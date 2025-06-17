Battle at the Beach 2025: Selah tops Zillah for summer tourney title
Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025
ILWACO — Twelve high school girls basketball teams from around the region tipped off their annual summer showdown in Ilwaco, with the Selah Vikings emerging as the 2025 Battle at the Beach champions following the three-day camp and tournament hosted at Ilwaco High School.
The 12 participating schools, including Ilwaco, Seaside, Seaside JV, Valley Catholic, Kelso, Selah, Natches, Natches JV, Orting, Knappa, Zillah and Astoria competed in pool play after being divided among four groups on Friday and Saturday, to establish seeding for a single-elimination tournament on Sunday.
On Friday, in the opening games, Ilwaco lost to Selah — the eventual tournament champs — 65-15. Kelso topped Valley Catholic 31-29 and Naches beat Orting 31-10.
On Saturday, Seaside beat Kelso 41-22. Knappa edged Naches 36-39. Naches JV beat Ilwaco 32-17. Astoria nipped Seaside JV 35-32. Selah beat Naches JV 71-10. Zillah beat Astoria 70-20. Knappa beat Orting 31-23.
On Sunday, Orting eliminated Astoria in the opening-round game. Ilwaco lost to Naches in their opening-round game later that afternoon.
Selah would go on to beat Zillah 61-45 in the championship.