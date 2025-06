Remembering those who gave all Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

On Monday, May 26, local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) held Memorial Day observance ceremonies to remember, honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. The Memorial Day ceremonies were held at Surfside Veterans Park, then Oysterville Cemetery, Ocean Park Cemetery, Lone Fir Cemetery, Ilwaco Cemetery and Black Lake Memorial, pictured. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO

On Monday, May 26, local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) held Memorial Day observance ceremonies to remember, honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. The Memorial Day ceremonies were held at Surfside Veterans Park, then Oysterville Cemetery, Ocean Park Cemetery, Lone Fir Cemetery, Ilwaco Cemetery and Black Lake Memorial, pictured.