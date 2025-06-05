Long Beach Police Blotter – May 28-June 1 Published 8:09 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

May 28 — Daylin R. Kemmer was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license in the third degree, and operating a vehicle that he purchased in January with an expired registration, and he failed to transfer the title within 45 days. He was cited and released.

May 29 — There was a report of a person swinging around a machete. Two officers arrived and contacted the person who called and the subject with the machete. The subject with the machete was ordered to drop it, and did so immediately. After securing him, he said he was just looking at it. No one was threatened, nor was he acting disorderly. Everyone was released. The officers both had their rifles out at low ready. A third officer was also on scene. An officer got a statement from the manager, and it will be with this log.

May 31 — Caller reported that he could hear a woman screaming near fish alley. Two officers responded, and found two females on the sidewalk. The subject said she was upset because she had been going through a lot. She was being comforted by her friend, who was on the phone with their ride home, when the officers arrived. The subject admitted to being in crisis earlier in the day, but stated she was not having thoughts of self harm. An adult driver took both subjects to their residence without further incident.

June 1 — Caller reported fireworks in the area. An officer responded and made contact with a group of men, and asked them not to shoot fireworks. They stated that they understood, and the officer cleared.

Caller stated that a tavern employee spit in her face. Two officers responded and contacted the three individuals outside the tavern. One stated that the subject already left. She explained

she came to check on her friend, because she had not responded to her text. When she was speaking with her friend, the employee got between the two, and got in the caller’s face, and spit in her face. The caller and her friend were clearly in some kind of argument. A witness stated that he got in between everyone. The caller did not want to press charges, she just wanted to call us to be safe. The officer asked if everyone had a safe way home, and they said they did.

Caller wanted an officer to respond so he could engage in mutual combat with another patron. An officer spoke with the caller in person and explained to him that although mutual combat is legal in Washington, if he and another person are fighting in an area that puts anyone else at risk, it could be considered disorderly conduct. The officer also told him that the police would not be standing by while they fight, nor will the police be held liable for any injury that may occur. The officer told him to stay away from the other patron, and to get a restraining order if he needs to.

Caller reported a man in all black walking along the side of the road. Two officers responded, and were unable to locate the subject.