Adam Wilson wins big at ‘All-Comers’ meet Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Adam Wilson, 11, was all smiles after winning four first-place ribbons, sweeping all of the individual running events including the 50 meter, 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter races during the All-Comers track meet last week in Ilwaco. PHOTOS BY LUKE WHITTAKER

Max Harrell, 7, and Amelia Nesbitt, 7, were the youngest participants in the meet.

It was the first time attempting several of the events for Amelia Nesbitt, 7, who got some assistance from Ilwaco track coach Crystal Bell.

In the field events, Lucas Binion, 13, took first place in the long jump and javelin. Binion had set the Ilwaco 7th-grade record earlier this season in the discus, with a throw of 115-feet-7.

ILWACO — Eleven-year-old Adam Wilson was the big winner in the first ‘All-Comers’ meet of the season last week at Ilwaco High School, the annual track meet that welcomes kids and adults of all ages and abilities to run, jump and throw in a variety of traditional track and field events.

Adam Wilson, 11, was awarded four first-place ribbons, sweeping all of the individual running events including the 50 meter, 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter races.

Max Harrell, 7, was right behind Wilson in each race, taking second place in the heats. Max, along with seven-year-old Amelia Nesbitt, were the youngest participants in the meet. It was the first time attempting several of the events for Amelia, who got some assistance from Ilwaco track coach Crystal Bell.

“It went better than I thought,” Amelia said after attempting the baseball throw and javelin events for the first time.

In the field events, Lucas Binion, 13, took first place in the long jump and javelin. Binion had set the Ilwaco 7th-grade record earlier this season in the discus, with a throw of 115-feet-7.

The winners included:

50 meter dash

Adam Wilson (10.19)

Max Harrell (10.89)

Amelia Nesbitt (11.1)

100 meter dash

Adam Wilson (15.0)

Max Harrell (18.7)

Amelia Nesbitt (22.3)

200 meter

Adam Wilson (37.4)

Max Harrell (43.6)

Amelia Nesbitt (51.3)

400 meter

Adam Wilson (1:24)

Max Harrell (1:30)

Relay race

Adam/Devin (1:15)

Lucas/Max (1:19)

Amelia/Elsa (1:27)

Baseball throw (ages 7-9)

Max Harrell (38’ 9”)

Amelia Nesbitt (26’ 5”)

Javelin (ages 10-13)

Lucas Binion (88’ 3”)

Adam Wilson (37’ 8”)

Up next: Upcoming All-Comer track meets will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, and again on June 25 at Ilwaco High School, with a $5 participation fee. All ages and abilities are welcome.