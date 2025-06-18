Jail Bookings Published 8:24 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Eager, Avery R. — March 12, June 2, Pacific County Jail; probation violation, second-degree driving while license suspended, reckless driving.

Harwell, Phillip S. — June 7, Sandridge Road; protection order violation.

Heslen, Jamie A. — June 4, Raymond; community custody violation.

Meza, Alicen F. — June 5, Raymond; warrant for failure to comply (traffic).

Myers, Donald M. — May 30, Raymond; false reporting.

Pedrazzetti, David H. — Jan. 30, South Bend; controlled substance delivery, possession with intent to sell, manufacturing.

Rose, Louise R. — May 30, Raymond; warrant for failure to comply (non-traffic).

Warner, Michael T. — June 5, Long Beach; fugitive from justice.