Center Stage: Joel Underwood perform at June 22 Music Vespers Published 8:44 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Oysterville vespers features Joel Underwood.

Speaking about the Oysterville Summer Vespers series, musician Joel Underwood said last week, “There on the 22nd. One of my favorite things I do each year. This year I’ll be reaching back to some of the old hymns from my Baptist southern youth that still comfort me from time to time.”

This will be Joel’s third Vespers presentation at the historic church in Oysterville, which is known throughout the area for its fine acoustics. Built in 1892 by R.H. Espy, the church was a gift to the NW Baptist Convention. Though the church is now owned by the Oysterville Restoration Foundation, Underwood’s choice of music for Sunday’s service seems particularly fitting.

The service will include a short devotional message by Pastor Steve Kovach, congregational hymn-singing accompanied by the old pump organ, and the popular “Oysterville Moment” to be presented by Sydney Stevens. A collection basket will be passed during the service for those who would like to contribute to the continued upkeep and maintenance of the old building.

Organizers Sue and Bill Svendsen of the Peninsula Arts Center in Long Beach urge “everyone to come as you are to this free, hour-long program -– one of the most popular summer events on the Peninsula and now in its 47th year!”