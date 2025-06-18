Dispatch Reports – June 1-7 Published 8:23 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

June 1 — Assault: A worker just spit in the caller’s face.

Caller said it sounds like people are lighting off fireworks at the park near their house. It happened about 2 minutes ago. They saw the fireworks through their window, then heard a big bang.

Caller wanted to know if they are opening the storage units today and moving stuff, because a subject told her there was stolen property there. The caller wants to be contacted.

Caller said another male spit on his shoe, and wants to know if an officer can come to the location for a “mutual combat.” He and another patron want to fight outside, but want an officer there.

Traffic hazard: Caller reported a male in all black was walking along the side of the road. It looks like he is “wandering.”

June 2 — Threats: Two subjects are in a nearby apartment and have a gun and are threatening to shoot the caller with it. The caller cannot see them, can only hear them, and can also hear a child being neglected.

Civil dispute: Caller said she is heading over to an address because a guy in a silver car with expired tags has some of her items inside a unit. She made a report yesterday, and city hall told her to go over to the units today. The caller is walking there now, with an estimated arrival of 7-10 minutes. She is available by phone.

A green 2003 Kia Rio was stolen. It was parked outside the fence in front of the caller’s yard. It’s unknown how long it has been gone; it was on May 25 or May 26. There are no suspects.

June 3 — Caller wanted to get a restraining order against a guy who lives in a camper. The caller does not know his name, but would like to speak with an officer.

Caller would like a call from the Long Beach Police Department. The neighbor said that officers were at the house today and would like to check with them. The caller is out of town, and would like a phone call.

A subject slammed the caller’s hand in a door when she asked him to leave. She has a cut on her hand that was bleeding and requires aid. The male took off in black four-door truck with spray paint on the back and broken out windows. He left in an unknown direction. This occurred possibly 20 minutes ago. It’s unknown if he had any weapons.

Caller reported someone coming around the caller’s and the neighbor’s property scoping out the houses. It was a mid-sized older woman with reddish hair wearing a black and white floral flowing dress with no sleeves and no leggings. She was limping around. She was also looking in all the vehicles in the area.

Caller thinks someone is in an apartment, and has stabbed someone. She heard them say they were bleeding.

June 4 — Malicious harassment: A subject is trying to make the caller a homicidal maniac. The caller said he was told not to call 9-1-1 any more.

Vagrancy: A subject has a motor home parked in the back parking lot, with people sleeping in it, and the caller would like to have them removed.

Caller would like to talk to an officer about Meals on Wheels not giving her food on June 4.

Unconscious person: Caller reported a male subject is not moving. He tried to get up, and then fell back over. The subject struck a power pole, and ran over his own stuff in his yard, and is so drunk he is lying in his yard. He’s no longer behind the wheel.

A red Dodge pickup with a canopy ran into white car that was parked in front of a yellow house. There are no injuries, and the accident is non-blocking. The caller is worried the truck driver will drive off, but he’s still there now.

Missing person: A subject didn’t come home after school yesterday. The caller’s mom was told she would be home on the fourth. The caller thinks she is with someone in Chinook, and is available by phone.

Caller heard yelling and screaming coming from a residence. It’s an ongoing issue with a subject drinking and being loud. It sounds like fighting, but it’s unknown if there are any weapons. The male used to carry a knife. There are both a male and a female at the residence.

Vandalism: Caller reported their ex just popped a tire on a white Honda car with a knife, then took off running. They were last seen wearing a blue sweater, and carrying a burgundy/red backpack and a black purse,

June 5 — Caller reported a subject is threatening to steal money from him. The caller does not see the suspect, but can hear him. The suspect previously broke the caller’s hip in 2013. The caller does not want to be contacted.

Caller texted 9-1-1 and reported a subject is making threats towards him. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller wants to be contacted. She wants to know why there are officers in her yard.

Surf rescue: Caller reported a dark-colored Prius, with someone in the vehicle, is in the water, and it’s up to the door now. The caller saw them drive as fast as they could into the water. Another caller reported the same incident.

An intoxicated female patient is driving a white Dodge Dakota.

June 6 — There is an aggressive driver in Long Beach. The driver pulled over and realized he had a totem pole sticking out and was hitting other cars. The caller’s car bumper got a little damaged. The male was driving a green Chevy, and it’s unknown where he went. The caller doesn’t need to be contacted.

Caller is trying to get a fifth wheel moved. He was told he had two weeks, and thinks the RV park is going to take his stuff, and has some questions about what he can do. He requests a phone contact.

