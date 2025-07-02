Elementary, my dear… Do you remember why we celebrate July 4th? Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Fourth of July is a birthday! Birthday cakes are one of our most cherished traditions — and pretty much non-controversial. Perhaps we’ll see more of them as we celebrate our nation’s 249th this year! This 1903 photo by Elmer Coe depicts a Chinook storefront decorated for the holiday, with a poster advertising the day’s events.

Surprising as it may seem to some, our Fourth of July holiday is not all about fireworks or where they might be allowed, or why some people are adamant pro or con with regard to “banning the boom.” And yet, in recent years here on the North Beach — yes we are still officially the North Beach (not the Long Beach) — Peninsula, fireworks and its attendant problems seem to be the focus. I. for one, am sort of sick of it. The wrangling has come close to obliterating the purpose of the holiday.

It seems obvious when stated, but perhaps we need to review: The Fourth of July — also known as Independence Day or July 4 — has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, the historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues.

Yes – the “birth” of American independence. The Fourth of July is a birthday — the biggest birthday we celebrate in this country! But, I ask you, what other birthday that you can you think of comes with as much wrangling about how we pay our respects?

Certainly, we don’t argue and name-call over the birthdays of our loved ones. Nor over the birthdays of friends. That some folks choose not to celebrate a birthday at all seems to come under “freedom of choice” but I don’t really know of any birthday celebrations among my friends and relatives that have resulted in court cases or name-calling or just plain defiance of the law. If you do, I’m so sorry. I seriously doubt that such outcomes have anything to do with the original intent of the celebration.

The Purpose of Birthday Parties

Most frequently, of course, I associate birthday parties with children. Birthdays mark a rite of passage. giving us an opportunity to make a child feel (and hopefully understand) that they are special, are growing in their abilities to accept responsibilities and headed for full-fledged citizenship as adults in our society. For adults, a birthday party serves much the same purpose – especially those birthdays that are associated with other rites of passage like reaching voting age or the half-century mark or, for an honored few, their centennial year.

It stands to reason (at least to me) that a birthday celebration should be a joyous event and even the planning should take into consideration the sensibilities of the guests as well as those of the honoree. Speaking for myself, for instance, a birthday party involving activities such as a mountain hike, a roller coaster, or a giant Ferris wheel would be my idea of extreme torture; I’m not a fan of heights. The biggest responsibility of the party planner — whether it be a relative, a friend, or a hired agency — is to make the party as perfect a celebration for ALL participants as possible.

So, when it comes to the Fourth of July and its attendant parties for our nation — all 340 million of us — it’s no wonder that it becomes a bit complex. Fortunately, our Peninsula population, even including the Fourth’s holiday visitors, numbers far less than that. I do so hope we can each be mindful of one another and celebrate in grand and glorious style with no offense to neighbors or visitors. It’s a challenge well worth embracing in honor of this year’s 249th United States Birthday Party. Hip! Hip! Huzzah!