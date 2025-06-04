Birding: One good tern deserves another

Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By DR. MADELINE KALBACH — For the Observer

Caspian terms rest on the beach in small flocks. They are the largest tern in the world and are about the size of a mallard. It has a wing span of about four feet. MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO

The Caspian tern is large and stocky with a black cap that appears to be slightly crested. In fact, it is the largest tern in the world. The large, thick bill is coral red, and the legs are black. The raspy, hoarse and raucous call is easily heard when the bird flies overhead.

Caspian terns feed mainly on fish, which they dive for, hovering high and then plunging into the water, but they will also eat insects and the eggs and young of other birds, and they have a habit of stealing fish from other birds.

Young Caspian terns often stay with their parents on the wintering grounds. They are poor at fishing for some time, so they often depend on them for food throughout much of the first winter.

Look and listen for Caspian terns flying over Willapa Bay and over the ocean, or resting on the beach. For example, a flock is usually present on Benson Beach near North Jetty, where their swoops and dinosaur-like screeches warn pedestrians and dogs to steer clear.

Happy birding!