Caller reported that her brother has been physical with her and her mother. There are no weapons. The suspect is in the living room, and the caller has separated herself in the bedroom. Dispatch can hear screaming in the background.

Caller said “they” have been cooking drugs at the apartment for years, and the caller wants to know if the police are aware of this, or if he should move.

June 7 — Caller requests an officer contact him regarding people at his house. The caller is not on the scene.

On the Bolstad Approach, the caller put stuff in the garbage on the walkway on the boardwalk. The caller lost two check books, and is wondering if someone turned them in.

Caller said someone stole their tip jar, but has the name on the credit card that the person used to pay with. The caller doesn’t have a description of the male, but the employees will give it once an officer gets there.

A Washington State Patrol officer was in a vacant parking lot, and a woman came up to him saying she got robbed. It’s uncertain the where robbery took place, and there are currently no

further details.

Parking problem: There is a truck parked in the caller’s parking lot. It’s a grey Ram 1500 with a Washington plate. They left a dog in a kennel, and it’s unknown whose it is. The caller wants the vehicle removed from the parking lot.

There’s a one-vehicle accident. A vehicle went up on a curb and hit a parked vehicle. The caller does not think anyone is injured.

Caller said a subject is mad because he is bisexual. He is yelling at her. He left the area and went to his lover’s.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

June 1 — A male subject just beat the s**t out of him, but the caller does not want to press charges. The suspect started throwing his girlfriend around. The caller does not know the address there, but he would like someone to give the suspect a reality check.

Juvenile problem: Caller witnessed two kids jump the fence into the church lot, but there’s no one in the parking lot. Both males were wearing light-gray colored clothes and had sandy blonde hair. The caller said they looked at her, then jumped the fence.

Caller reported a neighbor was yelling at her and running up and down the street “having a bipolar episode.” She’s 5 feet 7 inches, with shoulder-length black hair. The suspect is no longer on the property, and has no weapons. The caller wants contact with an officer.

Caller was threatened again by a squatter. There is a previous report.

Dispatch received an iPhone automated message: “This iPhone has been in a severe car crash.” There was no answer upon recall.

Caller advised his wife is yelling and making threats, He would not say what the threats are. There are no weapons, and it’s unknown if drinking or doing drugs is involved. The male she is cheating with is hiding in the bushes. It’s unknown who the male is.

Caller reported he paid $1,000 in February to a subject for a car, and has not received a car or reimbursement. The caller would like contact with an officer.

Caller reported small children were racing vehicles. Their parents are with them. This was approximately 10 minutes ago. They were in a small white four-door car with a dent on the side door, one dark lifted Ford, one light lifted Ford, and a small white two-door car.

Caller reported a neighbor yelling at her and her boyfriend. The suspect was a skinny hispanic wearing a blue hoody. The suspect left in a grey SUV, and the caller is unsure where he went. There were no weapons involved, and the caller does not want to be contacted.

Caller reported a car going 25 mph in a 35 mph zone. The caller tried to pass them, and the driver flipped her off and sped up. This happened approximately 10 minutes ago. It was a silver Volkswagen Golf. The caller has video and would like to be contacted.

Caller wants to speak with an officer regarding a vehicle on the caller’s property that may be of concern to the Sheriff’s Office. The caller said “we have an inmate.” He was brought in for stolen weapons and paraphernalia with intent to sell, and wants to keep it hush-hush. There’s a white Yukon in the lower field.

Caller reported the theft of multiple items that have been stolen from her husband’s grave. There was an angel, a rock, wind chimes, flowers and two solar lights. She is unsure when this happened, there are no suspects, and she does not want to be contacted.

There’s a small white pickup stuck in the sand. The caller reported that there’s another male in a big pickup truck trying to pull them out.

A brand new land cruiser, lighter-colored, swerved and she almost went into a ditch. The caller didn’t know who she was, and said she didn’t want her name on the record.

Sex offense: Caller wanted to report a sexual assault to a minor that occurred two days ago.

A suspect is on the roof. He has some “device” and the caller saw him walk in the backyard. He’s out there by himself, and he has a magnetron hooked to a microwave, focusing it into the radar light beam that you can put into someone’s head. He is on the roof with this device. The caller said he has these weird feelings.

June 2 — A suspect is over at the neighbor’s, and the caller would like a deputy to go and check on what is going in the hut he made. The caller thinks the suspect is raping people over there.

