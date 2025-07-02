Daytime lane closures on the Astoria-Megler Bridge delayed to late summer Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

ASTORIA — The start date for upcoming maintenance repairs by the Oregon Department of Transportation on the Astoria-Megler Bridge has been delayed to late summer.

The start date is now set for late August or early September, with work continuing through January 2026. When construction starts, you can expect:

• Crews working during the day, Monday through Thursday and until noon on Fridays.

• Daytime single-lane closures will have flaggers helping direct traffic. While most of the work will happen below the bridge, ODOT will need daily single-lane closures for the safety of crews and the traveling public.

• A temporary work platform will be set up under the bridge.

• Plan on construction noise and delays.