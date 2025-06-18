Coast Chronicles: Summer Daze Published 9:33 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Eva Clensey will bring her whole year’s worth of work making sock monsters for the Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Nanci Main’s booth of scrumptious goodies never fails to delight young and old.

Sizzling

Our hot temps, and even hotter days in Seattle, have announced full-throatedly and to all — summer is here! There have been a string of hot days at the Capital as well, leading up to 1) NO Kings Day and/or 2) Trump’s $45 million dollar military parade. The parade may actually be more expensive than that because, as Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says, “We will also need a lot of road repair afterwards.” So far, $16 million has been set aside for that. (That will all be in the rear view mirror by the time you’re reading this.)

And what with the National Guard in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Just arrest me” challenge, and federal agents pushing down and cuffing California U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, things are heating up in California, too. Then, fires have broken out in Grays Harbor (North Creek Fire), the Gorge and all up and down in Central Oregon. But hey, folks, there’s no global warming. Nothing to see here.

Trump‘s threats to get rid of the “worst of the worst” immigration criminals has broken down. ICE agents are now raiding places where folks with families have been hard at work for, sometimes, decades. He has admitted that he may be hurting farmers and hoteliers who are losing well-trained and loyal staff.

As he posted on social media last Thursday, “Our great Farmers and people in the hotel and leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace.” Ahh, Mister President, I think some of us mentioned that before. Whatcha gonna do now?

Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair

Do you feel like you’re watching some kind of warped reality show? Well, hot weather or no, some things continue to continue — and one of them is the Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair, scheduled for July 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I spoke with fair co-chair Bette Lu Krause, who said, “I’ve sort of lost count but I think this might be our 15th year. Our fair is the most comprehensive art fair on the Peninsula. Joan Taplin started it, and we still use her painting of the schoolhouse on our poster every year. Sue Raymond and I have been partnering to keep it going. Sue handles registration, and I’m there for PR, set-up and organization during the fair — with a lot of help from friends!”

Some things change and some things stay the same, even at the fair. Same place, same time and some of the same faces are offering their creative, delicious or beautifully crafted items.

Nanci Main will be there again with goodies that take people back to the Ark days. She’ll have molasses ginger cookies, caramel corn, cranberry butter, biscotti, pocket cookies, banana nut bread and probably several other delights she bakes up. Denise LaRochelle was a hit last year with her jams, jellies and pickles (she sold out.) Donna Reynolds will commandeer the kitchen inside the schoolhouse again with another spread of yummies (note that all her proceeds go to the Lion’s Club).

Harmony Soap will have a booth, of course, but there you will find new owner, Monique Ollie, who has taken over the reigns from Diana Thompson. Don Perry, metal artist extraordinaire, will have all sorts of intriguing yard art for your viewing (and buying) pleasure. Rose Powers will be spinning — well, you know what I mean. Jacob Moore will be back with his jewelry and metal art.

Vickie Branch and husband Terry will be at the fair with a whole array of beautiful glass. “We have some Mt. Saint Helen’s glass and sea glass. Terry has either wrapped them or cut and set the glass like stone in faceted sterling silver. Marion Ogle will be there with handmade beads and earrings. Kevlyn Hoisington will have stained glass. And we’ll also have lots of glass yard art: frogs, mushrooms and mushroom houses, dogs and cats. They all go on a stick that you can put in your garden.”

Sock Monsters!

Eva Clensey, whose husband Greg manages the Ocean Park Retreat Center, makes sock monsters. Yes, those old-fashioned sock and glove characters come to life in her hands. As she says, “The sock monster thing started when we were running a camp down in southern Oregon. There used to be a sewing guild that rented out the camp, and one year one lady showed me how to make these sock monsters. I would sew them between doing all the camp cooking — then it just went from there.

“Everything I use is recycled, except the poly-fil. Now I’m known as the sock monster lady and people give me socks and gloves. I just lay out all my materials and start designing and sewing. I’ll have about 200 monsters for the fair. I’ve even made some mini ones in case a little kid just has a bit of money and wants to buy something. It takes me all year to get ready for our fair.”

“Lots of people remember sock monsters. I had one my grandma made for me. People might be more familiar with sock monkeys, but mine are a little different. And what has surprised me is that they appeal to a wide range of people and ages. They just bring joy to all kinds of different people. Every year for the last couple years, I’ve thought this would be my last year, then the feedback I get and the stories I hear keep me going. One fellow, I think he was a bus driver, said that his daughter’s sock monster was the one thing she took with her to summer camp. I also teach people, especially kids, how to make these. Handwork is so calming. How to thread a needle — I can talk kids through it.”

Need I go on? This is not even close to a complete list of the treasures and goodies you will find at the fair. I haven’t mentioned that there will be live music on each of the days, including Brian O’Connor, the Peninsula Guitar Trio, Steve Frost, Soulful Variation, Bruce Mihalek, and good friends of mine Bob and Janet Cantonwine, known as Millionth Street.

And one more important note: this fair supports so many of our amazing local artists and artisans, and all the money spent will stay right here in our community. That’s fun, food, fantastic art and financial resilience all wrapped into one event.

So, for a couple good ole fashioned days in the sun — and to get your mind off that other Washington — head up north to Oysterville Fair… you know, just before that bridge to the Grayland.