There’s a smaller red truck, with a male slumped over the wheel. The caller honked, but the subject did not move. It looks like he lives in the vehicle. A second caller also advised there was a male subject slumped over the wheel of his car.

Traffic hazard: A late model blue Dodge Ram pickup parked in front of a residence with no driver’s side wheel. The truck is sitting on the hub. It has been there for the last two days, partially blocking the lane of travel. The caller hasn’t seen anyone around it.

A female in Ocean Park said a soon-to-be ex-wife’s daughter flew into town, and there’s going to be trouble. The wife is in a group home, and the caller thinks the daughter is in to try and take things from the male’s house. There have been threats.

Caller has a male and female at the residence, and has been trying to do a rental arrangement with them, but they never came up with the money or the agreement. They have been staying there for a couple of months. The male was getting up in the caller’s face. He has been physical with her in the past, but not today. The subjects are outside in a gray truck.

Caller was out walking the dog and came across a “knee joint,” she thinks it’s human. The caller said she is a retired physician, and it’s marked above and below the knee joint and femur or thigh.

Caller said she got into an argument with a subject yesterday when they were headed to Raymond to the gun club. He punched her and she attacked. He brought her to the sheriff’s office and dropped her off.

Caller was told that a registered sex offender, who isn’t supposed to be living in Washington, is staying there. He’s in a blue bus with a large dog named Zeus that barks, but is generally gentle.

Some people are withholding property and damaged the caller’s ATV that they were supposed to fix.

There’s a machete sticking in the ground along the roadway by the sidewalk. The caller does not see anyone around, and it’s unknown how long it’s been there. The caller is available by phone.

Caller called in last Thursday for a welfare check on a neighbor, and wants to know if anything came of it.

Agency assistance: Caller was informed by a crisis manager that deputy assistance is needed with a client. He is a hunter and has weapons in the house. He has been very erratic and manic. He’s not suicidal, but made a threatening comment to his ex-wife. He has a history of brain injury. The caller requests a call to coordinate.

Caller advised that a subject is back at the residence. His truck was outside, and he’s walking around on foot, last seen wearing sunglasses, a khaki baseball cap, a green or gray sweatshirt, and gray/green cargo pants. The caller doesn’t want him there, and has asked him to leave,

Suicidal subject: Someone tried to hang themselves. The jail advised they got him down.

Dispatch tried recalling an open line twice, and spoke with the caller, who advised that a subject is not responding to her now, and won’t talk to her. He is breathing.

A subject in a motor home is refusing to leave, and “according to the law he is vehicle prowling in the first degree.” The caller said he has a bicycle that he might try to leave on. There’s nothing physical. The caller thinks he might have locked him inside the motor home. There are no known weapons, but possibly there’s a pocket knife.

Assault: Caller’s son was cornered and assaulted by a couple of juveniles. It’s unknown what happened. He went there to go swimming. His mother is on the way. This was in the bathrooms. Another parent called and said they should get down there because their son was assaulted.

Caller called a week ago about a crew of guys trying to cut a tree down. The tree is on the neighbor’s property and it leans towards the caller’s property. The caller is concerned because they are trying to take the tree down with several ladders stacked on top of each other. The caller would like to speak with an officer

Caller said a subject was trespassed from the property, and then he returned. He is now gone again. The caller wants this on record.

Someone was seen dragging a tent. She doesn’t know who it is, but no one is supposed to be there. No one is on the site, just guests staying there, and they are the ones who called her and advised her that he was there. The caller is not in town. She doesn’t have anyone on site to manage the property.

A neighbor just made threats to kill the caller. The neighbor’s name is unknown. The subject is playing his music very loud.

Caller said their neighbor keeps honking their horn. This has been going on for about 5 minutes.

Caller reported he just had a trespasser come down his street, and dropped someone off who is looking for a subject. He thinks this person is trying to burglarize. A man is running down towards the beach. The vehicle that dropped this person off was a Volkswagen beetle that was dark in color, with camo fenders, and without tail lights.

June 3 — Caller said there is a dog barking. People are there, but she can only hear the dog barking. She doesn’t want contact, she just wants someone to do something about the dog. She is sure Dispatch will get more calls about the dog.

Shots fired: Caller heard six to seven shots in the area, possibly coming from the area of a neighbor. The type of firearm is unknown.

Missing person: Caller said her husband left to take care of a friend’s dogs while the friend is on vacation. He left 2.5 hours ago, and there’s no answer when she tries to call him. He should’ve been back. He’s driving white Chevy truck.

