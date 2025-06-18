No Kings: More than 500 march on Pacific Avenue in protest of Trump Published 7:54 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

LONG BEACH — Hundreds of protestors took to local streets, waving signs and chanting slogans assailing President Donald Trump and the direction of the current administration.

An estimated 500 to 600 protestors lined downtown Long Beach on Saturday, June 14, mirroring thousands of similar rallies occurring simultaneously nationwide, collectively called “No Kings Day” to express opposition to his policies and what organizers view as authoritarian actions. The rallies coincided with Trump’s birthday and a parade in Washington, D.C. celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army.

Protesters first assembled at Bolstad Pavillion, filling the picnic tables and spilling onto Bolstad Avenue, with dozens more lining the boardwalk and surrounding sand dunes, where they heard from speakers and sang songs, culminating with “America the Beautiful.”

Impassioned

Around noon, local military veteran Rodney Hufford, 36, of Chinook, gave an impassioned speech to the crowd, decrying the direction of the Trump administration.

“There comes a point where you realize the path you’re going down isn’t the right one,” said Hufford, a two-time Purple Heart recipient.

“Our country is at risk… And with it the values and liberties we all hold dear.”

The rally then marched east to the intersection of Bolstad and Pacific Avenue, where they spread several blocks on both sides and peacefully protested to passing motorists, many honking their horns in solidarity.

Protest chant

Ashley Newland, 33, of Long Beach, shouted into a megaphone as she marched past the Long Beach Candy Company, leading the protest chants.

“Whose rights?”

“Our rights!”

“Whose voice?”

“Our voice!”

“Whose flag?”

“Our flag!”

“Ho-hey, ho-ho”

“Donald Trump has got to go!”

“Ho-hey, ho-ho”

“Donald Trump has got to go!”

Peaceful event

During the middle of the chants, a presumed Trump supporter drove alongside the crowd of protesters blaring “Y.M.C.A” by The Village People, a song Trump has routinely used at his campaign rallies.

The protest was peaceful, with no injuries or damages reported.

“We had one truck drive by, but nobody caused problems,” said organizer Nanci Main.

“But we were ready for it, Indivisible [Pacific County] gave us a lot of tutorials on what to do if there’s violence. They supplied us with whistles and vests, even though we’re a small community there’s always that risk of something happening.”

Organizers estimated that around 600 people participated, generating around 400 pounds of donated food for local food banks in the process.

It was the fourth protest organized by Indivisible Pacific County, a “grassroots movement with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy and defeat the Trump agenda,” according to their website. Organizers said attendance has increased at each event, up from 400 at their last protest.

“I believe in liberty and justice for all — and a democracy where there is no king,” said Rob Hurst, 45, of Ocean Park, a member of Invisible and Democrats of Pacific County.

“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, we all have a duty to serve our country and stand up for what’s right. We want to make sure all Americans feel safe and protected in a country that’s free.”