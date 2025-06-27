Dispatch Reports Published 11:09 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

June 15 — “I don’t feel like talking to you. It’s an emergency.” A female subject is trying to talk to the caller. She’s on the other side of the wall with another subject and his family. He stabbed the female subject in the throat before, “and she’s still trying to talk to me. Claiming when I moved to Camas, she owns the city.”

Caller said someone is setting off fireworks at the field, and the caller can see them setting them off. Fireworks are illegal in Long Beach.

June 16 — Caller said that two years ago, she looked at a house that had an older-looking man in a recliner, and another man in front of kids in a closet in the upper room of the house. The kids looked scared, and the men looked rough. She has not been able to get this off her mind, and she is available for a phone call if needed.

Caller’s girlfriend and her family were staying in the house, and have now left. They were living at the residence on and off for the last eight months. They have a history of using drugs, and the caller doesn’t want them to come back. The caller wants to have a report filed, as the caller is in the process of selling the house.

A subject is bothering the caller again. They are playing on the speaker and harassing the caller. The caller does not need to be contacted.

Caller said a subject is threatening to dislocate their hip again with two other subjects over the phone or something. The caller doesn’t want contact from an officer. “It could also be ICE, and someone named all the AIs of America. They may be erotically obsessed with me.”

Mental subject: Caller said someone is talking to him about white supremacy. They know he has no money.

June 17 — Caller said a subject is violating her restraining order against him by talking to him with another subject on the other side of the wall. That, or it’s ICE. The caller doesn’t need contact.

Caller is not going to give money to get his girlfriend out of jail. Caller disconnected.

Caller has a dog with no collar at the fire station. There was a car driving around, a green Ford Ranger, driving crazy.

June 18 — Caller reported two subjects are in a life and death fight and struggling. They would be armed, most likely, but no one is injured at this time. The caller is relatively safe, due to her good night’s sleep.

Caller has ongoing issues with the neighbor’s dogs getting out and attacking the caller’s dogs. The dogs also harassed the FedEx driver, and he had to pepper spray them to get them out of his vehicle. This occurred 10 minutes ago. The dogs are a brindle larger mutt and a small black with white on the chest terrier-type dog.

Caller advised a subject has a broken arm and can’t defend himself anymore, and is after him. There might be a pistol.

There is a vehicle out in the dunes next to their bench. It’s a mini black SUV. It’s not abandoned, but might be stuck.

Caller said a subject is not taking his suboxone.

June 19 — Caller said a subject and the rest of the family are all part of keeping him up. Also, his family and the Catholic priest are planning on killing him. The caller said he was in a

domestic abuse case against the Catholics. He just wants someone to tell them to stop. He also said the subject has been there for more than seven days.

Caller said there are people with a bonfire that is 10 feet tall, and the ash is landing there, but away from the main trailers. The caller would like contact from an officer.

June 20 — Caller said there was a female outside pacing for the past hour. She heard the female scream and take off towards the back of the inn facing the beach. Earlier there was a man out there with her. The subject has dark hair, and is heavier set, not fat just a little bigger, about 5 feet ‘2 inches, last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt.,

Caller wants to know what the city ordinance is on sleeping in your vehicle within Ilwaco city limits.

Caller spotted a yellow Lab wandering the street. It has no collar. The caller does not want to be contacted.

June 21 — Caller wants a check on her son. The neighbor went over to the house to check on him, and he is not answering the door, and she can’t get the door open. He was leaving the door unlocked so they could walk in. He was mad at the caller when she was there yesterday, and she thinks he might still be mad at her. He was in the hospital.

Caller said a subject had a nice dinner, and was on his phone. He has a broken hitch and a full thing of gasoline on his tailgate, and the tailgate is open. The caller is worried because he was talking about his ex and daughter who live in Ilwaco. He is freaking out about something.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

June 15 — Caller said a subject is shooting a gun outside. Lights are flicking on and off, and the caller is not able to see him. The subject is screaming and “going crazy.”

The caller’s boyfriend is detoxing and needs help. The people at the property are preventing the boyfriend from leaving. They are smashing car windows and destroying property. The caller is currently in Oregon returning a U-Haul.

Caller said her domestic partner is out front screaming and slamming doors. He owns a gun, and it scares her. She’s not sure if he has it on him.