Child abuse or neglect: Caller needed to report abuse of a female who is currently living with a subject who has been making sexual comments to her. The female told him she’s not comfortable around him, and he took her phone away. She wanted the caller to pick her from school today because he kicked her out. The caller is available by phone.

Caller said the neighbors are trying to take down the mailbox post, and it’s no longer out there. This has been an ongoing issue with them. The caller requests contact from an officer.

Animal Noise: Caller called last night in reference to a dog barking all night. The owner wasn’t home when an officer attempted to make contact. The owner is at the residence now, and the dog is still barking.

Caller reported an impaired driver, in a green Chevy Blazer, possibly driving under the influence. The caller was pulled off the side of the roadway and she thought the driver was going to end up in water. Then the driver went to the parking area, and parked up to a log barrier and “jarred” the car. She is now sitting in the roadway facing the wrong way.

Scam: Caller tried to buy a car online from a dealership. He sent $28,000 and never received the car. The caller stated he was already working with his bank to recover the money.

Public nuisance: Caller said the tenant two houses down is playing loud music. The caller can hear it inside the house with the windows closed. It’s been ongoing for the last 30 minutes.

This morning the caller saw a white four-door pick up truck with a guy who was unloading a bunch of stuff out of the truck. It looked like he was living out of his truck, “it was chuck full.” The truck is now gone. He left a bunch of junk on the side of the road, including buckets and trash in the buckets.

Caller advised they are having issues with packs of dogs recently. A neighbor called the caller to say there are five or six dogs attacking each other down the road. The dogs are broken up now. The caller requests a call from an officer.

Caller said the neighbor is playing his music really loud, and “it is that ugly music, you know, AC/DC, where they scream.” The neighbor has been doing this for several days. The caller says there was a sheriff car there earlier, but after the sheriff left, the neighbor turned the music back up. The caller does not need to be contacted.

Caller said a friend was on the beach with a toddler, and there was a strange guy swinging a golf club. The caller believes has dark hair and is wearing dark clothes. He’s approximately 6 feet tall, and was last seen in the path beside the caller’s house, headed back out onto the beach.

Caller requested a welfare check on some children. The caller has been in contact with Child Protective Services. The caller runs an after-school program, and when the parents picked up the children, the caller thinks they were not sober, and were under the influence of something. The caller would like to check and make sure that the children made it home.

Mental subject: A resident is going through a mental crisis, and is screaming. The caller says they will see the officers when they show up.

Three dogs tried to attack the caller and their dog while they were walking. The dogs’ exact address is unknown. One was a Great Dane. The dogs went back to the residence. The owner did not have control of them. There were no injuries, and the caller is available by phone.

Open line: Nothing heard, then the caller disconnected. Dispatch received an additional call before they could recall. Caller said their grandmother fell and is too weak and sick to get up.

There were four transactions on a bank statement that the caller didn’t authorize. The bank is aware. The caller requests contact from an officer.

Caller said the landlord turned off the power, and the phone is going to die. The caller lives in a trailer and the landlord is wanting more money. The caller has already paid her $9,000. The landlord got upset because the caller had a grocery delivery today, and shut off her power. Line disconnected, and Dispatch’s attempt to recall gets a busy signal.

June 4 — Transferred to Washington State Patrol: The caller’s truck and a semi truck collided, and the truck is blocking the northbound lanes.

Caller said a deer hit her car and broke off her mirror east of Dismal Nitch. The caller left the scene, and the deer was still in the road kind of moving around.

Caller said their daughter stole a credit card yesterday from her father, and charged $136.46 to pay insurance and $102 to a union local.

Caller is in the process of moving, and the neighbors are encroaching toward the caller’s property. There’s a U-Haul parked in the driveway today, and the caller is worried about leaving the house vacant. The caller is leaving today and returning at a future date. There are no vehicles parked outside. A friend who will be checking on the residence periodically has a white Rav 4, but no one else should be at the residence. The yard light is out.

A neighbor just texted the caller that a camper door is open, and they thought they saw someone there. Nobody is supposed to be there. The caller is in Colorado now. There is a camper and two shipping containers, but no home. There is supposed to be a little red truck there.

On May 11 or 12 an ex-employee ground the VIN off of a trailer and attempted to have it towed. They had an agreement to park the trailer in the subject’s driveway previous to vandalizing it. The caller is available by phone.

Caller is calling about a property at the south side of the State Parks restroom. Someone set up a tent in the pine trees. There is nobody there now, and the caller has not seen the person, but the tent is still there. The caller would like to be contacted.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There’s a male laying on the side of the road, kicking and moving around. It’s unknown if he’s injured. He’s wearing black pants.

