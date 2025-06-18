WSU master gardeners available to help you Published 8:46 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Need gardening advice and sharper tools? The WSU Master Gardeners Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties can help. Visit the plant clinic this Saturday. Nine Bark and Bleeding Hearts are pictured.

ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties are sponsoring their next plant clinic and information center for 2025 on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in the museum’s parking lot, 115 SE Lake Street.

Master Gardener Mike Karvia will demonstrate how to sharpen garden tools. Bring your dull garden tools to learn how to sharpen them effectively and safely at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your favorite pruning tools and dress for the weather.

Plant questions or problems? Come ask a Master Gardener anytime between 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. If possible, bring samples of your plant problem.

The workshop, plant clinic and tool sharpening are free and open to the public. Join in for education and fun learning about pruning techniques.

WSU Extension also supports two websites that can help you diagnose your own plant problems.

• Hortsense (hortsense.cahnrs.wsu.edu/Home/HortsenseHome.aspx): Contains fact sheets for the home gardener to manage plant problems using Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

• Pestsense (pestsense.cahnrs.wsu.edu/Home/PestsenseHome.aspx): Contains fact sheets for managing common indoor pest problems using Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

For more information, contact Bev Arnoldy at bevarnoldy@gmail.com.