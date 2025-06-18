Letters to the Editor Published 8:08 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Oystervillian has zero sympathy for Trump critics

Boo hoo. Sniff, sniff.

Elon Musk, who’s a billionaire and everything, and DOGE and President Trump are exposing hundreds of billions of dollars of waste and fraud and are deporting criminal border invaders, and that makes Trump a real, real, mean dictator.

Boo hoo. Sniff, sniff.

STEVE RELAFORD

Oysterville

•••

Average American expects respect for Constitution

I see that all the King’s men have resorted to snatching up immigrant farmworkers across the country. These are hardworking people who put food on our tables. They do a job that no average American ‘white’ worker will do and now the crops are rotting because of it. If, in fact, these farmworkers are drug dealers, rapists and murderers, I doubt they would be doing such hard work! I totally agree with getting hardened criminals out of the country. But none of this is acceptable without due process under the law — so prove it!

I do NOT see the ICEcubes snatching up undocumented workers at any of Trump’s enterprises! The immigration orders to “get the numbers” appear to be selective to any businesses other than his.

MAGA supporters claim to support the Constitution. They protest all they want, say what they want and do what they want. If you do not support Trump, the felon — or as he would say “a really bad guy” — then the rule of law does not apply to you, the average American.

We work, pay our taxes and pay into Social Security, too — which by the way, is not an entitlement and not Trump’s money — it’s ours. According to them, if you are not MAGA, then you are a traitor to the country and are subject to imprisonment for your disapproval.

I am not a traitor. My entire family served in the military, all of whom are deceased now. I wonder how they would feel about being called suckers and losers by the commander-in-chief? Those were fighting words in my day and still are.

By the way, Trump’s daddy bought him out of having to serve, claiming “bone spurs” — but that’s okay, he’s no sucker!

I just do not understand why the veterans support him like they do. I thought they took an oath to the Constitution to protect our freedoms, not a president. But what do I know — I’m just an average American. “Don’t Tread on Me!”

LAURA BOHLMANN

Ocean Park