Dispatch Reports Published 7:08 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

June 8 — Hit and run: Caller said someone drove into an object. The caller went outside and asked what was going on, and the driver of the vehicle got back into the vehicle and drove off. It sounded like a female driver, and it looked like a tannish sedan.

Caller wants to talk to an officer about having someone trespassed. The subject is not there now, but the caller still wants to have them trespassed. The subject’s name is unknown, but the caller has the license plate number. The vehicle is an olive green newer model Chevy Colorado.

Caller reported that her three children went into a store to look at bracelets, and an employee who is 5 feet 2 inches tall with dark hair and pale skin kicked them out and told them they were not welcome back. The girls tried to enter the store again, and the employee started harassing them. The caller would like to be contacted.

Shots fired: Caller said a neighbor two doors down on the same side of the street is shooting a firearm. The caller went to talk to the subject, and he stated he shot a raccoon. The caller does not want to be contacted, they are just concerned because the neighbor has a granddaughter at his home.

Malicious harassment: Caller said an elderly lady was harassing and yelling at some kids, but she has walked away. She’s caucasian and was wearing white pants and a white and blue shirt. The caller thinks she lives across the street from the park. The kids were just wrestling with each other. She did not touch anyone, and the caller did not see any weapons.

Caller said their son was missing from the area. He was last seen about 15 minutes ago. His dad left him at a place, and when he went back, the son wasn’t there. The son was last seen wearing gray shorts. While on the phone with Dispatch, the juvenile returned home.

Caller is concerned about a friend’s phone being hacked, and maybe the caller’s phone, too. The caller does not know who has hacked their phone. The friend tried to use a pre-pay card to put minutes on his cell phone.

June 9 — Female caller says she needs help. A subject bashed his head in, and the nurse said to call 9-1-1.

Caller said a male was walking around the back side of the building and found a broken bloody phone.

Caller said a subject has been trespassed from their property and is currently right outside, last seen wearing a green coat and tan pants with boots.

Threats: A subject is threatening to rob the caller next month when he gets paid. She’s on the other side of the wall in another apartment.

June 10 — Caller said a subject shoved her very hard. She doesn’t know if she is injured, but advised that the subject is very strong. He left in his black truck, which is spray painted on the back.

A subject and their brother are making threats to remove the caller’s genitals. They are on the other side of the wall. The caller does not want to be contacted by an officer, and would like to not get into trouble for calling 9-1-1,

A subject is stating that he is attacking the caller’s only son, who was born from when

he was regenerated from a placenta. He does not want an officer to respond, he just

wanted to let Dispatch know over 9-1-1 so it was recorded.

A subject won’t leave the apartment upstairs, and the woman that the apartment belongs to is back. The subject has her phone, so the caller is calling for her. She is saying that the subject put her to sleep with something. The caller said she “has forgotten about the subject for a long time.

June 11 — Transferred to Medix: Caller’s mother has fallen, and they can’t get her up. She has been down for about six hours, but is alert.

Caller says she keeps hearing a beeping sound. She doesn’t know if it’s coming from inside or outside. When she walks around her room, in some areas it sounds like it is outside, but in other areas, it sounds like it’s inside the room. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller requested a welfare check on a subject. He hasn’t shown up for an appointment, and the caller is not able to contact him. The subject’s phone is going to a voicemail that is full. The caller believes the subject lives alone, but doesn’t know if he has a vehicle.

Caller said a subject is in the neighbor’s apartment again. He’s being very sadistic with her.

Caller said a female is refusing to leave the property. She’s white, last seen wearing a camo hoodie and pajama pants, and was going away. While the caller was still on the phone the subject came back, and the caller was telling her she needs to leave. The caller is asking for help removing her, they think the subject might become violent.

June 12 — Public nuisance: Caller said a car alarm has been going off for a few hours. They’re not exactly sure where it is coming from, but it will beep three times, then start all over again.

