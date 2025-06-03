Long Beach Police Blotter Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

May 20 — Caller reported a chainsaw and generator stolen from the bed of his silver Ram 2500 pickup sometime on May 20. The pickup bed was full of numerous items, and covered with a cargo net. The caller stayed overnight in a room at the Coastal Inn and Suites and backed the pickup truck up to the window of the room they were staying in. He did not discover the items missing until they departed Long Beach, but stated he and his wife had been with the vehicle since leaving the hotel parking lot. He completed a written statement and provided a receipt for the chainsaw. An officer photographed the vehicle, and contacted Coastal Inn and Suites and they believe their cameras do point in the direction where the caller’s vehicle was parked. They are reviewing video surveillance footage to determine if a suspect can be identified. There’s a request to have the following items entered into the Washington Crime Information Center / National Crime Information Center as stolen articles: a 2025 Stihl Chainsaw with 20-inch blade (approximate value, $500) and a 2025 Generac Generator (approximate value, $1,000).

May 21 — Caller from a storage company reported that a subject, known for trespassing, was in the area, and they were cleaning black paint off their signs. Two officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the subject, and were told he may have gotten on the bus. The officers drove to Long Beach, and found the subject sitting in front of the bakery. He denied painting the signs, and did not have any paint on his hands. The officers were then called back to the storage units because there was an open unit. They arrived, and the storage company representative showed the officers that on the west side, on Unit No. 3, the panel could be pulled back, and entry can be made. The officers checked the inside of the unit; there were no personal items in there, and there was no access to the rest of the building. The storage company is going to secure the building, and add more screws to the doors.

Caller reported that a hit and run happened with her vehicle on May 7. The person who did it left their name and number, but they are not giving her their insurance information, and she was told to make a police report by her insurance company. An officer gave her a log number and told her he will reach out to the other person and see if he can get the insurance information. Later, he got in contact with the other driver, and she has Strand Insurance.

May 22 — An officer was advised of a group of young kids who were messing with a porta potty by the basketball courts. He responded and spoke with the kids. He placed the hand sanitizer plastic piece back into the porta potty. The kids dispersed shortly after. The officer then drove into the park area, and saw four teenage girls on the roof of one of the baseball dugout buildings. As soon as they saw him, they began to get off the roof. He made sure they all got down, then cleared.

May 23 — Caller reported that her roommate, Whitney B. Rose, had just come home and woke her up by hitting her in the face. Rose then departed on foot. An officer responded to the residence and spoke with the caller and their other roommate. They told the officer that Rose had come home intoxicated. Someone let Rose into the apartment, and Rose went over to the caller, who sleeps in the main entry room of the apartment, and hit her in the face several times. They said the fight lasted about 5 minutes. The caller said she felt pain when she was hit. Both believed Rose would be at her girlfriend’s place at Driftwood RV. The officer called another officer out to assist in contacting Rose. They knocked on the door of Rose’s girlfriend’s RV. She did not want us to go inside, but did state Rose was there. The officers then convinced her to have Rose come out and talk to them. After she was outside, she said that she was the one who was hit in the face. She was placed into custody for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). She initially statically resisted the officers, but once she was in handcuffs she became compliant. One officer transported her to the office, and the other went back to the apartment to get Rose’s shoes and jacket. While at the department, Rose gave a voluntary portable breath test sample. Her blood alcohol content was 0.320. An officer transported her to Ocean Beach Hospital, where she was medically cleared and then taken to jail. When the officer arrived at the sally port of the jail, Rose acted like she had a medical emergency, and would not respond to the officer or jail staff. The officer requested that aid respond to the jail. While aid was enroute, Rose woke up and was completely fine. The officer had aid canceled, and Rose was booked

without further incident.

May 24 — There’s a report of a couple of teenagers on the corner of the street, and one was crying. When the caller asked what was wrong, the subject said they had just been kicked out of their house. An officer searched the area, but was unable to locate the subject.

The owner of a campground called to report that a subject who was camping in a tent had someone slice their tent open with a knife and steal some food. The officer told him he would log what occurred. Nightshift: Please drive through the campground a few times tonight.

There’s a report of a female yelling, and asking for help. She appeared to be intoxicated. Three officers responded. The first officer to arrive on scene observed her driving. She stopped her vehicle on her own. She appeared to be intoxicated, and agreed to a field sobriety test. She was then taken into custody for driving under the influence. She refused to give a breath sample. An officer obtained a search warrant for blood, and then gave her a courtesy transport home. See case report for more detail.

May 25 — Caller wanted a callback regarding wanting to put railroad spikes on his lawn to pop the tires of peoples’ cars who are going to his neighbor’s yard sale every year. An officer advised him against doing that. He was asked if he would like the officer to speak with his neighbors, and he told the officer he has spoken with them multiple times. He ranted about past incidents, as well. The officer went to the neighbor’s house and asked them if they could request their visitors to not park on the caller’s lawn to prevent future issues with him.