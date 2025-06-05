Dispatch Reports – May 25-31 Published 8:05 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

CONTENT LABEL: Dispatch Reports

Long Beach Police Department

May 25 — The caller’s neighbor has a garage sale every year, and parks on his property. He wants to know if he can put out railroad spikes. He advised that if someone parks on his property, he is going to pop the tires, or let the air out of the tires. The caller is available by phone or in person.

Caller wondered if anyone had tuned in an iPhone leather case. It has a girl holding her bra on a motorcycle, and a skull sticker on the back. The caller is available by phone.

Caller needs help removing a subject from the property. He has not been told to leave yet. An officer can take an immediate right past the guard shack, and the subject is in the trees, behind the fence. He has not been a customer. It looks like he is set up, and hiding out. The caller will have someone down there to meet the officer.

A friend just called the caller and said there is a male who is very intoxicated, and trying to leave in a small silver Honda CRV. He is wearing a black bandana.

Caller said their mom needs aid, she is having trouble breathing. Enter through the carport.

May 26 — Welfare check: Caller said his sister called him and asked him to call officers. She said there is a male running off her customers and making a fool of himself at her yard sale.

Caller said someone came into the yard and took something. It was three people in a gray truck. Someone is stalking her and stealing.

Caller said a male in a gray truck, with a hat and glasses, smoking a cigarette, asked if they wanted a ride. The caller told him that they were waiting for the bus. The male spoke gibberish, and then drove off towards Ocean Park. The caller does not want a contact, they just wanted the police to know in case anyone else calls about him.

Unattended death: Caller said a male passed away in an RV. The caller crawled through the window, and found him in bed. The caller shook the man’s leg, and he’s stiff.

May 27 — Caller would like to talk to an officer about where they took her husband and his belongings after he passed away. She would like to be contacted.

Caller wants a copy of a police report. The caller is a victim of domestic violence in Long Beach.

Caller said there is a car in the parking lot. The caller discovered it when they arrived at work this morning. The car isn’t parked in a parking spot. It’s a blue Acura, and the sunroof is open. The caller would like to be contacted.

An autistic female is out of control. Caller just keeps saying she needs to leave, and they need the police. They do respite care for her; they care for her when the Mom is out doing chores.

Caller is coaching baseball practice, and said a transient has gone inside the bathroom.

Caller wants to speak with an officer about doing nightly security checks, and is inquiring about any recent reports about a property, and if it is safe for children. The caller is available by phone.

Caller reported a subject threatened her because her food was not good enough. The suspect left in black truck with broken windows. The caller would like to be contacted.

May 28 — Caller said there is a guy sitting or sleeping in front of a store, maybe on drugs.

Caller said her husband is supposed to come there and weed eat. She had an order, but it expired and she is in the process of getting it reactivated. She is afraid of the subject, and wants to speak to an officer.

Caller reported a greyish-blue Prius with expired tags almost caused two accidents. The vehicle turned west on Sid Snyder off of Washington.

There is a mentally disturbed female in front of the house. The caller said she was standing on the sidewalk, staring into the house. She was 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair, last seen wearing a mask, a black coat, jeans and sandals. She has been there about 10 minutes, and is possibly on drugs.

May 29 — Caller said a male in a silver Taurus has been waving a machete around for several hours. He’s white, with scraggly hair, about 160 pounds. Another male is possibly there, too.

Caller said a subject called and made threats. The subject is on meth, and said he was coming to Ocean Beach Hospital, and is upset because they are not helping him.

Caller said a guy with gray hair, wearing darker clothes, who is sitting, is asking people if they have drugs.

Caller said her dog almost died. He saved the caller’s life. The caller also said there is something in her chimney.

Caller reported hearing someone calling for help 15 minutes ago. They saw three people pop up, but when the caller called out, there was no response. The caller is no longer on the scene.

May 30 — Welfare check: A patient never showed up for a dialysis appointment on Wednesday. The caller tried, but was unable to contact the patient.