Suspicious people are driving fast down the caller’s driveway. The caller stopped them and they told her they were trying to get to Ocean Park. It’s a white pickup, like a flatbed, with 6 or 12 inch sides. They had a roll of black roofing in the back. They were all tattooed, and vaping. The caller has a picture of driver’s license.

Three or four weeks ago the caller was detained by a county crisis prevention team, and they misdiagnosed her, which led to her having a heart attack and being hospitalized. She has lost her job and apartment now, and requests to speak to an officer.

Caller requested a welfare check on a vulnerable adult who called the caller and advised them that “there are people under his house having a giant party, and if no one hears from him after, this could be why.” The subject has a history of delusions. The caller is available by phone.

Domestic violence: Caller can hear screaming and dogs barking at a residence, but cannot see anything. A subject lives there with a Vietnam vet, and it’s unknown if there are any weapons. The caller can hear a female screaming “give me my damn” and cannot tell the rest of what she is saying.

Caller requested a welfare check on the girl in the residence next door. Her grandfather (unknown name) is cursing at her, and calling her a “whore.” The caller can hear it, and is concerned for the girl’s safety. It’s unknown if things have gotten physical.

Caller said there was an officer there earlier for a subject in an RV. The subject, who was told to not get behind the wheel again, backed into a tree four times and almost hit another RV. The subject is still in the vehicle. The caller had the subject turn off the vehicle as he had been drinking.

Caller said their granddaughter walked in and she needs an officer. The caller is unsure if there is a protection order.

Malicious harassment: Caller said a neighbor is calling him a “woman beater” and other things, and is saying things that are not true about him. There is nothing physical. The caller was advised to look into a court order.

Caller has a trespasser. They are unloading things on the property. It’s unknown if there are weapons. They are both felons. The caller is available by phone. It’s an ongoing dispute between the caller and her daughter regarding property.

June 5 — Caller’s son is acting out of control and threatening the caller and her youngest son. So far it’s just verbal.

Two subjects are on the property in a shed behind the house. They do not have permission to be on the property. An officer spoke with the caller, who stated both subjects were no longer present.

Caller has a woman on his property yelling at the neighbors. She has been there for about three days. The caller let her stay there while he was out of town to watch his dog. The caller is at home.

Caller said someone abandoned a fifth wheel with an expired plate. He was given contact info for Ron’s Recycling, who could potentially help remove the fifth wheel.

Caller said a house was broken into sometime yesterday. The caller thinks they picked the lock. There are no suspects. They stole jewelry worth $2,500 but no firearms were taken. The caller is currently en route to the sheriff’s office to drop off a lock.

Caller has a squatter on her property, and has a no trespassing sign up. The subject went through her car. She’s unsure of when he showed up. The caller is in Vancouver, and would like him removed from her property. She would also like a call.

Criminal trespass: Two subjects have been trespassing on the caller’s vacation property. They made a trail. The caller was told by PUD not to block that power pole, but they put up a chain link fence. The caller has no trespassing signs on the property and will be here until tomorrow.

A propane tank and a battery were stolen off a trailer. This occurred between May 23 and 29. There are no suspects, but there are new neighbors in the area. The caller wanted to document this in case it’s an ongoing issue.

Traffic hazard: Caller has been seeing a bunch of unsecured loads on the road. The caller lives on the corner, and someone lost a concrete barrier, and it rolled into the caller’s yard yesterday between 2 and 4 p.m. The caller is worried they could be outside working in the yard when something like that happens. The caller is available by phone.

Caller said someone hung a banner up with “8647” on it on a fence, and caller thinks it’s a threat against the president.

Caller reported a neighbor’s dog has been barking for three days. They can’t see the dog, can hear it barking and whining. The caller drove by the house, and it looked abandoned.

Caller is in the hospital, and just got a call from someone who said it looks like someone is breaking into the caller’s parents’ house, possibly through the bathroom window. It’s unknown where the parents are.

Water rescue: On the beach of Dead Man’s Cove, at the mouth of the cove, the caller thinks he sees two people. The caller took the trail down, and it looks like they are 500 meters out or so. One person is in the water face down 500 meters out. It looks like they are wearing red life vest. The caller is straight down from the trail, and wearing jeans.

Suicidal subject: Caller said a female who was suicidal and homicidal five days ago was released from a facility. There are no weapons on her person at this time, and her parents are aware. Mental health professionals have been advised.

