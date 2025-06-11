Accomplished’ Naselle class celebrates 17 seniors Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Confetti falls over the Naselle class of 2025 following their commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 7, at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium. PHOTOS BY LUKE WHITTAKER 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Evelyn Normand gives the welcoming address at the 2025 Naselle commencement ceremony, on Saturday, June 7, in Naselle. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more In total, the NHS 2025 class of 17 students garnered nearly $300,000 in local and merit-based academic scholarships. Arin Sabey, pictured, earned the highest scholarship total — more than $130,000 in merit-based scholarships over the next four years. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Naselle seniors, including classmates and teammates Jack Strange and Caiden Burke, walk the hallway one last time with fellow seniors as they prepare to enter the gymnasium for the commencement ceremony. 5/5 Swipe or click to see more The Naselle class of 2025 make a jubilant exit from the stage following their commencement ceremony.

NASELLE — Nurse, linemen, teacher, bar pilot and animator are among some of the career aspirations for the Naselle class of 2025, a small but accomplished group of 17 that received their diplomas during their commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 7, at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium.

Small but accomplished class

Evelyn Normand gave the opening address, followed by class speaker Audrina Muessig and faculty speaker Davana Drake.

The Naselle Band performed “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by Paula Murtha before a senior slideshow, presented by Victoria Corona.

NHS principal Justin Laine and counselor Kellyn Hazen presented the awards and scholarships, with Laine praising the students’ “hard work, resilience and perseverance.”

Jessah Watson was presented the Patty Wiss Memorial Award. The American Legion Award went to Kevin Lopez, with the Citizenship Award going to Faith Wilson. The Bob Chamberlin Award was given to class valedictorian Jacob Lindstrom. The final award, the Elenora Hills Award, was presented to class salutatorian Evelyn Normand.

Departmental honors were awarded to Alex Johnson (for technical education), Hannah Haataia (for high school band), William Anderson (for health and fitness) and Arin Sabey (for performing arts). Class president Jacob Lindstrom earned department honors in four subjects, including English, mathematics, social studies and science.

In total, the NHS 2025 class of 17 students garnered nearly $300,000 in local and merit-based academic scholarships. Arin Sabey earned the highest scholarship total — more than $130,000 in merit-based scholarships over the next four years.

MyLinh Schell, recognized for high honors, amassed scholarships totalling potentially more than $115,000 over the next four years.

Class president Jacob Lindstrom, among two students with high honors (3.75 to 4.0 cumulative GPA) along with Schell, was awarded $11,000 in merit-based scholarships.

Evelyn Normand, Jack Strange, Caiden Burke, Audrina Muessig, Hunter Blain, Faith Wilson, Ava Myers-Marshall, Jessah Watson and Hanna Haataia were also awarded scholarships in their pursuit of further education.

The 2025 Naselle class (followed by their career and secondary education plans) includes:

William Anderson (wildland firefighter, Department of Natural Resources), Hunter Blaine (lineman, Volta), Caiden Burke (lineman, Volta), Hannah Haataia (business, Clatsop Community College), Alexx Johnson (straight to work, Alaska), Aiden Kirschbaum (construction, on-the-job training), Jacob Lindstrom (business, Linn Benton College), Kevin Lopez (culinary arts, on-the-job training), Audrina Muessig (criminal justice, Washington State University), Ava Myers-Marshall (elementary teacher, Clatsop Community College), Evelyn Normand (nursing, Clatsop Community College), Logan Quashnick (maritime science bar pilot, Clatsop Community College), Arin Sabey (character design, California College of the Arts), MyLinh Schell (certified nurse midwife, George Fox University/OHSU), Jack Strange (aviation, Hillsboro Aero Academy), Jessah Watson (nursing, Clatsop Community College), Faith Wilson (esthetician, SW Washington Esthetics Institute).