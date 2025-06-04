Birding: One good tern deserves another Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more Caspian terms rest on the beach in small flocks. They are the largest tern in the world and are about the size of a mallard. It has a wing span of about four feet. MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO 2/7 Swipe or click to see more This male Caspian tern is performing what scientists call a "fish flight.” The male cruises over a flock of other terns and gulls in what looks like a show for all to see his gift. Eventually he will land and present it to a female tern he hopes will accept it and become his mate. SUSAN STAUUFER PHOTO 3/7 Swipe or click to see more Very, very pleased to meet you! It looks as though these two Caspians are thinking about forming a bond. Subsequently, the male will try to give the female a fish. If she accepts the gift, they will mate and raise a family. MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO 4/7 Swipe or click to see more "Fish Flight” up close. Note the coral red knife like bill. It’s perfect for snagging fish and carrying it to a prospective mate. MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO 5/7 Swipe or click to see more She accepts the fish. The male bows his head up and down as he presents the fish. She is accepting the gift. MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO 6/7 Swipe or click to see more This appears to be trouble! The worry seems to be that the nearby gull might try to take the fish. It is too close for comfort to the pair of terns! SUSAN STAUUFER PHOTO 7/7 Swipe or click to see more Well, just in case the gull is a kleptomaniac, the male tern chases the potential threat! SUSAN STAUUFER PHOTO

The Caspian tern is large and stocky with a black cap that appears to be slightly crested. In fact, it is the largest tern in the world. The large, thick bill is coral red, and the legs are black. The raspy, hoarse and raucous call is easily heard when the bird flies overhead.

Caspian terns feed mainly on fish, which they dive for, hovering high and then plunging into the water, but they will also eat insects and the eggs and young of other birds, and they have a habit of stealing fish from other birds.

Young Caspian terns often stay with their parents on the wintering grounds. They are poor at fishing for some time, so they often depend on them for food throughout much of the first winter.

Look and listen for Caspian terns flying over Willapa Bay and over the ocean, or resting on the beach. For example, a flock is usually present on Benson Beach near North Jetty, where their swoops and dinosaur-like screeches warn pedestrians and dogs to steer clear.

Happy birding!