Caller is texting 9-1-1 to report a subject is back in the U.S. The subject was deported for drug charges back in 2007. The caller did not see him, they just heard him. The caller does not want to be contacted.

Caller wants to speak with an officer about someone running his fence over. The caller believes there has already been a report made. He was not home when the incident occurred, but the property manager sent him photos of the damage. He does not have a case number.

Caller texted 9-1-1 to advise that a subject is telling a second subject to harass the caller. They want him to go to the emergency room for mental health. The caller texted again, saying that one of the subjects stabbed him in the shoulder three days ago.

Caller said a neighbor left in white GEO Metro, and the caller thinks he is drunk.

Caller said he is being blackmailed, and wants to show the pictures to an officer, but does not want contact in person.

Abdominal pain: The caller is standing outside bent over, and has a burning pain in their abdomen, below the belly button. They are awake and breathing normally,

A vehicle is stuck in the sand. It’s a white Subaru WRX. The caller was advised to call a tow company.

June 13 — Caller thinks there’s a drunk driver in a white sedan. They were swerving all over the roadway.

Disorderly conduct: A patient in the Emergency Room is very agitated. She is yelling and not being cooperative.

Medical emergency: Patient is breathing normally, but the left arm is swollen, and they have pain in the neck from recent surgery and the staples need to be removed. They also need dialysis. Medix is requesting law to respond, as the patient might be combative.

Caller made a noise complaint about someone playing loud music.

Caller said a subject threw a phone at them, then left in his black pickup in an unknown direction.

June 14 — Caller reported a homeless person wearing jeans and a blue jacket, who has brown hair and a beard, is being vulgar and calling customers names while they’re walking by.

Caller said they are currently holding a funeral, and the family of the deceased is asking for the ex-wife to be removed from the funeral.

Caller’s husband recently died, and his parents trashed the house. They are not on the scene, and the caller wants them trespassed.

Caller reported a black SUV CX9 has been parked in the parking lot since yesterday. It has front end right side damage,

A female subject is at the Long Beach Police Department to drop off a cell phone that she found.

Caller said the priest from St. Mary’s is harassing him about his family having money. The caller does not want to be contacted.

Caller said there’s some kind of altercation on the corner. One of the people is in a wheelchair, and someone is walking around a silver four-door double cab Ford/Chevy truck with its tailgate down raising his arms and yelling.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

June 8 — Missing person: Caller said his girlfriend has been gone for three days. She started pinging the caller her location yesterday. The caller is a few houses down from the address location. He knocked on the door, and a male answered and said there was no one there. The caller is in a silver Ford Fusion.

Unattended death: Caller said a person is deceased. A neighbor who is a certified nurse assistant advised the person has no pulse, and is not waking up to a sternum rub. They believe the person, who has been sick, is beyond any help.

Caller has someone there who is unwanted, and is refusing to leave. Dispatch could hear a male voice while on the phone. The female caller has now advised never mind, he is leaving now, then disconnected.

Caller advised her neighbor is filming her in a compromising position, when she’s in a bathing suit top and short shorts while gardening. She tried to confront the subject and ask if they deleted the video. This is an ongoing issue for the last year with the subject harassing her.

Caller has a question about shooting in the Naselle area. They want to know if they can shoot on their property.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller texted “can I text you about a public safety issue?” The caller advised there’s a male subject driving under the influence who’s in a gray Buick in the parking lot of Waikiki Beach. The subject was sleeping on the beach for two hours while the kids were in the car. The subject is now making moaning sounds and grunts, and walking funny to the car. The vehicle is still in the parking lot, but the subject is loading things and getting ready to leave.

Caller saw a deputy come to her front door on camera this afternoon, and wants to be contacted to know why they were there.

A 1999 Mercedes Benz is on fire.

Unattended death: Caller said a patient expired with the family present. The patient was admitted today. The caller requests contact from the coroner.

