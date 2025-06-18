Long Beach Police Blotter: June 3-8 Published 9:37 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

June 3 — Caller reported that a subject smashed her hand in the door at her residence, and she needed aid. The subject was gone upon the officer’s arrival. She had already wrapped her hand up prior to the officer’s arrival, and he advised he would need to see the injury. She showed him a small cut, maybe half-inch on her hand, that did appear to have just happened. She stated that the subject closed the door twice on her hand while it was in the slider door to the outside. She advised that it did cause pain, and she did want to press charges. It should be noted, there was no redness on her hand, or swelling/bruising consistent with a hand being smashed in a door. Another officer attempted to locate the subject in the area. A full report will be made, and the first officer will attempt to locate the subject tonight to speak with him, as the officer was unable to find him during his shift. After further investigation, it was determined there was no assault.

Caller reported a collision behind the Bank of the Pacific between a red Dodge pickup and an unoccupied parked white car. Upon arrival, an officer observed a white Hyundai Accent parked off of the roadway facing northbound. Fresh right rear quarter panel damage was present. Broken pieces of black plastic bumper fastener material were on the ground under the damage, as well as a small piece of red tail light lens. A single tire friction mark/print was present on the grass-covered gravel shoulder. The red pickup was not present. The officer photographed the collision scene and contacted the registered owner of the Hyundai. They spoke limited English but showed the officer a handwritten note with the insurance policy information. The officer attempted to contact the other driver and left a voicemail message. The officer conducted a Spillman Records check, and confirmed the driver’s identity, and attempted to contact the driver at his Ocean Park address. No one appeared to be home, and the officer left a business card requesting a call. Later the driver returned the officer’s call and said he was picking his wife up from work at the bank today and struck the Hyundai when he was exiting the parking lot. He identified his vehicle as a red 1998 Dodge Ram pickup. Both parties exchanged information; no crime was involved, and no further action was taken.

June 4 — Warrant Arrest/Contact: Caller observed a male subject damaging a tree on the property by attempting to tear off a limb. The subject then started walking away while drinking from a tall alcoholic beverage can. An officer contacted the subject and he verbally identified himself. The subject’s alcoholic beverage was poured out. He told the officer he was not from here, and was told to leave the McDonald’s property earlier because they did not want him panhandling. A Washington Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center check disclosed the subject is a wanted person out of North Carolina with a caution for being armed and dangerous and having violent tendencies. The warrant entry also listed “cautions carrying concealed weapon, involuntary manslaughter, resisting arrest” and indicated an original drug offense. The officer issued the subject a notice of infraction for possession/drinking liquor in a public place. The officer also obtained a signed notice prohibiting entry onto McDonald’s property that was served to the subject.

Caller reported hearing yelling and screaming coming from the residence with ongoing issues with the people being loud and sounding like they are fighting. Two officers responded and contacted both subjects, who admitted to arguing, and denied that anything physical occurred. The female stated she was upset because the male went to a Veterans Affairs appointment today in the Portland area and got lost. He admitted he got lost, and that she was upset because he took too long to get home. Both subjects were cleared with the Washington Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center.

June 4 — Caller observed an obviously intoxicated subject drinking from a large can of Hurricane Malt beverage beer while staggering in the parking lot in front of a store. The subject also had a pit bull-type dog tied up to the corner of the building. An officer contacted the subject, and he voluntarily poured out his beer, and seemed to be cooperative. The subject identified himself verbally and told the officer he had a ride picking him up soon. The officer realized the subject was the same person that the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office arrested earlier tonight for driving under the influence and then released. After confirming his identity, the officer entered the store and spoke with the cashier. He asked the cashier if the subject had just purchased alcohol in the store. During his conversation with the cashier he told the officer understood he could be cited if he sold alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person. The officer warned the cashier not to sell any more beer to the subject. As the officer exited the store, a customer told the officer he believed the subject went around the post office building and was possibly abusing the dog. The officer located the subject sitting on a city bench, and the dog ran over to the officer’s patrol car and jumped on the driver’s door. The officer contacted the subject again and advised him to control his dog and remain on a city park bench, out of traffic, while waiting for his ride. Another officer responded to assist. The subject’s demeanor changed until the first officer told him he needed to comply or he would end up in jail. The subject then sat down on the bench without incident and the two officers cleared.

