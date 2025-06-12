Oysterville Music Vespers Begin June 15th with Soulful Variations Published 8:15 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Father’s Day Sunday will mark the traditional beginning of Summer in Oysterville with the first Music Vespers program of 2025. It is the 47th Vespers Season of the historic 1854 village. Sunday’s musicians will be Soulful Variations, the popular local group featuring guitarist Jay Sheaux and his wife, LeAnna Moos.

The hour-long program, free to the public, begins at 3 o’clock every summer Sunday afternoon through the Labor Day weekend. Pastor Steven Kovach opens each service with a short inspirational message, followed by a familiar hymn sung by the congregation. This year the accompanists — either on the old pump organ or vintage piano — will include Pamela Klifar, Barbara Bate, Ferrill Hornsby and Suzanne Knutzen.

A short “Oysterville Moment” featuring a story about the church, the village, or one of the many “characters” who have lived there, will be told by Tucker Wachsmuth or Sydney Stevens, each with long-time roots in the community. The remainder of the hour-long service will be devoted to the week’s featured musical presentation — “at least 45 minutes of delight,” say organizers Sue and Bill Svensen.

In addition to Sunday’s Soulful Variations, the season’s schedule includes Joel Underwood, Lloyd Jones, Peninsula Guitar Trio, Ellen Whyte, Bradford Loomis, Jim Thompson, Oyster Crackers, Millionth Street, The Squeaky Wheels, Cate and Starla and Jeanne Walker.

The Vespers programs are sponsored by the Oysterville Restoration Foundation. A collection basket will be passed during the hymn singing and all monies go to the upkeep and day-to-day maintenance of the church. As always, the public is urged to “come as you are” for a joyful summer Sunday experience!