Caller said a black-colored minivan pulled up with a car full of people. They are walking around the vehicle and looking in the building window, and it is closed. They went behind the building in the gazebo area, and are pulling things down. The vehicle has now left and is headed towards the Megler Bridge.

A client called, concerned for the safety of two vulnerable adults in the house. The caller heard someone yelling in the background.

Caller said their mother and her husband are in a trailer behind the house. She’s in a wheelchair and disabled, and the male is threatening her with a firearm, and shoved her out of her wheelchair. Now the subject is at the caller’s house banging on the door and trying to get in. The caller wants him removed from property. The subject has a shotgun.

June 9 — Theft: Caller wants to make a report. An old Honda is outside her house with a tarp on it. Someone came and took the newer parts, including the headlights, grill and left side panel.

Caller said the landlord came by with a male and female, walked into the house without permission, and tried to make the caller go outside. The landlord has tried to hire people to beat up the caller and his wife. The subjects are outside now, and have no weapons. It’s an ongoing issue.

Caller said a black four-door Toyota Camry with gold accents, no rear plate, and stickers on it has been parked in the area for the last 15 minutes. It’s a tweaker-looking car with two subjects inside, possibly doing drugs or casing the property. There have been ongoing issues with trespassing and theft.

Caller said a 2007 white Dodge Caravan is missing from in front of the residence. It’s full of the caller’s items. The no parking sign was just posted last weekend. It’s unknown who posted the sign. The van was last seen at 7 p.m. last night.

Caller is reporting a threat. A car came up the caller’s street, and the caller was outside in their garden. A male rolled down his car wind window and said “have fun planting a garden you will never get to eat from.” It was a white male with dark hair driving a white sedan. The male laughed and turned south by the elementary school.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Two cars were headed westbound about 100 miles per hour. One was silver, and the other car was a black Nissan.

Violation of court order: Caller’s husband called the caller, and he isn’t supposed to. It’s unknown where he is.

Caller said that by Long Beach, some guys are pulling a derelict motorhome with no lights on it, and there’s a white Chevy van. It looks like they may be going to dump it.

Breathing problem: Caller said a female subject is flat on the ground, not breathing. It’s a hospice patient on oxygen. The subject’s skin is purplish. The caller believes she is beyond all help. The caller said he is familiar with CPR instructions, and advised it might have helped 30 minutes ago.

Hangup: On recall, Dispatch spoke with a subject who advised they are working, and knocked the phone off the wall. They will tape the phone, there’s no emergency. Dispatch confirmed they are doing work in the pool room.

June 10 — Caller said someone bought a car in his name. He got a bank statement, and would like a call from the first available deputy.

Caller said two people are on his property this morning, avoiding being served. One is behind a white school bus in a small trailer.

Mental subject: Caller said a subject is having a mental breakdown. He is off his meds. He’s been out of control all morning, and needs help.

Caller got a call that there was a male on her property talking about bringing up an excavator onto the property. The caller said she responded, and the male was gone.

Caller said motorcycles and an ATV are coming onto the property. The caller has been trying to contact Hampton Lumber, and hasn’t been able to reach them. The caller requests a call from an officer.

Caller said a black Dodge Ram 1500 with an Oregon license plate is parked in the overgrowth on a neighboring property. It’s been there since 8 p.m. last night. There’s an emergency light on top of the vehicle. It’s possibly associated with the drug house across the street. No one is around the vehicle.

Juvenile runaway: Caller needs to speak to an officer regarding their daughter refusing to come home since Saturday. The caller is not home right now. When she last spoke with the daughter, she told the caller that she was harassing her. It’s last known that she was with her uncle and aunt on the father’s side of the family. The caller is unsure where she is right now.

Caller is inquiring about some homeless people who have set up a camp in the area. There are two trailers and approximately four or five cars, and a lot of traffic coming in and out. The caller would like to be contacted about this.

Domestic violence: Caller said their son is going crazy and throwing furniture. He hit the caller and assaulted the caller’s wife.

