knees.

Not to sound macabre and all dark, but — might families who have lost loved ones be open to using a picture and bio of their family to post a cautionary warning at beach approaches? Sometimes when something is personalized, it hits home a little more. Or will people continue to go their merry way and think “That won’t happen to us.”

JEANNINE GREY

Ocean Park

•••

Surfsider fed up with rule breakers

I am a law-abiding citizen when driving, paying taxes, and keeping property tidy within the Surfside Homeowners Association, where I have lived for over eight years. I pay $750 yearly on time every year for which I expect everyone within the association to abide by the same rules, one of which is to keep their property cleaned up.

Over a year ago I contacted SHOA compliance officer Doug Pellerin, via a complaint form regarding compliance, about my neighbors whose property was totally overgrown and whose house was literally falling apart. The blackberry vines were climbing up through the trees — over, through, under my fence. I had cut enough to get them to knee height but finally said at 74 I am too old to upkeep their property and mine.

I was told by Doug to “have a cup of coffee with them, they’re nice.” Yes, they are nice, and I gave them a long list of volunteers to call to help them, then my son went over to offer his free help. NO, not going to do anything.

After many months waiting for any kind of response, update, action, I contacted Tom Shannon, who then had people clear out brush, trees everywhere but my shared property line. I contacted Tom again, sent photos of what was not fixed and was told to FILL OUT ANOTHER FORM. I brought another form and heard nothing.

I emailed Ron Brumbaugh explaining the problem to him and he just stated, “I got your message.”

SO, their grass is three feet tall, blackberries and other brush growing again. I’ve emailed several times and no response at all. I did tell them twice that I would send this letter, so here it is. Interestingly, it is time for officers to be elected and Ron is one of them. SHAME.

CHRISTIE DRAGO

Ocean Park, SHOA

•••

Write-in candidate makes his case

I am here to introduce myself to you: Don Berger.

You may have heard about me, but I hope you give me a chance to convince you I’m not the type of person you’ve heard about.

I have had many jobs and opportunities in my lifetime. I started doing demolition and construction with my grandfather at age 10 for 35 cents an hour. I moved on to being a union apprentice carpenter in 1959. Won the Washington State Carpenters contest and took third in the international contest in 1964, then finally worked as a journeyman carpenter, before getting my general contractors license for my own business in 1968. I also was president of the Vancouver Contractor Association in 1968. You can see the progress here. I worked at many levels of responsibility, ensuring I was learning as I was earning. I want jobs done right. And I take that attitude with everything I do. I want to ensure I know how to do it and follow the rules.

I received my aircraft pilot’s license in 1966. To this date, I have 3,000 hours in the air flying to Canada and Mexico. Also joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. I served as an aircraft commander, flying missions for the USCG taking data on ships in the Columbia River and coastal waters plus search and rescue, during which I was involved in saving three lives. Eventually, that duty was taken over by new technology, and no longer needed a person in an airplane to see what was out there. I also was certified as an aircraft commander, coxswain and radio operator, and served as flotilla commander and public education officer. And I conducted countless vessel examinations. Again, I started at the beginning and worked my way up.

As a teenager, I worked on the Bold Venture as a boat puller. Not an easy way to earn a living, even when you are young, strong and bull-headed. My love of flying and fishing continues to this day. I have owned boats since 1959. I received my master’s license — 50-ton near shore — and served as captain on several charter boats in Ilwaco after moving here in 2003. My American dream came true in a “small drinking village with a fishing problem” — Ilwaco. I bought a house in Vandalia, which is adjacent to the Port of Ilwaco Airport and I can have my Cessna 172 in a hanger on private land and taxi to the airport — dream number one. I have a boat moored in the Port of Ilwaco marina — dream number two. I also have a wife. Nobody has all three. As you can see, I am literally living the “American Dream.”

I want Ilwaco to remain a place that invites people to live their dreams as well. Right now it seems to me that there is a need to make some changes in how things are run here to ensure that others can find their own version of the dream. I decided to run for city council to help see that it would happen. I am running for position #1. We are elected “at large,” which means that we are elected to represent everyone in Ilwaco equally, regardless of where they live. If you think that protecting the dream is a good idea, I think you should vote for me.

I will not appear on the ballot, but you can write me in. Please consider doing so.

Think of me as llwaco’s washing machine. I’m an agitator. Help me clean things up a bit so the future will look brighter for all of us. You can get in touch with me at 360-690-6027.

Vandalia has gone downhill since the council members voted in a city administrator. Dream number one has been taken away from me. We need to have ordinances that reflect the original covenants, conditions and restrictions that are with our deeds.

I question the motives of the mayor and city leaders, but I will tell you the truth. The facts and history of Ilwaco are very important. I will always want to hear your point of view, whether or not we agree to begin with. We should always learn from our past mistakes.

DON BERGER

Ilwaco