Officers on another call get alerted to alleged domestic violence incident Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

SOUTH BEND — Happenstance resulted in a Raymond woman’s arrest after officers on another call were alerted to a domestic violence incident in progress at an apartment complex on Willapa Street in South Bend on May 24 at about 7 p.m.

Officers were already in the area working a call when a resident of the apartment complex spoke to an officer. The officer took off for the apartment complex and another officer who was on the phone chased after shortly thereafter.

According to court records, Jillian E. Karlsvik, 27, and her boyfriend were involved in a disorderly conduct-type incident, which escalated to domestic violence.

“Officer [Jordan] Dockter and I believed that there was a valid DV-Protection order in place between [them] from an incident that occurred in Raymond, WA,” Officer Eric Fuller stated in court documents. “Officer Dockter advised [him] multiple times to exit the apartment to which Karlsvik said ‘No.’ Karlsvik accused Officer Dockter of ruining her life and harassing them.”

The male half reportedly attempted to leave the apartment and was prevented from doing so by Karlsvik.

“Karlsvik began to physically restrain [him] from exiting the apartment,” Fuller stated in court documents. “[He] can be heard multiple times saying to Karlsvik to just let him go. [He] tells Karlsvik to relax and that it’s done.”

According to court documents, Karlsvik told the officers that she was not going with them and they would need “to put a gun to her head in order to.”

“While trying to physically restrain [him], Karlsvik makes contact with Officer Dockter in what Officer Dockter described to me as a ‘body check,’” Fuller stated in court documents. “Officer Dockter advised me that when Karlsvik made contact with him he lost his balance backwards.”

“Officer Dockter advised me that he felt (sic) to grab something to regain his balance and there was nothing by the staircase behind him. Officer Dockter advised me that he feared that he was going to fall down the staircase because of the actions of Karlsvik body checking him,” Fuller added.

Officers reportedly had to use force against Karlsvik to gain compliance.

“Officer Dockter and I struggled for a few seconds with Karlsvik,” Fuller stated in court documents. “Karlsvik attempted to pull away from Officer Dockter and I. It was determined that we needed to assist Karlsvik to the ground to detain her.”

“During the struggle Karlsvik knocked my body worn camera (BWC) off my vest and it landed on the concrete below us. The BWC captured the entire incident. During the struggle Karlsvik’s face struck a fire extinguisher box mounted on the wall near the apartment door,” Fuller added.

The male half was also subsequently located in the area and arrested by officers for a protection order violation.

Fuller reportedly was able to detain Karlsvik while Dockter went and located her boyfriend who was also arrested for violation of the protection order.

According to court records, Fuller smelled the odor of intoxicants on both Karlsvik and her boyfriend.

“Karlsvik appeared to have mood swings,” Fuller stated in court documents. “Karlsvik went from extremely stimulated and upset to calm and was able to talk.”

Karlsvik reportedly invoked her right to remain silent by not answering officer’s questions. She was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital for medical clearance and then to Pacific County Jail and booked for unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault.

She appeared for a preliminary hearing on May 27 in the Pacific County Superior Court and Judge Donald J. Richter released her without bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 30.