Caller requested a welfare check on their parents. They tried to call dad, and he didn’t answer. Then he sent a text saying “sorry, I can’t answer right now.” He usually answers, and doesn’t text. The caller thinks someone is in their dad’s house and using his phone. “Someone did a home invasion.”

Malicious harassment: Caller reported her ex-boyfriend and parents have been harassing her for months through texts and showing up without permission. The parents showed up at her house approximately 30 minutes ago, and left in a silver 2012 Ford. The caller is available by phone.

Caller requests a welfare check, but wants to remain anonymous. There’s a white Cayman motor home with a dog that’s been barking for several days. The caller has not seen anybody around, and is not sure who the motor home belongs to.

Caller said there are people on their property who are not supposed to be there. The caller drove past and saw them there. She is at her home in Menlo for contact.

Caller reported a subject showed up at her house who does not know where or who he is. He seems to have dementia, and has been there approximately 5 minutes. He’s friendly, has grey hair and a beard, and is wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. He’s barefoot.

Caller found a pill bottle in their front yard, and has found other drug paraphernalia previously. The caller would like to be contacted.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller reported a tweaker walking down the highway in Chinook with possible mental health issues. He is screaming and cussing while pushing a bicycle. He has no shirt, and a bald head, and is headed toward Ilwaco. He is on the shoulder of the road.

Caller said there’s a male inside the court house walking around taking pictures and video. Caller called back to say the male subject is outside now, walking down the breezeway, last seen wearing a gray beanie.

Welfare check: Caller attempted to contact a female subject who left today against medical advice around 12:40 p.m. in an unknown type of vehicle. The caller wanted to make sure she’s OK.

Shoplifter: Caller reported that slippers worth approximately $30 were stolen on June 13. The subject was 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a blue hoodie and an American flag hat, and had dirty blonde hair. The caller has video footage of the theft.

Caller hit a bear cub. The bear is in the bushes on the side of the road, but the caller is unsure if it’s still alive. The caller is in a silver Kia Rio, and is uninjured. The car is not blocking traffic.

Caller called earlier. Her partner was outside yelling and screaming. The police showed up, and they asked him to leave. The caller was asked to go some place for a couple of hours. The caller did that, and now she is back, and there is a padlock on the door. An officer told her to call back if her partner did anything else today.

The caller’s neighbors are going nuts. The daughter is screaming right behind the fence, and the mother was trying to pull out the fence, and said the caller damaged the water line. It’s an ongoing issue.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A green Toyota Camry is swerving all over the road and nearly hitting other vehicles.

Caller wanted to know what to do about trespassers after hours. An officer called back regarding an ongoing issue with a group of young men staying after hours. He has spoken to them before, and has their contact information.

Someone is trying to break into the residence. The caller can see it on a camera. It’s a warehouse building, and the caller can only see the front end of a white Ford truck. No one is supposed to be there. The picture was taken by a neighbor about 10 minutes ago.

Caller reported a domestic disturbance. The caller is inside, but can hear the girls yelling “stop, please stop.” People are screaming really loud.

Caller thinks he’s hearing gun shots in the area west of Sandridge Road. Dispatch asked the caller if it could be fireworks. He said, “I don’t know, not sure. Why would anyone be doing fireworks now?”

June 16 — Caller said there are people around his parents’ house. It seems like they are raping and having sex on the roof. The caller cannot see them, but the house is “wiggling.” The caller would like to have contact with a deputy.

Shoplifter: A male in white Dodge Dakota stole from inside the store and vendor truck this morning. He brought back the items, then pulled out in front of a transit bus and almost got hit. He left, headed toward Long Beach.

Caller reported their garage was broken into, and the padlock/latch was broken off. This occurred at night between June 12-13. The suspect used to live there. No firearms were taken.

Welfare check: A female came into Petco yesterday in Warrenton, Oregon. She seemed disoriented, and had accidentally cut her dog’s ear. She couldn’t remember her phone number. She tried leaving with the back of her car open. She was driving a newer red/maroon Subaru Outback.

Agency Assistance: Caller is going to do a check on a client who may have erratic behaviors. The caller requests a call from an officer.