Caller said a woman is lying on the ground against an electrical box, digging in the ground. She has a white bag, and is wearing jeans and a white top.

Caller reported a subject trashed her house. The suspect, who is no longer there, left in a black truck.

May 31 — Criminal trespass: Caller said a subject came back. He is now gone after she asked him to leave. Caller said she didn’t let him in, he walked into her house.

Caller said he can hear someone down the street, saying how they are going to kill themselves. It’s a female screaming who is south of him.

Abandoned vehicle: A truck has been parked in the caller’s driveway for over 24 hours, and they want it removed. It’s a purple Dodge Ram. The caller hasn’t seen anyone around, and arrived at the house around 8:15 yesterday morning,

A subject and her parents are in an apartment, threatening the caller through the wall.

Transferred to Medix: Caller said his wife is laying on the bathroom floor, nonresponsive. Medix arrived, and CPR is in progress.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

May 25 — Caller has people at his house, and they are refusing to leave. The people are the caller’s ex and her kid. He wants them to leave so he can go to work. They do not live at the residence.

Caller reported an aggressive driver in black or charcoal KiaTelluride, with an Oregon license plate, is speeding 70-80 mph and almost caused a truck and trailer to go off road. The driver is a blonde female.

Transferred to Coast Guard for water rescue: Caller reported a male flipped over in a kayak in Willapa Bay. He’s hanging on to his kayak, or possibly back on the kayak, but he is struggling. It looks like he is wearing a life jacket.

A deputy was there last night for a domestic violence issue between the caller and his fiancee. The caller is now receiving threatening texts from fiancee’s friends saying things like “it’s on.” The caller advised he is armed with a pistol to protect himself, and requested contact from a deputy.

Illegal burning: Caller can smell “nasty” smoke coming from the trailer park area. Someone is possibly burning garbage. The caller doesn’t see any fire, but can see gray/white smoke coming down hill in the area.

Caller was riding a bicycle when a white Subaru with a female driver tried to hit him with her car. She took off north. It happened just a few minutes ago.

Caller’s ex-fiance called her and made threats to kill her and his dad. He owns a knife and a machete. The caller advised she has a temporary protection order.

Caller reported her dog was just attacked by her neighbor’s dogs. This keeps happening about every two weeks. The caller’s dogs are in a fence on her property. The neighbor’s dogs try to drag her dogs through the fence. Tonight the dog had her dog’s entire head in its mouth.

Caller said a car with all the lights off is sitting in the middle of the road. It’s a hatchback, darker colored. There’s a person in the driver’s seat.

“I got cops banging on me effing door.” The caller is yelling and cussing at Dispatch. He says he is being harassed.

Caller said he has a restraining order on him, and she came over from next door “bothering him.” She was at his friend’s house. He said he doesn’t want these people f**king with him, they are making up bullsh*t. The caller is irate and screaming, and said he doesn’t want anything to do with her.

Wanted person: Subject was hit by a car. This was about three hours ago. There are no major injuries, and it’s unknown how long she will be there. Give Dispatch a call if they still want her.

May 26 — Breathing problem: Subject has shortness of breath, chest pains, and has been grayish since yesterday, but is still alert.

Caller was told he was supposed to report to the South County office for a urinary analysis. He is there and no one is there. He said he is working, and is leaving the office. He would like a phone call.

Unconscious person: Subject has a fever, is not alert, is breathing hard and is clammy and sweaty. They are on a feeding tube, and were just treated for pancreatitis.

Caller requested a welfare check on their father. They haven’t been able to contact him since Friday, and there’s no answer when they call. The falter lives alone, and has a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup that should be parked outside. He also has a yellow Lab dog. The caller is available by phone.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller hit a deer, and is worried it will get into the road. The caller is on a bend in the road, not injured, in a silver Toyota truck that is damaged, and not drivable.

Caller said his ex-girlfriend is threatening to destroy the house. There are two kids at the residence. She is not being physical, just yelling and screaming, and he wants to have her removed. The subject is outside the residence, and the caller is inside.

