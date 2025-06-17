Battle at the Beach 2025: Selah tops Zillah for summer tourney title Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Ilwaco sophomore guard Taylor Morrison (10) looks to drive toward the basket in the opening game against Selah during the Battle at the Beach summer tournament. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTOS 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Ilwaco junior Ana Petry (14) drives the lane splitting two Selah defenders. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The Selah Vikings defeated Zillah 61-45 to win the 2025 Battle at the Beach title.

ILWACO — Twelve high school girls basketball teams from around the region tipped off their annual summer showdown in Ilwaco, with the Selah Vikings emerging as the 2025 Battle at the Beach champions following the three-day camp and tournament hosted at Ilwaco High School.

The 12 participating schools, including Ilwaco, Seaside, Seaside JV, Valley Catholic, Kelso, Selah, Natches, Natches JV, Orting, Knappa, Zillah and Astoria competed in pool play after being divided among four groups on Friday and Saturday, to establish seeding for a single-elimination tournament on Sunday.

On Friday, in the opening games, Ilwaco lost to Selah — the eventual tournament champs — 65-15. Kelso topped Valley Catholic 31-29 and Naches beat Orting 31-10.

On Saturday, Seaside beat Kelso 41-22. Knappa edged Naches 36-39. Naches JV beat Ilwaco 32-17. Astoria nipped Seaside JV 35-32. Selah beat Naches JV 71-10. Zillah beat Astoria 70-20. Knappa beat Orting 31-23.

On Sunday, Orting eliminated Astoria in the opening-round game. Ilwaco lost to Naches in their opening-round game later that afternoon.

Selah would go on to beat Zillah 61-45 in the championship.