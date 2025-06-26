Chinook Nation celebrates first salmon: Tribe continues fight for federal recognition Published 1:37 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

CHINOOK — More than 200 members of the Chinook Indian Nation gathered along the Columbia River on Friday, June 20, at Fort Columbia State Park in Chinook to hold a ceremony commemorating the arrival of the first salmon of the season.

Tribal members sang, danced, drummed and spoke about the significance of the first salmon tradition, a connection between Chinook members past and present, nature and man.

Tribal members Wyatt Davis, 20, of South Bend, and Tahoma Johnson, 25, of Bay Center, helped prepare the salmon using traditional methods before the fish was roasted over an alder fire and served to the tribe, who continue to fight to regain federal recognition.

In 2001, the Chinook were granted that status, only to have it rescinded 18 months later. The Chinook Nation — currently estimated around 3,000 members — remains resolute in their effort to regain federal recognition, the lack of which has caused significant economic and social hardship as they’re unable to access programs or resources that come with recognition as a result.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be together,” Chinook Chairman Tony Johnson said standing before fellow tribal members after coming ashore at Chinook Point during the ceremony.

“But remember the fight.”