Caller hears someone yelling for help. The caller went outside, and she can still hear it. She also hears banging.

A family dog bit a patient who is in the Emergency Room. It’s the fourth time the dog has bitten her. An officer found out she was playfighting with her sister, and the dog thought it was real.

June 11 — Caller said her abusive partner threw a phone at her last night, shoved her downstairs and threw her on the floor. He has a knife, and kept shoving it in her face. Dispatch can hear arguing in the background. Both subjects are outside now, and the male has put the knife back in his pocket.

Caller almost hit a dog that was unleashed while doing deliveries today. The caller has had an issue with this before, and has spoken with the owners, who refuse to leash the dog. It’s an older brown mutt-type dog with a collar. The dog runs out into the road, and the caller is afraid they will hit the dog. The caller is available by phone.

Caller is transporting a client who has become aggressive. They are refusing to get out of the vehicle, and it’s not safe to transport them anymore. Caller is in a black Honda CRV parked along the road. The client hasn’t been physical, but has come close, and has no weapons. The client has calmed down, and is crying now.

Motorist assist: An officer advised he is helping a subject move their vehicle off the roadway. The vehicle ran out of gas just before the 76 station, and the officer helped push the vehicle to the pumps.

Caller was told to call the police. A woman and her husband were fighting, only verbally. It’s unknown if the two of them are separated or if there are any weapons.

Caller said his wife is missing, and he hasn’t heard from her in six hours. Her Cruiser is parked at the residence. She usually goes for a run around 6 p.m. and he hasn’t been able to locate her. Her phone goes to voicemail.

Caller can hear their sister and another subject fighting and pushing each other around. There are no weapons, but they have been drinking.

June 12 — Caller said there is a homeless person outside. He hasn’t done anything yet, but is making the caller uncomfortable. The caller doesn’t know who he is, and hasn’t seen him around before. He’s bald, and has a sleeping bag.

Caller reported a two-car accident between a gravel truck and a car. The phone is cutting in and out and it’s unknown if there are any injuries. A second caller reported the same incident.

Caller reported his iPhone 16 Pro Max was stolen out of the box after FedEx delivered it onto his porch on approximately Feb. 17. There are no suspects. The caller does not know the color or model number, and is at the South County Sheriff’s Office for contact.

Welfare check: A female subject has a gold Volkswagen van for sale. The caller does not know her personally, but he wants to purchase the van, and she has not answered her phone. He has tried calling four or five times. He waited and ate lunch near the van, and left a note on the van, with no response. He does not have an actual address for the subject.

Caller reported that a neighbor was yelling at him while he was walking by his house. The caller stated he was trespassed from the neighbor’s house previously. The caller would like to be contacted.

Found animal: It’s a brown and white male dog with a black and blue collar, but no tag. The caller tried contacting the shelter, but they are closed. The caller would like to be contacted. The caller was notified the dog was back with his owner.

Caller is on the Seaview approach, and a drunk lady walked into the caller’s RV saying she wants to come in. The caller said she pushed her out the door. The lady is wearing tan sweat pants and a gray tank top. She has brown hair and tattoos.

Caller has court tomorrow about a protection order, and the people she is going to court against live on the property in a motor home. The caller thinks they are trying to leave with the motor home before the court decides whose motor home it is. The caller is available by phone.

Hangup: Dispatch spoke to a child playing with a phone. The child hung up, laughing. Multiple calls were received from that phone number.

Caller said her husband has Stage 4 lung cancer. He is passed out and not breathing, and CPR is in progress.

Caller said a subject left her on the side of the road in Oyster Bay in Ocean Park. She wants to leave a report and is available by phone.

Caller said a car crashed into a pole, and the driver isn’t answering them, but is breathing. It’s a silver Chevy Impala. The driver has his eyes open but is not responding.

Caller wants to report elder abuse, but hung up while on the phone with Dispatch.

