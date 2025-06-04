School alerts sheriff’s office to alleged abuse Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Kody M. Martin, 31, was arrested by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on May 28 after a school district reported a student may have been abused.

According to court records, the school alerted the sheriff’s office on May 12 after observing visible bruises and scratches on a 6-year-old child. The child told investigators they were disciplined by Martin for lighting a fire.

Martin was reportedly interviewed by the sheriff’s office on May 28 and admitted he found fire damage inside a bathroom at their home. The child had allegedly lied to him and then reportedly admitted to the fire and then was struck by Martin with a “bamboo stick.”

“Kody admitted to hitting [the child] twice with a bamboo stick, once on the top of [their] head and once on the side of [their] head,” Det. Kevin Acdal stated in court documents. “He believes these strikes caused the bruising on [the child’s] ear.”

Martin was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for third-degree assault of a child. He appeared for a preliminary hearing in Pacific County Superior Court on May 29 and Judge Donald J. Richter set his bail at $10,000. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on June 6.

According to jail records, Martin posted bail on May 29.