Welfare check: Caller reported that on the left hand of the road, where the oyster shells are, a gentleman looks like he is homeless. He is in his car with all the doors open. The man looks like he is either sleeping in his car, or something else. There’s a red car, and there is also a black truck that has junk in it that is parked there, too. There was nobody in the truck.

Open line: There was a 9-1-1 call with a prerecorded message of “hello, good morning, this is (name). I am reaching out today to let you know about some of the most incredible benefits.”

Caller was following a red sports car with black trim and black vents on the sides, possibly an older Mustang or Viper/Challenger. There was damage to part of the car, and it was braking a lot.

There was a 9-1-1 hang up, but the caller called back before Dispatch could recall. A male subject not responding to the caller, but is barely breathing and he’s on oxygen.

Fraud: Caller reported a scam that occurred on June 12. Two people posed as federal agents and the caller believed them. The caller is available by phone or is at the sheriff’s office now.

Caller requested a welfare check on their neighbor. They have tried knocking on her door and cannot see in the window. She was last seen at least a week ago. She has a green late model Jeep in the driveway. Her dog was turned into the shelter three days ago as a stray.

Agency assistance: Caller in Nemah requests an additional unit for a subject who keeps trying to get out of the vehicle, but only if there’s a unit in the area.

Caller requests a drive-by of their residence. The caller has seen subjects on camera that they don’t recognize at 2:05 p.m. It’s two males, possibly adolescents or young adults. One was last seen wearing a letterman-style jacket, and there’s no description of the other male. The caller didn’t see any vehicle. The caller is available by phone.

Caller said someone is shooting a firearm off in the area. They heard 20 or more shots. It sounds like possibly a pistol.

Caller had a car trailer stolen this morning, which was seen on camera. The caller was just reviewing the film, and can see the subject was with a woman driving a white Ford explorer. The time on camera was 9:46, and they were there for an hour. There were probably more things stolen. The caller is not there now. This is the father-in-law’s house, and he is at the house now.

Caller was driving by and saw a male accosting a female, and saw him raise his fist. The caller spoke with the female first, who advised she does not want an officer. The female was last seen wearing a light gray T-shirt and light jeans, and she had a bIack dog. The male was possibly 6 feet. He had dark hair and was last seen wearing a shirt and jeans. It’s unknown where the male went.

Caller said their friend died in Ocean Park. Officers found her body on Saturday. She had a dog and two cats. The dog is at the humane society, but the cats are probably hiding in the house. They don’t like anybody.

Caller reported vandalism at the cemetery. He found porno magazines and a tree damaged, and he thinks he knows who came up and did this. He will be there in a 2011 Toyota Tundra, and he is carrying a firearm. He has been trying to get hold of Sheriff Garcia about this ongoing problem.

June 17 — Transferred to Washington State Patrol: About an hour ago the caller was driving on the road, and she thinks she possibly saw a body on the southbound side of the roadway. The body had on a white shirt and pants. The shirt could have had blood on it.

Criminal trespass: Caller reported someone was banging on her trailer. Her caretaker sprayed him with bear spray.

Caller’s wife has been on drugs/doing meth for the last 6 months. She won’t let the caller sleep, and is breaking stuff. She’s destroyed the house. Their two daughters are sleeping in the living room on the floor. She has no weapons, but she punched the caller in the nose. The caller is outside, she locked him out.

Caller reported a criminal trespass. The subject has been trespassed from the store and was just on the property. He is no longer there.

An unstable female subject is outside the store, yelling. It’s possibly a mental health issue. She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap and black sweats. She has been there for the last 30 minutes. Another caller also reported the subject.

Breathing problem: Caller thinks she needs to go to hospital, her breathing is not right.

Transferred to the Coast Guard: At the Oysterville approach, there is a sailboat just north of approach with its sails down. It has been out there for an hour and half to two hours. The sailboat appears to be white, and approximately 300 to 400 yards off the beach.

Caller said there are people underneath their parents’ house threatening a home invasion tonight. The caller does not know their names, but would like to be contacted.

Caller said that on Sid Snyder Drive, there is an individual who thinks it is a good idea to go about 100 mph on his very fast motorcycle. There are a lot of deer in the area. The caller does not need to be contacted.

