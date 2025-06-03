Naselle track girls place fifth at state: Comet athletes earn nine medals Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/17 Swipe or click to see more June Miller raises her arms in victory after she crosses the finish line to win the WIAA 1B state championship 400 meter race in Yakima Saturday. Miller won three more medals, in the 200m, high jump and while anchoring Naselle’s 4x100m relay team. PATRICK WEBB PHOTOS 2/17 Swipe or click to see more Halle Miller, left, rushed onto the track to congratulate June Miller after the freshman’s win in the 400 meters at the state track meet. Together they turned toward the scoreboard to confirm the winning time of 1:01.19, just slightly slower than her winning heat time a day earlier. 3/17 Swipe or click to see more Halle Miller, right, moves ahead of Garfield-Palouse runner HettyLee Laughary during the 300 meters hurdles race at the state championships. Miller earned the sixth-place medal in both the 300m hurdles and 100m hurdles, as well as winning a third-place medal with the Comets’ 4x100m relay squad. 4/17 Swipe or click to see more Sophomore Sophia Colombo concentrates as she begins her run up in the pole vault. 5/17 Swipe or click to see more Naselle junior Mylee Dunagan appears to give a wave to the camera as she soars into the triple jump pit during state competition. She placed 10th. 6/17 Swipe or click to see more Karsen Green was so serious about improving in the pole vault that she attended a coaches’ clinic. The effort paid off with a medal at the state championships. 7/17 Swipe or click to see more While photos were taken of June Miller on the podium for the WIAA 1B state 400 meters, as well as her medal she was given a rather important sign to hold. 8/17 Swipe or click to see more The Naselle 4x400m relay squad participated in the state championships Friday. Team members are Karsen Green, Kenzie Larson, Mylee Dunagan and Halle Miller. 9/17 Swipe or click to see more Naselle’s 4x100m relay squad qualified for the finals, winning their heat. Pictured are Sophia Colombo, Mylee Dunagan, Halle Miller and June Miller. 10/17 Swipe or click to see more Bo Dunagan, left, and Jason Gardner spent the entire season pushing each other to improve in the pole vault. They qualified for state where Gardner placed fifth and Dunagan sixth. 11/17 Swipe or click to see more Gus Burkhalter placed fifth in the triple jump. 12/17 Swipe or click to see more Gus Burkhalter leaps through the Yakima sunshine in the triple jump. The Naselle freshman placed fifth at the WIAA 1B state championships. 13/17 Swipe or click to see more NHS sophomore Sophia Colombo still had a lot of ground to catch up as she ran around the final turn in her 300m hurdles heat, but managed to finish fourth and qualify for the finals. 14/17 Swipe or click to see more Mylee Dunagan arches herself over the high jump bar during state competition. It is her fourth consecutive year at the championships. 15/17 Swipe or click to see more Naselle freshman Halle Miller regains her form after an awkward landing to race forward in the closing stages of her 300 meters hurdles heat. She finished third, catching another runner to improve her place. 16/17 Swipe or click to see more June Miller soars over the high jump bar during action at the WIAA 1B state track and field championships in Yakima Thursday. The NHS freshman placed second for the second consecutive year. 17/17 Swipe or click to see more Naselle eighth-grader Kenzie Larson, right, took part in the 3200 meters race at the state championships. She is running with freshman Madeline Shutts of Valley Christian.

YAKIMA — As June Miller blasted across the finish line in the 400 meters at the WIAA state championships, she raised her arms to the sky.

The Naselle freshman was 1B champion!

Onto the track rushed twin sister Halle, who enveloped her in a long close hug.

The reader board confirmed her time of 1:01.19.

“It was super windy,” June Miller said, reflecting on the close competition to earn her third of four medals. “They were really good athletes.”

Comet athletes persevered during three days of competition. Nine girls brought home nine medals, earning team points to place fifth; all three boys won hardware.

“It is a really good experience to have this bond with the team,” June Miller said, “and to win a state championship.”

Head Coach Scott Smith was jubilant. “June ran a perfect race,” he said. “She battled the head wind in the first stretch to pull ahead at the 200. And she finished strong.”

He was already looking ahead. “They are a good group to work with. I think they have a pretty good idea what it takes to get to the next level.”

June Miller was eying 2026, too.

She placed fourth in the 200m final, running 26.19. And she placed second in the high jump, defeated for the second year by Lily Starkel. Both cleared 5.2, but the Odessa athlete had fewer misses.

Noting Starkel will graduate this summer, Miller was optimistic. “Hopefully I can win the high jump next year!”

Medals won

Halle Miller ran good heats to qualify for the finals of both hurdles distances, placing sixth in both the 100m (16.94) and the 300m (52.93).

Sophomore Sophia Colombo advanced in only the 300m, running 55.43 for eighth.

She and freshman Karsen Green competed in pole vault, with Green earning the fourth-place medal, matching her personal record height of 8 feet and Colombo fifth, also clearing her 7.6 PR. The winner cleared 8.9.

Mylee Dunagan, who has a collection of medals from three appearances, was 10th in high jump, clearing 4.8. She competed in triple jump, leaping 31.8, for ninth in a contest that saw Kyra Brantner of Garfield Palouse set a 1B record with 36:2.75. Green leaped 30.10.

Team joy

The other girls’ medal was third place in the 4x100m relay. The Miller sisters, Colombo and Dunagan had a time of 52.50, a Naselle record. Colombo savored the success. “To get third place is pretty cool,” she smiled.

“Amazing” was their coach’s response, noting that they were beaten into third “by a hair.” While happy with all the squad, Smith savored June Miller’s finale. “Her anchor leg was a thing of beauty.”

Halle Miller, who ran the first leg, enjoyed that team element, also. “I am glad that we had a good connection and I was able to do this with all my friends,” she said. “And I am proud of June being the state champion. This has created lots of memories.”

Eighth-grader Kenzie Larson ran the 3200m, finishing down the field in 13:11.74. Repeat champion Ruby Henry of Pope John Paul II School, won in 11:31.20, finishing 29 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.

Halle Miller, Dunagan, Green and Larson also ran the 4x400m relay, but did not advance.

Smith had words of praise for all. “The twins, they are just outstanding to work with, very coachable. They are happy kids —and competitors!” he said.

He praised Dunagan’s role. “She loves to win and is starting to use her strength and speed as a javelin thrower. She is going to come back strong her senior year.

“Sophia is a talent, and she grew three inches, which helped her, and Karsen is very coachable, and a hard worker.”

Boys win three

Comet boys all had their turn on the podium. Gus Burkhalter was fifth in triple jump, leaping 39:8.25.

The coach noted Burkhalter’s improvement. “He is strong and he jumped really confidently this year,” Smith said.

The freshman expressed mixed feelings, having jumped beyond 40 feet during the season. “It was not a bad meet, but it wasn’t a PR jump — not where I was sitting on paper, but I was happy with it. I skipped up six places from last year, so next year maybe a win!”

Junior Jason Gardner was fifth in pole vault, with sophomore Bo Dunagan sixth. Both cleared 10 feet.

The pole vaulters pushing each other through the season. “They actually work really well together,” said their coach.

“It was really fun for my first year, I did better than I thought,” said Dunagan. “I started out the season jumping 7.6!”

Gardner was philosophical. “I am glad I made it, but I wish I could have gone further,” he said.