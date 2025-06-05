Jail Bookings Published 8:11 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

CONTENT LABEL: Jail Bookings

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Culter, Sharon K. — May 24, South Bend; reckless driving.

Greenawald, Parker A. — April 2, South Bend; warrant for failure to comply (traffic).

Karlsvik, Jillian E. — May 24, South Bend; unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing a public servant, making a false statement to a public servant.

Lopez, Harley D. — May 28, South Bend; driving under the influence.

Martin, Kody M. — May 28, Ocean Park; third-degree assault on a child.

Myers, Donald M. — May 30, Raymond; false reporting.

Noreen, Cody R. — May 24, South Bend; violation of a no contact order.

Overstake, Marcus S. — May 25, South Bend; first-degree assault.

Pedrazzetti, David H. — Jan. 30., South Bend; controlled substance delivery, possession with intent to sell, manufacturing.

Rose, Louise R. — March 9, Raymond; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), third-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence).

Walten, Blake M. — May 26, Bay Center; controlled substance delivery, possession with intent to sell, manufacturing.

Whittaker, Debra L. — May 21, May 27, Pacific County Jail; two counts of probation violation.