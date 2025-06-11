Learning, growth a hallmark for IHS class of 2025: ‘You’re on your own now’ Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/13 Swipe or click to see more Hayden Gentry, right, hugs school board member Carolyne Perez after receiving his diploma at Ilwaco High School’s graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 on June 7 at Carl P. Aase Gymnasium. PHOTOS BY BRANDON CLINE 2/13 Swipe or click to see more Decorated graduation caps have definitely not gone out of style at Ilwaco High School ceremonies in recent years. 3/13 Swipe or click to see more IHS class of 2025 graduate Cobra Moore poses for a photo with school board member Don Zuern during last Saturday’s ceremony. 4/13 Swipe or click to see more School board member Don Zuern and IHS class of 2025 graduate Alexa Avelar smile for the cameras during the June 7 ceremony in Ilwaco. 5/13 Swipe or click to see more Ilwaco High School’s newest graduates file out during the recessional of last Saturday’s ceremony at Carl P. Aase Gymnasium. 6/13 Swipe or click to see more New IHS graduate Dezaray Downs poses for a photo with school board member Don Zuern after receiving her diploma during the June 7 ceremony. 7/13 Swipe or click to see more Kevin Perez, left, and Cristofer Diaz walk together during the processional of last Saturday’s graduation ceremony at IHS. 8/13 Swipe or click to see more School board member Don Zuern congratulates Keowah Iyall after awarding her with her diploma during the June 7 graduation ceremony at IHS. 9/13 Swipe or click to see more Wade Smith was all smiles as he departed — diploma in hand — last Saturday’s graduation ceremony at IHS. 10/13 Swipe or click to see more Hailey Hightower delivers her speech as the faculty-selected speaker during the June 7 graduation ceremony for the Ilwaco High School class of 2025. 11/13 Swipe or click to see more Jaxon Fisher-Pinto, right, just couldn’t resist making this funny face after accepting his diploma from school board member Don Zuern during last Saturday’s graduation ceremony. 12/13 Swipe or click to see more Sarah Limbocker, left, and Sammy Lloyd walk to their seats during the processional of the June 7 graduation ceremony for the Ilwaco High School class of 2025. 13/13 Swipe or click to see more Blake Bell, right, poses for a photo with school board member Don Zuern after receiving his diploma at Ilwaco High School’s graduation ceremony last Saturday. Bell, who plans on studying nursing at the University of Washington, was chosen by his peers to deliver the class-selected speech.

ILWACO — “The scary news is, you’re on your own now. But the cool news is, you’re on your own now.”

It wouldn’t be a modern-day graduation ceremony without Taylor Swift being quoted at least once, and faculty-selected speaker Hailey Hightower did not disappoint during the June 7 ceremony for Ilwaco High School’s class of 2025.

The ceremony, which clocked in at just under an hour inside the packed-but-still-somewhat-cool Carl P. Aase Gymnasium on a pleasant Saturday afternoon, celebrated the 69 graduating students who became the newest IHS alumni.

The IHS concert band performed during both the processional and recessional, as well as the national anthem. The always-crowd-pleasing senior slideshow was produced by Vicky Othmer and Keowah Iyall, Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley certified that the students had met the necessary requirements to graduate, and school board member Don Zuern presented students with their diplomas.

IHS Principal Sheena Burke delivered the farewell address to the class in what was a family affair as her son, Blake Bell, was among the graduates and had been chosen by his fellow students as the class-selected speaker. Burke kicked off her speech noting that she was struggling up until the early hours of Saturday morning over what heartfelt message she was going to give to the graduating students just hours later.

“Well, it came to me at 2:30 a.m. this morning, when the dog was barking and I made my way downstairs to find my home was under full invasion — by these guys,” she said as she pointed back at the seniors sitting behind her, drawing laughs from the crowd. “No joke, there were about 30 of them just living in my house like it was theirs; they were in the hot tub, the living room, my kitchen. They were everywhere.”

As Burke surmised, this well-executed senior prank couldn’t have been pulled off without help from someone on the inside.

“Nicely done, Blake,” she said. “I didn’t know you had it in you.”

On a more serious note, Burke said the class of 2025 was a unique group that was full of intellect, talent, character and resilience. She encouraged students to “enjoy the ride” as they enter this next stage of life, and not to get too upset if things don’t go exactly as planned.

“Don’t let the hiccups hijack your experience. You have control over that,” she said. “If you’ve given it your best, then that’s all that matters. You don’t have to be perfect — that’s not what life is about, and you wouldn’t have as many memories if it was.”

Student speakers reflect

After resolving a classic microphone malfunction, Hightower took to the podium as the faculty-selected speaker. She said her mind felt simultaneously overwhelmed and “utterly blank” when she initially began working on a draft of her speech, trying to figure out the perfect message to share that would appeal to everyone.

“To find this elusive idea, I thought back on my years at IHS and what has felt most important to me. I thought of my amazing teachers and staff members, the incredible friends I’ve made, and all the enriching clubs and sports I’ve participated in,” Hightower said. “In doing so, I realized how lucky I’ve been in my high school experience — lucky for it to be here, with a community so tightly knit that support and success was the standard.”

Hightower credited everyone in attendance for directly or indirectly helping her and her classmates learn and grow. Addressing her classmates, she said they supported each other during the most pivotal points in their lives.

“We’ve grown up together and experienced the most pivotal times in our lives with the support of each other. I know I wouldn’t be who I am today without the many experiences I’ve shared with my class over the years,” she said. “Whether it be spontaneous bowling nights, bonfires on the beach, long drives down the windy roads, $5 Tuesdays at the movie theater, late night [Dutch Bros] runs, or just playing tennis at the park.

“I will always cherish those memories and the people I shared them with. You all have impacted my life, and led me to become the person I am today.”

As the class-selected speaker, Bell began his speech on a very personal note, recounting the time he was caught shoplifting at the Walmart in Warrenton. Making matters worse, he said, was that the Astoria-Megler Bridge was shut down for hours that day, preventing his family from picking him up and leaving him feeling panicked, embarrassed and wondering if there was any adult who would be able to come get him.

As it happened, Jennifer, one of his father’s co-workers who lived in Astoria — a woman he’d never met before — “dropped what she was doing without any judgement or a million questions” and came to pick him up from Walmart.

“The drive home wasn’t filled with lectures or disappointments, it was just me: alone, quiet and honestly kind of numb,” Bell said. “But in that silence, I started hearing a lot from myself. I wasn’t a bad person, but I had made a bad choice. And somewhere along the drive, I realized something important: one mistake doesn’t have to be the whole story.”

Bell, who plans to study nursing at the University of Washington, said he’s made it a point to do better and own up to his actions. Looking back on it, he said the incident has ended up being a turning point in his life.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned these last few years, it’s that you don’t have to be perfect to be successful — you just have to keep showing up,” Bell said. “You can fall short, make mistakes and even hit rock bottom, but that doesn’t mean you’re done. It just means you’ve got a new place to grow from.

“My advice to my fellow graduates is don’t let your mistakes stop you, and don’t feel sorry for yourself if you do. Let your mistakes be what builds your character, and when others make mistakes don’t judge or shame. And like my new friend Jennifer, be a support for the people around you. Let your downfalls lift you to new heights, and wait for the chaos to correct its course.”