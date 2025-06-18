Flag Day tradition retires worn U.S. flags Published 7:56 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A veteran prepares to place a flag on the pyre. Photos by Janice Weston-LaFollette 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A worn flag is cremated while others wait nearby.

LONG BEACH — Flag Day was observed at the local Elks in downtown Long Beach.

The service started with a short talk about the flag and how to retire it when it was no longer serviceable. Local members of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars had been collecting flags to be destroyed by fire, which is the accepted and honorable method for flag dispensing with old U.S. flags.

A small group gathered in the parking lot of the Elks to observe the ceremony. Several people participated in the actual flag burning.