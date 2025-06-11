Jail suffers two major incidents in three-day span Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

SOUTH BEND — Two major incidents unfolded at the Pacific County Jail Services over just three days and resulted in an inmate being transported to the hospital in each incident. In one of the incidents jail staff is being praised for heroics.

The first incident unfolded on May 30 when responders were dispatched to the report of an injured inmate at the jail.

According to public records, a 39-year-old male inmate in Pod 2 fell and sustained injuries. The extent of the injuries was redacted from public records. The records note that he was transported by responders to Willapa Harbor Hospital.

The man was evaluated and subsequently transported back to the jail. Jail records show that he was also released from jail on June 5 at 9:49 p.m.

The second incident unfolded on June 2 just after 6 p.m. and was put out over the north county law and fire channels as an attempted suicide inside the jail. Responders stated over the air that the inmate was alert and breathing.

“Officers at the Pacific County Jail became aware of an incarcerated individual attempting to commit suicide,” Director Jim Byrd stated. “There were three offices on duty at the time. They responded quickly, appropriately and decisively in order to preserve the life of another human being.”

“PacCom was called and aid requested. Raymond Fire Department EMS responded along with officers from the [Pacific County] Sheriff’s Office, [South Bend Police Department], [Washington State Patrol, and Jail Director. The individual was transported by aid to the Willapa Harbor Hospital where they were treated and later cleared to return to the jail,” Byrd added.

An officer from the Raymond Police Department also responded to the incident.

The Observer reached out to Byrd via email on June 6 seeking additional information about the inmates age and sex, but Byrd declined to comment citing HIPPA laws. The Observer has submitted a public records request seeking more information on how an inmate was able to attempt suicide.

It has only been eight months since an inmate hung himself in the jail on Oct. 7, 2024. The incident was the second death inside the jail in a two-year span. To date, no formal unexpected death review panels have been held for either incident.