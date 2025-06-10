Ocean Beach Options Academy grads take road ‘paved in perseverance’ Published 9:24 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Ocean Beach Options Academy 2025 graduate Delaney Anderson steps forward to receive her diploma. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTOS 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Overcoming obstacles has been the common thread for the Ocean Beach Options Academy class of 2025, where a ‘small, but mighty’ class received their diplomas. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more 4/5 Swipe or click to see more 5/5 Swipe or click to see more

LONG BEACH — Overcoming obstacles has been the common thread for the Ocean Beach Options Academy class of 2025, where a “small, but mighty” class received their diplomas on Friday, June 6, in Long Beach.

Road paved in perseverance

OBOA Principal Amy Huntley spoke about a graduating class of 12 students that took the “harder road,” overcoming obstacles along the way.

Some overcame substantial hurdles, from housing hardships to working full time while balancing classes and coursework on the road to receive their diploma, Huntley said, taking a road less traveled, one “paved in perseverance.”

“Stay creative, stay resilient and keep foraging paths,” Huntley said, turning to the 12 graduates seated steps away. “The road not taken has led you here.”

The OBOA class of 2025 includes: Delaney Jo Anderson, Gage Carter Hillman, Momo (Nora Grace) McMahon, Andrew Jay Moody, Franklin Stefon Piehl, Dakota Lynn Redburn, Conner Riley Thames, Geevana Marie Trimble-Brum, Danner Orion Walters, Emily Michelle Ward, Lauren Kelsey West and Cole Michael Weston.