Caller wants to report a vehicle at the neighbor’s house. The ignition is punched, and the door handles are messed up. It’s a late 1990s gray Chevy pickup.

Unattended death: A man is dead in the yard. His sister called the caller and said she hadn’t heard from him in a couple of days. He’s beyond help.

A male, possibly a native man, wearing a dark green and plaid shirt, is lying down. He is having an episode, and saying that people are attacking him. He is conscious and alert, and has a phone in his hand. He has a backpack, but no associated vehicle. He appears to be on foot.

Caller wants to report a violation of a court order. A male called the caller’s current boyfriend’s phone and threatened to kill his family. They saved the voicemails.

An employee choked the caller about 30 mins ago. The phone kept cutting out. There were no weapons, and no drinking or drugs involved. The employee is still there, but the caller has to leave and go to Warrenton, Oregon, and requests a phone call.

Caller found another puppy on the property, and needs a deputy to come pick this one up.

Caller said a subject with black pants, and green and black flannel was talking to themselves and walking around the highway. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the suspicious man.

Caller hasn’t heard from a male subject since yesterday, and requested a welfare check. The subject said he fell and had a black out, but didn’t call an ambulance. The caller said he seemed pretty confused and didn’t know what day it was. She said that he told her about his wrist yesterday, it’s black and blue from a previous fall.

The caller helped a subject in a four-door gray Jetta get unstuck.They seemed intoxicated, and had slurred speech. They were on the gravel part of the approach, and there was no front bumper on the car. There were two people in the car, both males. The passenger had an American flag cowboy hat on. This was 10 to 15 minutes ago.

Welfare check: Caller said she is supposed to have a call from her children at 7 p.m. every day, and the caller was not able to talk to them today. They have a custody agreement.

Illegal burning: There was a fire too close to a dune. The subjects will move fire.

Caller thinks that her neighbor is spying on her because she has seen him do weird stuff. She said that he keeps “flashing lights.” She said he is using a flash light, and in his yard he is using lights towards her yard. She said that she has never met him, and she is “scared.” It’s been happening “a while.”

A subject is at the house and the caller would like to have him removed. He lives in the garage, and is trying to get in the window now. He has been fighting with his mom, who is in the house.

May 27 — Criminal trespass: There’s a large encampment on the caller’s property. It’s unknown how many people are there now, but there are several tents. The caller had an issue previously with people being there, and having to remove them. It’s unknown if it’s the same people.

Public nuisance: Caller said a neighbor has a saw going, and there is a ton of dust coming out of the house. There’s so much dust the caller cannot open the door to leave, there would be too much dust getting in the car. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller said there’s a 10×20 shed on fire behind the house. Everyone is getting away from the structure. It’s unknown what’s inside. The corner of the main house is about 16 feet away.

Caller said someone is there spitting on him, threatening him with a stick, and pushing a sharp stick into his face. The subject lives in an apartment the caller made for him. The caller handles his Social Security money. They feed him twice a day, so he was demanding he be fed. The caller also states there were missing tools.

Caller wants his ex removed from the residence. Dispatch can hear a female screaming and yelling in the background. The caller advised that the female was threatening him. She’s balling up her fists at him. He let her in to get a few things. He has asked her to leave, and she’s refusing. There are no weapons, and it’s not physical, but Dispatch can hear the female say “I’m going to f**k you up.”

Caller advised there are ongoing issues with cars racing up and down the road. The speed limit is 35 mph, and most cars are going 40 mph-plus. For the last week two trucks with loud mufflers were going about 90 mph racing each other, and motorcycles were doing wheelies and speeding down the road.

A theft happened sometime in the last four months. A canoe is missing. The house was burned, and the canoe was in the shed. The suspects are unknown.

Caller has an order against a subject. The subject called the caller’s work and left a message sometime over the weekend. The message threatened the coworkers. The caller has statements from the coworkers.

May 28 — Last night there was a problem with a subject who owns the property behind the caller’s. The caller said the subject snuck down and watched in the brush by her back yard while she was drying clothes. She wants him trespassed and cited for voyeurism. She doesn’t know if the subject is there now.

