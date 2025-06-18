Ocean Beach Health Foundation awards scholarships to local grads Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Ocean Beach Health Foundation recently awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates. Pictured left to right are the following: Alexandra Avelar, Blake Bell, Sarah Limbocker, and Chase Steven Vasquez. They are 2025 graduates of Ilwaco High School pursuing degrees in health care.

SOUTH PACIFIC COUNTY — Five local graduating seniors who are pursuing a career in health care are seeing their continued education supported by the Ocean Beach Health Foundation.

OBHF announced on June 7 that it had awarded a combined $7,000 to four Ilwaco High School and one Naselle High School graduates in the class of 2025 — a notable increase in scholarship funding from recent years.

“We had an amazing group of applicants this year,” Eleanor Ramage, OBHF Trustee and Chair of the OBHF Scholarship Committee, said in a news release. “Thanks to our generous donors, the Foundation board made the decision to double the scholarship funds available.”

Two IHS students, Blake Bell and Sarah Limbocker, received $2,000 scholarships. Bell plans on studying nursing at the University of Washington, while Limbocker was accepted into the pre-med program at the University of Colorado Denver.

Alexandra Avelar and Chase Steven Vasquez from IHS, as well as Evelyn Normand from NHS, each received a $1,000 scholarship from OBHF. Avelar is enrolling at Grays Harbor College to become an ultrasound technician, Vasquez is attending Clatsop Community College with plans to become a certified medical assistant, and Normand is beginning her studies at CCC with the goal of becoming a nurse.

Scholarships were awarded following a competitive application and review process, and were selected by OBHF’s Scholarship Committee. The foundation awards scholarships annually to graduating seniors based on academic performance, involvement in school and community activities, and demonstrated financial need.

Recipients have up to three years to claim their awards, according to OBHF, which are paid directly to qualified educational institutions.

The foundation’s mission is to improve health care for residents of south Pacific County by managing charitable contributions, supporting specific projects, and promoting community health education.

OBHF has raised over $1.1 million in support of Ocean Beach Health, and is currently focused on expanding women and children’s health services. The foundation recently raised money to upgrade the lighting in OBH’s operating suite, some of which hadn’t been replaced since the hospital was built nearly 50 years ago.