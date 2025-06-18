FROM THE OYSTERVILLE DAYBOOK – July 5, 2010: Summer Sundays in Oysterville Published 8:49 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

From the left: Willie, Owen, Randal and Susan Waters Bays. Sydney Stevens Photo

Editor’s Note: Since 2010, Sydney Stevens has been keeping an “almost” daily blog – now amounting to more than 5,000 entries and counting. Though many deal with historic happenings, they often seem pertinent to our lives today. Over the next few months, we will present a weekly “taste” …

For 32 years, summer Sunday afternoons have meant vespers in Oysterville. Yesterday, the Fourth of July, was no exception and I was surprised and pleased to find the church full. I should have known it would be. Father Don Maddux, a popular Episcopal priest from Shelton, and the Bays Family Irish Musicians, in combination (or even singly), are a powerful draw.

As we greeted people at the door, Father Don and I talked about the ecumenical and eclectic overtones of the day’s service. He, an Episcopalian wearing his ‘robes of office,’ officiating in the small, plain, once-Baptist church, with traditional Irish music being played by an American family. In his message to the congregation, Father Don spoke about exactly that -– how the respect and love for one another and our diversities results in the fulfillment of the American dream at its best, and how such opportunities available to us these days are ever-present. Only he put it much more gracefully than I can recap.

For yesterday’s “gig,” eight-year-old Willie chose to play the flute over and above the guitar, penny whistle, or hornpipe which he also plays. Owen, at five, plays guitar and fiddle but still suffers from shyness in performance, so he chose to “lilt” instead of playing an instrument. Lilting, his father explained, is also called “mouth music” and is an Irish tradition born out of family music sessions in which instruments for all were not affordable. Mom Susan played the fiddle and Randal alternated between fiddle and guitar. An amazing family and an amazing afternoon!

Although Randal didn’t say so yesterday, in the past he has attributed much of his sons’ musical expertise to the fact that the family does not have television. “Music is what we do,” he said at vespers a year or so ago. “Music and conversation. We do a lot of both at our house. And we read a lot.” No need for me to comment on any of that. The results are obvious.