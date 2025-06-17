Home sales dawdled in May Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

LONG BEACH — May home sales in Pacific County continued the sluggish pattern of recent months, with 28 houses and one condo sold, 29% fewer than the year before, according to statistics from Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

In south county — the peninsula, plus Chinook and Naselle — there were 21 house sales completed, 27.6% fewer than in May 2024. A single condo sale was down from four the year before. The median selling price of the houses was $349,000, a decline of 4.4%. The condo sold for $310,000, compared to an average of $210,950 the previous May.

Twenty-eight house sales were pending in south county as the month ended, 22% fewer than the 36 pending sales in May 2024. Total active house listings climbed to 179, up more than 44% from a year earlier. Inventory stood at 8.5 months, meaning it would take that long to sell all the south count houses if no new listings were added. This is well into the range of being a buyer’s market.

There were five condo sales pending as May ended, up from two at the end of May 2024. The unsold condo inventory was 27, up 12.5%.

Five Raymond houses sold in May, the same as a year earlier, for a median price of $210,000, a drop of 46.4%. There were seven pending home sales, compared to eight in May 2024. Total remaining active inventory was 20 in Raymond, 35.5% fewer than a year earlier.

One house sold in each South Bend and Bay Center.

The countywide inventory was 222 houses as the month ended, a 27.6% year-over-year gain.

In NWMLS’s overall 26-county region, the number of active listings reached 18,310, marking the highest level of inventory since September 2018 when there were 19,256 homes on the market. In addition, prices showed signs of stabilizing: the median home price declined 1% year-over-year and edged up less than 1% from April, indicating a slowdown in price growth. This increase in supply gives buyers more options and may help ease some competitive pressure, NWMLS said in its monthly market analysis.

Despite increased inventory, sales growth did not keep pace. “Relative to the previous month, the number of active listings increased by 3,851 (from 14,459 in April 2025), while the number of closed sales increased by only 580 (from 5,887 in April 2025),” said Steven Bourassa, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research. “In other words, listings increased by nearly six and a half times the growth in the number of sales.”