The caller’s neighbor called to advise her that someone either dumped something on her property or broke into the trailer. The caller is in Oregon.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A silver SUV with a bike rack and 4-5 bikes on the back is driving erratically and almost caused a head on collision.

A blue truck just crashed into a parked car. The male driver inside possibly had a stroke. It’s unknown if the driver is injured, but the blue truck is blocking traffic.

Caller requested a welfare check on a friend. The caller has been trying to get hold of him since last Friday, but the calls go straight to voicemail. The friend lives alone and doesn’t drive.

There’s a vehicle off the road in the brush. The vehicle has been stripped and abandoned, and appears to have been at its current location for an extended period of time. It is not stolen. No further action will be taken at this time.

A patient needs to be placed in a care facility. The caller is trying to get hold of her son, who has power of attorney, but has not been able to reach him.

Violation of court order: Caller reporting a subject broke an order by trying to message the caller on Instagram approximately 10 minutes ago. The caller wants to be contacted by an officer.

Traffic hazard: A kid is riding a quad in the area of the old railroad tracks and has been doing cookies and has thrown some rocks onto the road. It could cause an accident. It’s a yellow quad, and the subject has long blonde hair.

Juvenile problem: Two kids ran away from a program. Staff members are on foot trying to locate them. They have medium builds. One has short blonde hair and the other one’s hair is darker. One wearing an orange shirt, and one is wearing a tan shirt.

Caller requested a welfare check on his father, who recently had a concussion and has a very bad memory. The stepmother has been drinking, and not responding to the caller on the phone. The stepmother said her husband was having an “episode” and denied needing aid.

Caller is having a dispute with his ex. Dispatch can hear a female yelling in the background. It’s a dispute over a vehicle. It’s not physical, and there are no weapons. He wants her to leave. The caller will wait outside for an officer.

Suicidal subject: Caller requests a check on a subject who is making suicidal threats. He is an alcoholic, and he stated he is drunk and taking drugs (unknown what type). He has made threats before. He told the caller to tell the kids goodbye, and that she would never see him again. The guns are locked in a detached garage. He also stated he is giving the dogs away to a friend.

Subjects are lighting off fireworks. Caller said this has been going on for a few days now.

Disorderly conduct: A neighbor is threatening the caller and also threatening another neighbor. Nobody has been injured, but the neighbor is in people’s faces, calling them names.

May 29 — Caller said his son got a truck from a guy, and it ended up being stolen. The owner just showed up to collect his truck. The caller is OK with the owner taking it back, but then he is out $600.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There is a car on Warrenton Cannery Road in Grayland on the beach that caught on fire. It is not currently burning.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There’s a large otter in the road between mile posts 21 and 22.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There are illegal clam diggers on the beach. One is wearing bright green and one is wearing a white top. There are a white van and a white truck parked nearby

Caller said a guest has close to a $2,000 bill he didn’t pay, and he has already checked out. The caller requests a phone call.

Caller said there has been lots of traffic in the area, and thinks the people are growing pot. They are making lots of potholes. The people who live there are low income, and they were able to purchase property because of the government.

Theft: Caller said that on May 24, someone stole a camping stove and a utensil set. There are no suspects, but the caller saw someone leave in a white Toyota pickup, but the caller isn’t sure if they were just there using the restrooms.

Caller said his neighbor hired a contractor to do work on his property without his permission while he was gone. He requests a phone call.

Welfare check: Caller said there has been no activity for about a month in a single-wide brown mobile home. There are two cars in the driveway, a Chrysler sedan, and a dark blue SUV parked on the street. The caller has not seen their dog. Two or three people live there.

Caller reported a theft. It was all teenagers who attend Kelso High School. They stole approximately five bottles worth of alcohol worth approximately $352. The caller would like contact with an officer.

Caller said her husband is angry, and says he is going to throw her out of the house. Dispatch can hear male half yelling in the background. He says he wants a divorce and has locked himself in the bedroom for the last two days. The caller said he was also suicidal before.