Calker advised there is a refrigerator out in someone’s yard. The doors are on the refrigerator, and the caller is concerned that a child could get inside and get hurt. An officer contacted the caller.

Out on the beach a male subject was drunk driving around. He went up to where the caller was, but the caller left the beach. Now the subject called the caller’s house and left a message that he has a bunch of expensive motorcycles at the caller’s house. He lives around the corner from the caller. He is a bad alcoholic. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller reported a possible drunk driver in Ocean Park, driving a black pickup truck. The driver is turning onto Bay Avenue now, and is swerving. He almost ran into a mailbox, and is driving in the middle of the road. He is now pulling into Okie’s. It’s an Alaska plate.

June 18 — Missing person: A female subject with dementia walked away about 20 minutes ago. She’s wearing a stocking cap and colorful clothing. She left on foot. The caller checked his property, but did not find her. She needs medical help with high blood pressure.

Prowler: Caller saw someone prowling around the property on his camera at around 2 a.m. He’s slender with short brown hair, wearing a white hoodie and baggy shorts. The caller is not on the scene. The caller just wanted to report the occurrence for information.

Welfare check: Caller was supposed to take a neighbor to Oregon, and he’s not answering the door. The caller last saw him three days ago.

Caller reported that a newer white four-door Ford sedan is driving erratically. The car came into the opposite lane and almost hit the caller head-on. The driver swerved at the last second to avoid the caller. This occurred at 2:27 p.m. The vehicle continued northbound. The caller has dash camera footage to show an officer.

Caller reported that trespassers have a camp set up. The caller did not see anyone, just the camp. The caller will meet the deputy, they’re in a red Toyota pickup.

Criminal trespass: Caller reported two males going from lot to lot fishing. They’re in a white car. The caller doesn’t know who they are. They were across the lot from his neighbors, fishing. One male approached them, and they gave “smart answers.” The caller doesn’t need to be contacted.

Caller said there is a dog barking outside. The neighbors have a front porch area they keep the dog in. The owner swears at him, and she thinks the dog is being abused. She thinks that he is hungry. The caller wants to be contacted.

Caller said something is wrong with her neighbor. She keeps her water running. Something is off with her. She can’t stand happiness. She said that she needs a new place. She said that “older people” do stuff.

Caller reported a stolen cell phone from the parking lot on the North Jetty at the Cape Disappointment State Park. She saw a vehicle drive up to the victim’s vehicle and take his phone. She thinks the person who took the phone lives a few houses down, and drives big red truck that might be a Ford.

June 19 — Welfare check requested on a patient who didn’t show up for his 8 a.m. appointment. The caller has been unable to make phone contact with the patient.

There is an abandoned yellow Dodge truck on the corner. The caller traced it back to a house on the street where all the druggies are. The caller talked to a subject who told the caller he sold the vehicle to an unknown person. The caller is requesting to be contacted.

Disorderly conduct: Caller’s son is threatening to kill himself. He is currently in the living room, intoxicated. The caller does not see any weapons, but the son claims he has a screwdriver. Dispatch can hear a male in the background, calling his mother a b**ch, and a lying motherf***er. He has been kicking doors. The male subject now went outside.

Caller would like a welfare check on an elderly neighbor. They haven’t heard from her since Monday. She has not answered her phone or door in days. A silver/beige vehicle should be in the driveway.

There is a female pulling bottles out of recycling. The caller took pictures of her, and she hit him and slapped the glasses off his face. She has brown hair and glasses and messed up teeth. The caller is not on the scene, and doesn’t know if she is still there. The caller took a ladder from her.

Narcotics complaint: Caller found a baggy with a white powder substance in it laying on ground, and put a gray building block on top of it so kids or animaIs couldn’t find it.

Caller said there are three people under the house. They have a see-through-the-wall camera, and they have guns. The caller put his ear up to the vent outside, and can hear them. He didn’t want to stick his head through there because they have pistols. The caller’s parents are in the house, and they are being threatened.

Caller noticed a couple that she does not know, and they are not staying there, but they are using the clubhouse restroom. It appears to be a homeless couple. There’s a small navy blue truck with a male and female inside. They are possibly living out of the truck or are living in the woods.

June 20 — Suicidal subject: Caller said a subject locked herself in the bathroom, stating she is going to kill herself. It’s unknown if there are any weapons. The caller requests that law enforcement meet the caller at the subject’s address.

