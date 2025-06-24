Long Beach Police Blotter Published 7:10 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

June 9 — Caller with the Port of Ilwaco reported that Ilya H. Galitsky was trespassing on port property. An officer spoke to her on the phone prior to contacting Galitsky, and she said she saw him step over an area that had caution tape around it and was on port property. She also stated she wanted to press charges. The officer located Galitsky on the sidewalk outside the port office and issued him a citation for second-degree trespassing. He told the officer he knew he was not supposed to be on port property, then collected his things and departed without incident. The officer then collected a written statement.

June 10 — Caller with the Port of Ilwaco reported that Ilya H. Galitsky was trespassing on port property again. She stated he is standing right outside the front of the office on the water side. She was advised that an officer was on another call, but if they could take a photo to show Galitsky on property, an officer would come down and issue him a trespassing citation. A citation was issued for Galitsky, and an attempt will be made to locate and serve him.

Caller reported a suspicious white older Chevrolet pickup with the truck bed weighed down, backed into the brush. An officer responded and contacted the subject, who stated he had not

discarded anything from his vehicle, and then departed without incident.

A female subject was observed staggering and walking as though she was obviously intoxicated. She entered the store with a reusable shopping bag, and appeared as though she was going to purchase alcoholic beverages. An officer contacted the store clerk and informed him that the subject was obviously intoxicated, and advised him not to sell alcoholic beverages to her. A short time later, she exited the store and was yelling and swinging her arms around while walking toward her residence.

June 11 — An officer observed Craig J. Yaun pull into the mini storage. As of Saturday, he was suspended out of Oregon and his license in Washington was canceled. Dispatch confirmed he was still suspended. He was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended and for having no insurance.

The manager of McDonald’s requested to have a male subject in the parking lot removed. The subject reportedly was yelling and being disruptive. Two officers responded. The subject verbally identified himself and departed without incident.

June 13 — There was a report of kids on the roof of the restrooms at Ilwaco Park. A Washington State Patrol officer said he was in the area and would handle it.

An officer was flagged down by a mother and her son. The son said he was jumped by four boys. Apparently this is over a Snapchat account they believed he created, which he denied. The mother and son wanted the incident documented. The officer found the four juveniles who allegedly assaulted the son, and warned them to stay away from him. Then he called the mother and left her a message explaining that he made contact with them, and they were warned to stay away from her son.

June 14 — There was a report of a homeless individual being vulgar at the Ilwaco Saturday Market. An officer contacted him and advised him that if there were any more complaints he would be trespassed.