Dispatch can hear multiple people yelling. The caller is reporting that a neighbor is a convicted felon, and is threatening them while they are getting the mail. There are no weapons. The suspect is no longer on the property. The caller would like to be contacted.

Caller wants a deputy to stop by. They said his garbage can was stolen, and Peninsula Sanitation says they have to make a report. An officer located the stolen garbage can directly across from the caller’s driveway.

May 30 — Criminal trespass: Caller said two people have been trespassing since 11 p.m. last night. They have a burgundy Toyota SUV. The caller is currently blocking them from leaving by parking in front of the vehicle.

An officer was out over smoke coming from beneath the bridge. He contacted two subjects who had a small fire started under the bridge. He had them put out the fire and warned them about having fires.

Parking problem: Boats are parked around two sides of a building nearby. The caller believes this is supposed to be public parking.

Suicidal subject: Caller said they are with a male who is saying he cant hold it together any more, and is going to kill himself. The subject has a mental health history. The caller is going to sit with him until someone shows up. The subject has no access to weapons.

Caller requested a welfare check on a friend’s uncle. There hasn’t been any contact in four days. The niece is requesting to be contacted.

Caller received threats by text saying “stop f**king with” a subject, “you f**king psycho.” The caller thinks they know who it was, because they have made cyber threats before.

Caller has a rental, and it smelled like propane. They contacted the gas company, and they advised it looks like someone tried to steal the regulator. The caller is available by phone.

Caller said her neighbor just tried to run her off the road in his white Chevy pickup with a blue tarp. The caller was driving home. and the neighbor almost rear-ended her. She will be at home, and would like to be contacted.

Caller requested a welfare check on their daughter. They haven’t had contact since yesterday, and the phone has been disconnected.

Caller said there was a man lying in the parking lot and he wasn’t moving. He’s wearing jeans and tennis shoes.

Caller took a friend to a bus stop, and she was abducted by a subject. The caller thinks he took her to Radar Hill and is raping her.

Caller wanted to speak with an officer about a property watch, and recent reports of theft in the area.

Caller reported that someone has been setting off fireworks for approximately one hour. The caller does not want to be contacted.

A white Toyota SUV and a green SUV were road raging, then pulled over and started fighting.

Caller requested a welfare check on some children. They have tried calling the mother, and she has not called them back.

Caller saw a lady walking down the hill about 3.5 hours ago. The caller had never seen her before. About 30 minutes ago, the caller saw her on someone’s porch looking into the window and talking on her phone. Now the caller can see a light on in the house, and the caller has never seen anyone at the house before, and the caller has lived here for seven months.

Caller said a subject is out there with the girl he abducted from the bus stop at the school. He’s running through the neighbor’s yard and up to his window.

May 31 — Caller said a subject and another person is raping a girl outside the subject’s dad’s shop. When the officer shows up, the subject runs off.

Caller said there is a man with an old SUV on the side of the road trying to wave people down with his phone flashlight. The caller didn’t stop, they thought it was suspicious.

Last night the caller’s two vehicles were left unlocked, and the caller discovered there are

missing items, including a wallet with up to $500. The vehicles are a green 2000 Bravada and a black 2015 Scion TC.

A female caller advised “I need someone to come and restrain my husband, he is physically attacking me.” Another voice is screaming and yelling “help, help.” Dispatch can also hear a male talking in the background. Neither caller is answering questions, and the line disconnected.

Caller heard that her daughter got into trouble last night. There was a call around 12:33 last night. The caller is available by phone.

Caller said they backed into a power pole, and it snapped in half. There are wires on the ground. The caller is not injured.

The parent of child is in the Emergency Room and wants to make a report of child abuse that occurred in South Bend.

Caller has a storage shed on property off near the wildlife refuge. Multiple things were stolen, including tools, hand tools, gas, boots and a wheel barrow. The caller thinks it happened about a week ago, and requests a phone call.

Caller said a vehicle, a black Lexus sedan, stopped on the bridge and threw something in the water.