Caller said her husband got drunk last night, and threatened to do stuff to her house. They are separated. He left last night, and the caller wants to make a police report.

Caller said she can hear an alarm going off. She woke up at 6 a.m. and could hear it, and it is still going off. Caller called back, it’s her neighbor’s septic tank alarm going off.

Unsecure premise: Every time the caller goes by a certain address, he sees that the front door is open. The door is currently open, and there are no cars or people around. An officer let the caller know that the owner is present, and she leaves the door open for her dog.

Caller reported a red/burgundy Ford Fiesta with no plate has been parked on the corner for approximately five days. It’s not blocking traffic, and nobody is around the vehicle. The caller called back reporting there is a for sale sign in the vehicle’s window.

Caller said people have been stealing firewood from their property. Also, people have been driving motorcycles and ruining the gravel. Nothing is occurring at this time.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A white Dodge pickup with a utility trailer is stuck on the side of the road. The check engine light came on, and the vehicle died.

Caller wants a welfare check on two subjects. There’s a history of domestic violence and mental health issues. One subject texted the caller, saying the other subject punched him in the face three times and hit him with a rake. They have two daughters. One subject is threatening to leave the house with the girls.

Theft: The previous owner of the dog stopped and asked the caller to see the dog, and then when the owner wasn’t looking, the person picked the dog up and left with it in a white Lexus SUV or Toyota towards Astoria. The caller was watching the dog for her mother, who is in the nursing home.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller is following a red dump trailer pulling a trailer that is not covered, and debris falling out.

Caller wants a welfare check on a member. She has come in multiple times, and seems very confused. The caller thinks she is being taken advantage of by her neighbor. She does come to the bank alone, and does drive there. She was in the bank twice today. She tries to take out money or pay PUD bills.

Caller reported someone drove into their carport on June 14, and pushed the stabilizing wall approximately 6 inches. There are no suspects, and she did not see it happen.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There is someone walking in the water who keeps going in deeper, about waist deep. She is fully dressed. She has been out there for 20-25 minutes now. She’s white, and wearing a red maroon sweater and a skirt. There’s a silver SUV that might be hers.

Caller said there’s one vehicle in a ditch. It’s unknown if there are any injuries or how many occupants are in it. The caller advised she was driving by, and witnessed the car drive into the ditch. She does not know what kind of vehicle it was.

June 21 — Burglary: Caller said they woke up to someone slamming their back door. The caller thinks that’s when the person was leaving the house. They did forget to lock the door. The caller said they have two German shepherds in the house, and thinks that’s what could have scared off the intruder.

Caller reported there is some kind of spray operation going on. They can’t see the truck, but can hear them talking, and hear a big hissing sound.

Caller said her mom’s boyfriend hit her. He left the property in a red Volkswagen Golf about 3 minutes ago, heading north towards Ocean Park. He has a history of domestic violence. It’s unknown if he has any weapons.

Caller reported a subject with a beard, wearing a black rain jacket, denim jeans and black shoes, was handing out paperwork in protest of a private event. The caller has asked him to leave, and he continues to hand out paperwork.

Two days ago, someone slowly drove by the caller’s house and pulled in near the caller’s driveway and sat there for 2 minutes. Then the vehicle slowly drove to another house, then went up the hill, then came back and went behind the caller’s house in the back yard. It was a red Toyota Rav 4. The caller has pictures from his security camera, but they are blurry.

Caller’s fiance received a phone call advising he missed a court date. The person became aggressive with the caller. An officer contacted the caller and confirmed this was a scam.

Caller watched a blue Ford four-door extended cab truck go off the road and into a ditch. The caller couldn’t stop, there were cars behind her. Additional callers reported the truck is down in the ditch on its side.

Criminal trespass: Caller reported trespassing happened while the caller was in hospital. Their ex-daughter-in-law used her mother’s key and came in and took some of their mother’s stuff, but did it without the caller’s permission.

Animal problem: Caller said his neighbors goats are in his yard. There are supposed to be four goats, but he can only see three on camera. The caller wants someone to contact the neighbor to get them back in their pen. The caller has tried calling and texting the neighbor, but they won’t answer. The caller is available by phone.