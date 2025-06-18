End of an era at Hilltop Published 8:04 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Cheryl Yancey

It was the end of an era Friday for Cheryl Yancey, universally known as “Ms. Cheryl,” who retired. She started her career as an educator in 1983 and has spent the last 12 years with the Ocean Beach School District, teaching special education and general education classes as well as theater and dance, which included staging some notable drama productions on the Hilltop Middle School stage. She plans to continue her role as artistic director of Beach Ballet in Long Beach. PATRICK WEBB PHOTO