Jail Bookings Published 7:11 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Busbey, Mark A. — Aug. 3, 2022, South Bend; third-degree theft.

Deniston, Allen L. — June 14, Swiss Hall; disorderly conduct.

Fobes, Marcus A. — June 10, South Bend; third-degree driving while license suspended.

Garcia, Patrick L. — June 8; South Bend; obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest.

Harwell, Phillip S. — June 7, Sandridge Road; protection order violation.

Jimenez Quintana, Teresa — June 13, Raymond; driving under the influence.

McKenzie, Denise E. — June 8, Raymond; disorderly conduct.

Parmenter, Kenneth W. Jr. — June 13, Raymond; second-degree criminal trespass.

Preinesberger, Vincent S. — April 5, South Bend Municipal Court; driving under the influence, hit and run (unattended property).

Sherrill, Joshua R. — June 4, Jefferson County Jail; protection order violation; felony stalking.

Male Juvenile Offender: June 10, Raymond; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence).

Weir, Frank J. — June 11, Raymond; community custody violation.

West, Nicolas R. — June 9, June 10, South Bend; second-degree criminal trespass, knowingly possessing a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, third-degree theft.