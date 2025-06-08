Raymond lottery player wins $550,000 in Hit 5 game Published 4:31 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

RAYMOND — A lottery player won a $550,000 Hit 5 prize in Raymond on June 4, according to Washington’s Lottery.

The winning numbers were 4, 12, 18, 32 and 33. The player has until Dec. 1 to claim their prize.

Hit 5 lottery players pick five numbers between 1 and 42 or choose the quick-pick option for a random set of numbers.

“Cashpots start at $100,000 and keep growing until someone matches all five numbers to win,” according to the lottery site. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 851,000.Tickets cost $1.