June 13 — Female caller advised “there’s a girl being whooped on” by a subject, but the caller disconnected and there was no answer on recall. An officer advised waiting to see if they call back with more information.

Last night a black Jeep pulled into the caller’s driveway. The caller has a car for sale in his driveway, and thinks whoever was there was casing the place. The caller has the incident on his camera.

Caller said he feels like he has been scammed out of $35,000 yesterday, and people are asking for more money. He would like to speak with an officer.

Caller said he’s calling on behalf of his neighbor. The neighbor said there are needles and garbage in his driveway, and they would like a deputy to come out and check it out.

Caller keeps hearing explosions across the road from his house, for the past 30 minutes. It happens every few minutes. An officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the source.

Caller advised something happened with his ex last night, and he requested contact with a deputy. He doesn’t have any other information. He is concerned because his son is supposed to stay with the ex for a couple of weeks.

Unconscious person: A male was unconscious, but breathing. He is now awake, and responsive. Come to the front door.

A bus driver reported six kids on motorcycles and quads “being stupid” near Valley High School. One kid is doing a wheelie on a red motorcycle, possibly headed to his residence.

Mental subject: Caller reported a subject wearing a bathrobe, bald headed, with no weapons, yelling in his front yard about Hollywood people. He’s talking on the phone to people he believes are famous actors texting him and “making him go off.” He took off on foot.

Caller reported there is a white Lincoln MKS parked in the back parking lot since last night. The caller saw a female getting in and out of the passenger side. The people had already left by the time an officer arrived.

Caller reported a subject wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat punched his truck approximately two minutes ago and gave it a dent. The subject took off walking south. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller said a subject is harassing her and threatening her. It has not been physical. The subject is intoxicated.

Agency assistance: A trooper requests assistance in the area to locate male with a baseball bat who is hitting cars and chasing people.

June 14 — Caller is trying to pick up a green Dodge Dakota from a property. The owner of the house on the property told them to get off the property, and that she has the keys to the vehicle. Tools, fishing supplies and many other items are missing from the truck.

Since yesterday there has been a car pulled way back on the road. There was also a white car that just left. The caller advised that the white car is believed to be dealing drugs per law enforcement. The white car is possibly a Prelude.

Caller said they witnessed a man raping a child. He went to prison and now he is outside of the caller’s house with his family. They are in a burgundy Ford Escape with a temporary expired plate. They are at the caller’s because the subject’s stuff is there, and the caller asked him to bring a sheriff with him.

Caller is house sitting for a friend, and there are three men on the property. She yelled at them to leave, and they listened. One was wearing a red and dark colored jacket, the second person was wearing a two-tone gray jacket, and all of them were wearing hats or hoods. The caller did not see their faces, but wants contact from an officer.

Caller wants a welfare check. No one has seen or heard from a woman for a couple of weeks. It’s her, a dog and two cats who live in the trailer, and there’s a silver four-door sedan. The caller wants an officer to stop at the office to get him before going to the trailer. He has a key to access the trailer.

Caller said there’s an animal in the road. It has black with white spots on its chest, and is a medium-sized mutt of some sort. It weighs 50 or 60 pounds and has a blue and green collar.

Caller reported a bright blue pickup with a black trailer hauling lumber and speeding by her house. The truck is currently parked at the end of the road.

Caller reported subjects in a red car came to use the WiFi approximately one hour ago, and left behind a busted meth pipe and a condom in the parking lot. One was caucasian with red hair. The caller will be available for contact.

Caller said there are kids out there riding quads and motorcycles. Some have helmets, some don’t, and they’re double riding and underage. People don’t want to walk the trail because they are driving so fast all over the neighborhood. One has been going up and down the road all afternoon.

Caller thinks they heard an M80 go off near their property, and thinks it was their neighbors out front. The caller does not want to be contacted.

Caller said a subject is having a loud party. The caller thinks the subject’s parents are out of town.