Caller reported that Jessica Wilson had just left his residence and slashed one of his vehicle tires on her way out. Two officers initially drove the area, attempting to locate Wilson, but did not at the time. An officer arrived and looked at the tires, and found a puncture spot on the rear driver side tire, which was also flat on the ground already. The officer left the subject with a statement form and asked him to try and get a quote for a tire tomorrow, and the officer would pick up the form. Dispatch reopened the call as the subject had called back stating that Wilson returned and slashed another tire and walked off, headed north from the RV Park. Once the officer got to Ilwaco, he passed Wilson near the intersection of First Avenue and Spruce and contacted Wilson near the Coffee Shop. He placed Wilson in custody for the offense and gave her the Miranda warning. The officer informed her why she was in custody, and asked her if she had any weapons on her, and she stated she had a pocket knife in her back pocket, which the officer retrieved during a search of her person. Wilson admitted to being in an argument at the subject’s place earlier in the night, and she slashed tires as she left. She confirmed the knife on her was the one used. The officer asked if she went back and slashed more, and she stated that she did a couple hours prior. She provided a written statement. The officer cited Wilson for third-degree malicious mischief and informed her of her court date. The officer will wait for the quote today, to see what a set of tires will cost. He also told Wilson not to go back to the residence, or she will be taken to jail, and informed her that she should already be going there.

The officer went to the residence and took pictures of the two other tires punctured, as well. A full report will be completed.

June 5 — An officer received a call from a subject to report that his mother, who lives in Wisconsin, was scammed out of $3,500 by a suspect who lives on Sid Snyder Drive. The suspect contacted her online and advised her she had won a grant, and all she needed to do was send a check for $500 to him at his address. The caller also reported she sent a cashier’s check for $3,000 to the suspect. The caller wanted the police to know they have a scammer based out of their town, and he hoped he would be charged for the scam to his mother. This case is under investigation.

June 6 — Caller stated that a vehicle with an Oregon license plate with a trailer had a totem pole sticking out of the trailer and it hit her car’s bumper but did not cause reportable damage. She was worried about pedestrians, and the vehicle was last pulled over going into town. From the photographs the caller sent the officer, the totem pole appears to have partially fallen out of the trailer before the driver realized it, and he pulled over once he noticed. The officer searched the area for the vehicle and was unable to locate it. There were no other calls regarding this vehicle and trailer, and the officer cleared.

June 7 — Inn at the Sea said there was a truck with a Washington plate that was parked in their lot that was not a guest’s truck, and they wanted it towed. They said it also had a dog in the kennel in the back of the truck. The staff told the officer that the truck had been there for about 30 minutes, and a female with pink hair was driving it. The officer checked on the dog, and it was not in distress. The officer located the female and registered owner of the truck at Hungry Harbor and the registered owner apologized and moved the truck without incident.

June 8 — Caller reported someone drove into the pump station. The caller went outside and asked what was going on and the driver got into the vehicle and drove off. The caller stated that the driver sounded female, it looked like a tan sedan. There was water spilling out of the pump station. Dispatch tried every city number in order to try to have the pump looked at. Two officers were unable to locate a suspect vehicle. An officer asked the caller if she had any camera pointing towards the road, and she advised she did not. The officer advised Dispatch to keep trying city workers, because the water spilling out looked really bad to him. He also advised another officer of the situation, and sent pictures.

The owner of Serious Pizza wanted an individual trespassed from the property. The owner told an officer that a male subject had urinated in the parking lot. The security cameras do not point to the parking lot, but the officer was given the license plate number. The officer showed the owner a picture of the registered owner, and she stated it was not him, but it was the passenger. I looked around the area and was unable to locate them.

Caller reported shots fired coming from the house two doors north of the caller’s location. The caller stated the home owner shot at a raccoon, and did not need contact. The office spoke with the homeowner, and they explained that they used a firecracker to scare a raccoon out of their garage, not a gun. The officer cleared.