Caller made a complaint about a younger kid flying around here doing 80 to 90 mph. The caller confronted him, and the male took off going about 100 to 90 mph. The male doesn’t have a front or back license plate, and was headed toward Chinook. He’s driving a white Ford pickup that is lifted and has oversized tires.

Caller said there’s a grey Honda flying down the road without a back bumper, possibly going up to speeds of 80 mph and is super loud. Another caller stated two idiots in a Honda are driving 90 mph.

June 6 — Caller said she heard what sounded like gunshots about 5 minutes ago. She heard a lot of popping, and thinks it came from the woods behind her spot.

Caller said someone tried stealing his truck last night, because the truck was moved. The property owner caught the people, and it was a female in the truck, and the male was trying

to tow it with a Toyota pickup. The caller believes it was his ex-girlfriend. He doesn’t have camera footage, but the neighbor might.

A neighbor told the caller there is a car parked in the caller’s driveway with the windows rolled up. There is a pit bull inside, and no one is around. It’s a white Pontiac. The caller is requesting a contact.

Caller wanted to speak with someone about bringing an unregistered firearm on vacation to Long Beach.

Dispatch heard someone yelling “do you want me to call the cops” in the background, then the caller disconnected, and there was no answer upon recall. The cell phone is moving northbound on Pacific Way.

Call wanted a welfare check on their father. The caller reported that the father sent a text to the entire family that he loves them, and is sorry for being a pain. The caller hasn’t heard from him in approximately 30 minutes.

Caller has been having trouble with trespassers, and thinks there is someone staying in the house. The caller is at the court house for contact.

Threats: Caller said the landlord has approached people and told them she would pay them to beat up the caller and his wife. The caller requested a phone call.

Caller was sitting out on the back deck, and heard from the neighbor’s place possibly three gunshots, possibly from a handgun. It’s unknown what he was shooting at. It came from a single-wide mobile home and fifth wheel.

Caller is in Astoria, and can see a vehicle pulled into his driveway on camera. No one is home. The driver is in the seat, and it’s unknown if anyone got out. It’s a Suburban SUV-type, dark colored. The caller is remodeling the house, and has tools on scene, but no one is living there.

There is a red fire hydrant that looks like someone hit it, and moved it, but it doesn’t appear damaged. An officer noted that there was no damage observed to the hydrant, no signs of a collision, and no leak was observed.

June 7 — Caller’s son is having a manic episode. He is hearing voices and being erratic. The caller is not with the son, who has a machete and a hunting knife, but no guns. The son is home alone, and he is hearing voices that someone is after him, and is going out of his mind. The caller would like a welfare check on him, and to be contacted.

Vandalism: Caller has a place at Ocean Park, and the neighbor kids threw rocks through her window. It happened yesterday, and she wants an officer to help talk to the parents.

Violation of court order: Caller would like an officer to come to their address. The caller and the suspect’s dad recorded the suspect threatening them. The caller has a protection order.

A blue Chrysler with a red sticker has an elderly man inside smoking cigarettes, blocking the intersection. Cars are having to go around him.

Domestic violence: Caller reported that his father, who has Alzheimer’s disease, threw items at him, shoved him into a creek and slapped him. The caller denied aid. The father has no weapons except possibly a pocket knife. The caller has currently separated himself approximately 100 yards from the suspect.

Agency assistance: Caller is requesting law enforcement assistance. The caller is going to be

doing an Involuntary Treatment Act evaluation, and the subject has a history of being aggressive. The caller is unable to talk to the wife due to the subject getting agitated and angry when she gets on the phone. The wife is maintaining control of the keys to vehicles so the caller believes he will be home.

Caller thinks the neighbor’s house has been broken into, and can hear bangs inside the house, The caller doesn’t see any vehicle or hear any. Nobody lives in the house. It might be people trying to camp over there.

Found animal: Caller found a labradoodle. It’s skin and bones, has sores all over, and has no collar. Caller was advised to attempt to contact a shelter.

Caller had someone on his property, on his porch. It’s a brownish-colored SUV pulling a trailer. The caller is not sure who it is. He has a hat on and a blue shirt. The caller is not at the property for contact.

Suicidal subject: Caller advised her body hurts so much and she wants to die. She is old and hasn’t had any treatments. She doesn’t need an ambulance just wants to die. She has no weapons, and her husband is there with her.

An agency requests assistance with a two-vehicle accident on the bridge. They will also be contacting the Washington State Patrol.